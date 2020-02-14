SYLVANIA — Napoleon finished the regular season a perfect 22-0 and undefeated in the Northern Lakes League after dispatching of Sylvania Northview, 60-41 on Wednesday night.
Napoleon had already notched the most total wins in a season school record with 21 on Tuesday against Patrick Henry, with the Northview win only adding to their historic season.
Caely Ressler led Napoleon with 15 points while Shae Pedroza scored 14 and Taylor Strock chipped in with 13 points.
Kacee Baumhower paced Northview (10-10, 7-6 NLL) with 20 points.
NAPOLEON (60) — Rieger 0; Bostelman 2; Lankenau 3; Chipps 0; S. Pedroza 14; Strock 13; E. Pedroza 0; Helberg 7; Ressler 15; Good 6. Totals 20-12-60.
NORTHVIEW (41) — Baumhower 20; Maple 2; Taylor 4; Faist 2; Coakley 2; Leamy 4; Sullins 2; Mattimore 5. Totals 16-6-41.
Three-point goals: Npoleon — S. Pedroza 3, Ressler 2, Lankenau, Strock, Helberg. Northview — Baumhower 2, Mattimore.
Napoleon 9 17 17 17 — 60
Northview 6 8 15 12 — 41
