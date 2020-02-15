FT. JENNINGS — Miller City was able to close the regular season with a 41-39 win at Ft. Jennings in Putnam County League girls hoops action on Friday.

Natalie Koenig led the Wildcats (14-8, 4-3 PCL) with 18 points. Abi Lammers added 13.

Kristen Luersman led all scorers with 23 points for Ft. Jennings (4-18, 1-6 PCL).

MILLER CITY (41) - Koenig 18; Lammers 13; Teders 5; Hermiller 3; Otto 2. Totals 15-9-41.

FT. JENNINGS (39) - Luersman 23; Fitzpatrick 5; Foust 5; Wieging 4; Wisner 2. Totals 17-5-39.

Three-point goals: Miller City — Teders, Hermiller.

Miller City 6 16 8 11 — 41

Ft. Jennings 8 8 14 9 — 39

Load comments