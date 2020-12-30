SWANTON – Liberty Center jumped on top of Swanton early, taking a 12-4 lead after one period, to win the girls portion of the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic with a 50-37 decision over Swanton.
Liberty Center was a late edition to the tournament when Fayette had to back out because of COVID issues.
Cassidy Chapa led the Tigers (8-1) with 12 points. Peyton Armey and Samantha Engler each added 10 points.
Aricka Lutz led Swanton (5-4) with 13 points.
LIBERTY CENTER (50) – Giesige 7; Armey 10; Mohler 3; Long 2; Chapa 12; Graber 6; Jones 0; Engler 10; Herrick 0. Totals 14-15-50.
SWANTON (37) – Taylor 9; Hendricks 0; Floyd 6; Keaton 0; Ar. Lutz 13; Nelson 6; Eitniear 0; Av. Lutz 3; Pelland 0. Totals 15-7-37.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Engler 3, Armey 2, Mohler, Graber. Swanton – none.
Liberty Center 13 14 11 12 – 50
Swanton 4 8 13 12 – 37
Napoleon Holiday Tournament
Wauseon 45, Patrick Henry 35
Napoleon 54, Holgate 14
NAPOLEON – Wauseon and Napoleon set up a showdown for Wednesday’s championship final after scoring wins in the semifinals of the Napoleon Holiday Tournament.
In the opener, Marisa Seiler had 13 of Wauseon’s 22 first-half points as the Indians went on to score a 45-35 win against NWOAL foe Patrick Henry.
Seiler finished with a game-high 21 points for the Indians (6-1).
Autumn Pelok, who went 5 of 6 from the free throw line in the final stanza, added 12 points for Wauseon.
McKenzie Vance led Patrick Henry (0-8) with 13 points. Kayla Prigge chipped in 10 points.
In the nightcap, Napoleon held Holgate to five field goals in the game as the Wildcats rolled to a 54-14 decision.
Napoleon (6-1) was led on offense by Taylor Strock, who poured in 17 points.
Justine Eis finished with eight for Holgate (2-8).
WAUSEON (45) – Smith 0; Case 2; Pelok 12; Vasvery 0; Seiler 21; Ehrsam 4; Carroll 6. Totals 17-9-45.
PATRICK HENRY (35) – Ke. Prigge 0; Weber 7; M. Prigge 0; K. Johnson 0; Ka. Prigge 10; S. Johnson 1; Vance 13; Fintel 4. Totals 13-7-35.
Three-point goals: Wauseon – Pelok, Seiler. Patrick Henry – Ka. Prigge, Vance.
Wauseon 9 13 11 12 – 45
Patrick Henry 8 7 10 10 – 35
HOLGATE (14) – Blaker 0; Izor 0; Willett 0; Schuller 4; Altman 0; Meyer 0; Taylor 0; Clark 2; Eis 8; Bower 0. Totals 5-4-14.
NAPOLEON (54) – Sonnenberg 0; Griffith 1; Good 0; Durham 4; Chipps 2; Jackson 2; Hopkins 4; Strock 17; Pedroza 4; Helberg 4; Rausch 8; Bump 0; Ressler 8. Totals 18-13-54.
Three-point goals: Holgate – none. Napoleon – Strock 2, Rausch 2, Ressler.
Holgate 4 2 2 6 – 14
Napoleon 12 15 16 11 - 54
Wayne Roller Holiday Classic
Evergreen 48, St. Thomas Aquinas 43
MANSFIELD – Tied after three quarters, Evergreen went on to outscore Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 15-10 in the final period to pull out a 48-43 win at the second day over the Wayne Roller Holiday Classic at Mansfield Christian.
Bekab Bowser led the Vikings (5-4) with 17 points in the win. Morgan Foster added 10 points.
Ji’Kaiyah Holsten led Aquinas with 16 points.
EVERGREEN (48) – Riggs 0; Foster 10; Woodring 2; Bowser 17; Cserna 0; Schuster 8; Chamberlin 2; Lumbrezer 9. Totals 18-10-48.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS (43) – Holsten 16; AJ Overdorf 4; Settles 0; Ramsey 2; H. Overdorf 7; Hunter 0; Gibbons 4; Bussey 6; Smith 4. Totals 15-8-43.
Three-point goals: Evergreen – Bowser 2. St. Thomas Aquinas – Holsten 3, H. Overdorf, Bussey.
Evergreen 11 14 7 15 – 48
St. Thomas Aquinas 11 6 16 10 – 43
Regular Season
Perrysburg 55, Archbold 51
ARCHBOLD – Perrysburg came from seven points down at the start of the fourth quarter to beat Archbold 55-51 on Tuesday afternoon.
Addi Ziegler led the Streaks (4-6) with 16 points in the loss. Kylie Sauder added 11 points.
Kylie Griggs paced the Yellow Jackets (4-1) with 17 points. Bella Vaillant chipped in 11 points.
PERRYSBURG (55) – Stringfellow 7; Griggs 17; Thomas 5; Featherstun 3; Wilhelms 8; Laumann 4; Vaillant 11. Totals 19-13-55.
ARCHBOLD (51) – Hostetler 9; McQuade 4; Sauder 11; Ziegler 16; Phillips 5; Rupp 2; Moyer 4. Totals 19-6-51.
Three-point goals: Perrysburg – Griggs 2, Wilhelms 2. Archbold – Hostetler 3, Ziegler 3, Phillips. Rebounds: Perrysburg 28 (Vaillant 9), Archbold 26 (Ziegler, Moyer 5). Turnovers: Perrysburg 12, Archbold 15.
Perrysburg 11 8 15 21 – 55
Archbold 6 16 19 10 – 51
Reserves: Perrysburg, 46-12.
Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Columbus Grove 49
COLUMBUS GROVE – The Bulldogs gave the Titans one of their closer games of the year, but in the end the Titans were able to come away with a 55-49 win on the road.
Kelsey Erford led O-G (10-0) with 21 points. Kloee Glenn added 18 and Erin Kaufman had 11 points.
Koryn Halker led Columbus Grove (5-5) with 12 points. Sage Clement added 10 points.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (55) – Erford 21; Hasleman 2; E. Kaufman 11; K. Kaufman 3; Glenn 18. Totals 24-5-55.
COLUMBUS GROVE (49) – Halker 12; Sautter 6; Fortman 5; Downing 5; Clement 10; Schroeder 3; King 8. Totals 19-4-49.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf (2-9) – Erford 2. Columbus Grove (7-21) – Halker 2, Clement 2, Fortman, Schroeder, King. Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Columbus Grove 18 (Downing 6). Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 13, Columbus Grove 20.
Ottawa-Glandorf 12 11 15 17 - 55
Columbus Grove 11 16 9 13 - 49
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 24-18.
