NAPOLEON — Taylor Strock dropped 18 points, including a perfect 5-for-5 night from the charity stripe, to lead Napoleon past Southview 48-33 in a battle of Northern Lakes League unbeatens on Monday.

Shae Pedroza chipped in with 12 points for the Wildcats (5-0, 4-0 NLL), which blew things open with a 10-point advantage in the third stanza.

Lauren Perry led the Cougars (4-2, 3-1 NLL) with 12 points.

SOUTHVIEW (33) — Merrell 8; Brown 4; Harris 4; Perry 12; Barnett 5. Totals 14-4-33.

NAPOLEON (48) — Rieger 5; Bostelman 0; Lankenau 0; Chipps 2; S. Pedroza 12; Strock 18; E. Pedroza 4; Helberg 0; Ressler 7. Totals 18-5-48.

Three-point goals: Southview — Perry. Napoleon — Strock 3, S. Pedroza 2, Rieger, Ressler.

Southview 6 5 11 9 — 33

Napoleon 14 7 21 6 — 48

Columbus Grove 52,

Patrick Henry 31

COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove improved to 4-1 with a 52-31 win over Patrick Henry.

Abby Gladwell led Grove with 16 points, while Kenzie King netted 14 points and Angel Schneider added 11 points.

Kayla Prigge paced Patrick Henry (3-1) with nine points.

PATRICK HENRY (31) — Rosebrook 4; Sonnenberg 5; Meyer 2; Seedorf 4; Prigge 9; Vance 7. Totals 12-4-31.

COLUMBUS GROVE (52) — Schneider 11; Witteborg 6; Downing 0; King 14; Gladwell 16; Ridenour 5. Totals 20-4-52.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Sonnenberg, Prigge, Vance. Columbus Grove — Gladwell 4, King 3, Ridenour. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 19, Columbus Grove 24 (Schneider 7). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 20, Columbus Grove 13.

Patrick Henry 8 4 11 8 — 31

Columbus Grove 12 9 16 15 — 52

Reserves: Columbus Grove, 39-7.

Evergreen 75,

Whiteford, Mich. 29

METAMORA — Mady Peluso scored 15 points to lead Evergreen to a 75-29 victory over Whiteford (Mich.).

Savannah Van Ostrand added 11 points for the Vikings (1-2) while Bekah Bowser and Jordan Lumbrezer each tallied 10 points.

WHITEFORD (29) — Spradling 6; Thomas 2; Thomas 8; Bauman 2; Kohler 11. Totals 11-6-29.

EVERGREEN (75) — Ni. Brand 9; Van Ostrand 11; Peluso 15; Na. Brand 2; Woodring 4; Bowser 10; Radel 6; Foster 4; Keifer 4; Lumbrezer 10. Totals 27-13-75.

Three-point goals: Whiteford — Kohler. Evergreen — Peluso 2, Bowser 2, Lumbrezer.

Whiteford 9 13 1 6 — 29

Evergreen 11 21 22 21 — 75

Swanton 41, Pettisville 24

PETTISVILLE — Swanton held host Pettisville scoreless in the fourth quarter on its way to a 41-24 triumph.

Aricka Lutz led Swanton with a game high 16 points.

Pettisville was led by Jessica McWatters with 11 points.

SWANTON (41) — Ar. Lutz 16; Pine 5; Nelson 4; Av. Lutz 8; Waddell 2; Oakes 4; Sarvo 2. Totals 16-49 5-8 41.

PETTISVILLE (24) — McWatters 11; Graber 5; King 2; Borden 4; Balser 0; Sauder 0. Totals 8-31 4-10 24.

Three-point goals: Swanton — Ar. Lutz 2, Av. Lutz 2. Pettisvile — McWatters 3, Graber. Rebounds: Swanton 29, Pettisville 18. Turnovers: Swanton 10, Pettisville 16.

Swanton 17 5 11 10 — 41

Pettisville 3 9 12 0 — 24

Reserves: Swanton, 17-14.

Edon 49, Montpelier 47

EDON — Claire Radabaugh poured in 21 points for Edon as the Bombers downed Montpelier in BBC action, 49-47.

Riley Bloir chipped in 12 markers for the Bombers (3-3, 3-1 BBC), which rallied back from a 10-point halftime deficit.

Ariel Page netted a team-best 15 points for Montpelier, which fell to (3-2, 2-2 BBC).

MONTPELIER (47) — Bumb 4; Fritsch 5; Rose 3; Steffes 0; McCord 4; Richmire 8; Page 15; Repp 8; Schlosser 0. Totals 16-10-47.

EDON (49) — Radabaugh 21; Towers 4; Bignell 2; Bloir 10; Briner 4; Hickman 0; Warner 2; Kiess 0; Kaylor 6; Maier 0. Totals 19-11-49.

Three-point goals: Montpelier — Bumb, Fritsch.

Montpelier 11 13 13 10 — 47

Edon 6 8 21 14 — 49

Reserves: Montpelier, 21-19.

North Central 43,

Hilltop 40

PIONEER — North Central outscored Hilltop 18-5 in the final eight minutes to rally for a 43-40 conference win.

Madison Brown racked up an impressive 28 points in the win for the Eagles (2-4, 2-3 BBC), draining eight of 13 from the charity stripe.

Morgan Norden paced Hilltop (1-6, 0-4 BBC) with 12 points while Kodi Brenner and Leanna Baker chipped in 11 tallies apiece.

HILLTOP (40) — Horton 4; Norden 12; Brenner 11; Jermeay 0; Barnum 2; Le. Baker 11. Totals 16-8-40.

NORTH CENTRAL (43) - Mad. Brown 28; Balser 2; Mak. Brown 0; Hickman 3; Westfall 2; Bonney 4; Siebeneck 3; Fenicle 1. Totals 13-14-43.

Three-point goals: North Central — Mad. Brown, Bonney. Turnovers: Hilltop 19, North Central 9.

Hilltop 12 13 0 5 — 40

North Central 10 6 9 18 — 43

Reserves: Hilltop, 30-16.

Leipsic 45, Ft. Jennings 36

FORT JENNINGS — Leipsic outscored Fort Jennings 13-11 in the final stanza to defeat Fort Jennings, 45-36.

Whitney Langhals scored 21 points for the Musketeers (0-7, 0-2 PCL) while Liz Scheckelhoff added 15.

Kristen Luersman paced the Musketeers (0-7, 0-2 PCL) with 14 points while going a perfect 8-for-8 at the free throw line.

LEIPSIC (45) — Langhals 21; Scheckelhoff 15; Schroeder 3; Berger 2; Hermiller 2; Haselman 2. Totals 19-6-45.

FORT JENNINGS (36) — Luersman 14; Foust 9; Wieging 8; Fitzpatrick 3; Dickman 2. Totals 13-9-36.

Three-point goals: Leipsic — Foust. Fort Jennings — Langhals.

Leipsic 11 13 8 13 — 45

Fort Jennings 8 9 8 11 — 36

