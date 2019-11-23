Some big things were expected out of the Napoleon Ladycats as the girls basketball season approached. High hopes tend to happen when a ton of talent returns from a district championship team with the moxie to get even better.
So as their game against the Defiance Lady Bulldogs drew closer, there was some growing speculation as to how good the team might be.
While one game sure isn’t a tell-all, Friday’s battle with the Bulldogs was definitely a tell-some.
The ‘Cats put on a clinic at the “Dawg Pound” in the season opener, as blizzard-style defense, well-rounded offensive schemes and solid production out of anyone and everyone Napoleon head coach Corey Kreinbrink put on the floor resulted in a 54-18 victory over the Bulldogs that included a 20-0 opening quarter that more than told the tale.
“We knew we were gonna have a lot of energy early on,” said Kreinbrink. “We did a good job of not going crazy and converting a lot of stuff into points. We had momentum early, obviously, and we kept riding that for most of the first half. We did a good job of kind of settling in after the first couple of minutes and we were able to obviously establish ourselves in a lot of different areas.”
The first and foremost being defensively, with the Ladycats swarming Defiance into 13 turnovers over the first eight minutes.
After senior Cait Good got the proverbial ball rolling with an offensive putback nearly a minute into the contest, Napoleon’s trap defensive made things extremely tough on the hosts by forcing six miscues by Defiance in its next six possessions while converting for a quick 11-0 spurt just over three minutes into game.
The Lady Bulldogs seemed especially frustrated by not just the defensive pressure, but also by the fact that the first five Napoleon buckets were made by five different Ladycats. And throw in the fact that merely getting the ball across the time line didn’t make them safe from the ball-hawking tactics of 5-11 junior Caely Ressler in the front court, the first-quarter learning curve was a large one for the ‘Dogs.
“They do a lot of things that are hard to replicate, obviously, with their length,” said DHS mentor Rafael Manriquez of preparing for Napoleon. “You’re trying to throw JV kids out there (in practice) to replicate kids that are a lot taller, more seasoned and more experienced ... not that they did anything different than we thought they would do, but we just did a really bad job of executing.”
The first period saw Napoleon convert on 9-of-20 from the floor, while the Bulldogs mustered a mere six shots in response as the visitors quickly stacked up a 20-point advantage in front of a large crowd that made the trip for the Wildcats’ season debut.
Things didn’t fare much better for Defiance in the second, falling to 34-0 before a jumper by junior Joanna Schlatter dripped a drop of water on the scoring drought with 3:13 left in the first half. Despite getting turned over just four times in the second stanza, Napoleon opened up from long range with four triples out of its first five buckets of the quarter.
Led by 5-4 senior Emily Bostelman with a pair — back in the fold this year from an ACL injury — Napoleon got contributions from downtown from six shooters including seniors Stevie Rieger, Aliza Lankenau, Shae Pedroza along with Ressler and junior classmate Taylor Strock.
While Strock led the scoring column with 12 points and Ressler ripped down eight boards, all nine Wildcats put on the court before reserves were brought in found the scoring column, crashed the glass and contributed to the dizzying defense.
“We switch a lot of things,” said Kreinbrink. “Everybody’s got to be able to guard everybody, and we did a good job of making (the Bulldogs) go a lot faster than they wanted to go. And ultimately that’s what we can do when we do what we want to do defensively.”
“We play nine or 10 kids and we feel like we have nine or 10 kids capable of knocking down threes,” he added. “It can be tough at times because it feels like we go through lulls where it doesn’t feel like we make a shot for a while, and then we go through times where it feels like everything we shoot is going in. We’re our best when we’re getting contributions from everybody, especially knocking down shots.”
Shae Pedroza was an ongoing nuisance on defense especially, adding numerous steals alongside Strock in the full-court while chipping in nine tallies.
The senior guard also unloaded for a triple to open the second quarter that started a movement from behind the arc that carried Napoleon to a 34-4 halftime lead.
“We just always work on, when we get a trap, rotating out of it,” she said. “We did a really good job of doing that and getting into the passing lanes and getting deflections, and then we got a lot of fast breaks off of that.”
Meanwhile, sophomore sister Emma Pedroza made her mark on both ends of the floor off the bench, also coming up with numerous steals.
After being disruptively defensive in Napoleon’s opening surge, she became the fifth Wildcat to pile on the opening spurt with a well-placed jumper at the 5:21 mark of the first. Well aware of the floor, the sophomore Pedroza was also responsible for finding several open teammates that converted with points.
“In practice Coach K always wants to get up a lot of shots and we’re lucky enough to have a lot of players who can hit,” she said. “We always kick it out and help each other get open.
“Both Defiance and us are very physical and we both played very hard. It was a fun game,” she added. “We always come into practice and work hard.”
Schlatter netted seven points as the leading scorer for Defiance (0-1), which does not get things much easier on Tuesday when Wayne Trace comes to town.
“It’s one game, but there were some little things there that we did well,” said Manriquez, whose Bulldogs posted their best showing of the night with 10 points in the final stanza. “We got a couple of little sets when we finally screened some people and executed there and got some buckets. But for us it’s not necessarily back to the drawing board, but we’ve just got to go out there and play how we’re capable of playing. And we’ll be a lot better off that we won’t have to play (Napoleon) for a long time, so that’s good.”
NAPOLEON (54) — Rieger 5; Bostelman 6; Lankenau 3; Durham 0; Chipps 0; S. Pedraza 9; Hopkins 0; Strock 12; E. Pedroza 2; Helberg 4; Ressler 9; Good 4. Totals 23-61 1-2 54.
DEFIANCE (18) — Moats 0; Shirk 0; Garcia 3; Schlatter 7; Davis 2; Aguilera 2; Black 0; Baldwin 0; McKenzie 0; Gonzales 2; Smiddy 2. Totals 8-47 1-6 18.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Bostelman 2, Rieger, Lankenau, S. Pedroza, Strock, Ressler. Defiance — Schlatter. Rebounds: Napoleon 27 (Ressler 8), Defiance 39 (Aguilera 6, McKenzie 6). Turnovers: Napoleon 14, Defiance 27.
Napoleon 20 14 13 7 — 54
Defiance 0 4 4 10 — 18
Reserves: Napoleon, 36-27.
