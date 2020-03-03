After rumbling through the district tournament with little resistance, the undefeated Napoleon girls basketball team is headed back to Ohio Northern University to play in the Division II regional semifinal for the third year in a row.
For the first time in the three-year run, the ‘Cats will have a new opponent as they will face Rossford in the second game of a doubleheader at the King Horn Center.
Napoleon comes in after destroying Kenton (62-14) in a sectional final and Wauseon (70-37) and St. Marys (63-16) in the district. One key has been the same in all three postseason games: jumping out to early leads.
“Big starts have been important for us all year,” said Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink. “We like to get off to a good start and put them (the opponent) in a tough spot.”
The 25-0 Wildcats (No. 3 D-II) have definitely put opponents in tough spots. While the offense has been hitting shots, the defense has kept a team of the scoreboard for at least one quarter in two of the three games.
Rossford comes in with a 17-8 record. The Bulldogs, who earned the third seed at the Lake district, got past Oak Harbor 50-42 in the sectional final, then a scored a pair of small upsets in edging the second seed in Toledo Central Catholic (52-42) and Rogers (44-41) to reach the regional for the first time in school history.
“They just beat Toledo Central Catholic and Rogers, the No. 1 and 2 seeds in their district, in the last three days,” Kreinbrink said on learning on playing Rossford after the district final. “They have a lot of momentum and are feeling good about themselves right now. We’ll have to show some maturity and regroup to play against a really good player and a team that’s playing really well right now.”
The offense for the Bulldogs is led by Sammi Mikonowicz. She led the Northern Buckeye Conference in scoring (23.8) and rebounds (11.8).
“Sammi Mikonowicz, I don’t know how to pronounce it, but I know she’s extremely talented,” said Kreinbrink. “She’s a very good player.”
Mikonowicz has been on a tear in the postseason. In the district semifinal, she poured in 32 of the Bulldogs’ 52 points against the Irish.
In the district final, she went for 29 points and added 11 rebounds in 35 minutes – scoring all of Rossford’s points in the extra session, to secure the team’s first trip to the regional.
“It’s no fluke, she’s the real deal,” Kreinbrink said of the Rossford star. “She’s going to be a challenge.”
The opening game Tuesday at ONU is a Division II regional semifinal as Ottawa-Glandorf will take on Lake.
Like Rossford, Lake comes from the Northern Buckeye Conference. After a not so stellar regular season – the Flyers finished 10-12 – Lake has gotten hot in the postseason. Lake – the ninth seed in the Anthony Wayne district – disposed of the top seed in Eastwood right away, 69-65.
In the district, the Flyers took out Otsego, the second seed, 68-65 in overtime. In the final, the Flyers got past Elmwood, the seventh seed, 45-34.
For the Titans, they exercised demons in the district semifinal where they knocked out the team that has ended their season last year – Liberty-Benton – 40-30. In the district final, the Titans took care off Fairview 64-43.
Bri Schimmoeller led the way with 15 points, while WBL player of the year Kelsey Erford and Erin Kaufman each added 14.
It marks the fifth time in six years Ottawa-Glandorf has advanced to the regional. Should the Titans make the regional final, they could see Columbus Africentric in a rematch of their 2018 state semifinal, one where the Lady Nubians won 50-37.
