NAPOLEON — Corey Kreinbrink picked up his 100th career coaching win as Napoleon opened the defense of its first-ever girls basketball regional title with a 61-24 win in the Grand Canyon over Patrick Henry on Friday.

Taylor Strock had 17 points at the half and finished with 22 points in the game to lead Napoleon (1-0).

Kenzie Prigge and Karsyn Weber led Patrick Henry (0-1) with six points.

PATRICK HENRY (24) - Boyer 0, K. Prigge 6, Weber 6, Musto 2, M. Prigge 3, Bostelman 0, Johnson 0, K. Prigge 5, Breece 0, Vance 2. Totals 9-4-24.

NAPOLEON (61) - Griffith 2, Good 0, Durham 3, Chipps 4, Jackson 0, Hopkins 7, Strock 22, Pedroza 9, Helberg 0, Rausch 5, Ressler 9. Totals 26-3-61.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — K. Prigge 2. Napoleon — Strock 2, Hopkins, Pedroza, Rausch, Ressler. Turnovers: Patrick Henry 23, Napoleon 9.

Patrick Henry 5 5 7 7 — 24

Napoleon 13 17 21 10 — 61

Reserves: Napoleon, 26-19.

Paulding 81, Edgerton 21

PAULDING — Paulding used a pair of first-half scoring spurts to seize control in its season opener, rolling past visiting Edgerton, 81-21.

The Panthers (1-0) went up 10-0 in the first quarter and led 19-2 after the first period before ripping off an 11-0 run in the first 2:13 of the second quarter to balloon the lead to 30-2.

Jalynn Parrett scored 21 points, 13 in the first half, to pace the Panthers (1-0) while Sadie Estle scored 20.

Holly Stark’s six points led the way for Edgerton (0-1).

EDGERTON (21) — Wickerham 2, Ritter 0, Timbrook 0, Smith 2, Cape 2, A. Schroeder 0, Stark 6, Herman 2, G. Schroeder 2, Fort 2, Moreno 3. Totals 6-8-21.

PAULDING (81) — Schweller 9; Parrett 21; Pease 6; Egnor 10; Suffel 0; Manz 9; Bakle 0; Ankney 0; Kuckuck 0; Giesige 6; Estle 20. Totals 33-5-81.

Three-point goals: Edgerton — Moreno. Paulding — Giesige 2, Parrett.

Edgerton 2 7 3 9 — 21

Paulding 19 24 26 12 — 81

Delta 48, Swanton 29

SWANTON — Delta opened the season with a win as the Panthers pulled away from Swanton in the second half in a 48-29 non-league victory.

Leading 19-12 at the half, Delta outscored the Bulldogs 29-17 in the second half to get the season-opening victory.

Braelyn Wymer led Delta (1-0) with 18 points, including four treys. Reagan Rouleau added 13 points.

Aricka Lutz led Swanton (0-1) with 13 points.

DELTA (48) - Ford 0, Rouleau 13, Bra. Wymer 18, Weber 4, Green 4, Bro. Wymer 5, Burres 4. Totals 17-9-48.

SWANTON (29) - Taylor 0, Floyd 4, Ar. Lutz 13, Nelson 2, Eitniear 6, Av. Lutz 4. Totals 10-9-29.

Three-point goals: Delta — Bra. Wymer 4, Bro. Wymer. Turnovers: Delta 13, Swanton 17.

Delta 11 8 15 14 — 48

Swanton 8 4 9 8 — 29

O-G 46, Kalida 33

KALIDA — Despite being blanked in the opening stanza, Ottawa-Glandorf was able to open the season with a victory as the Titans knocked off Kalida, 46-33.

Kelsey Erford paced O-G (1-0) with 16 points in the win. Erin Kaufman added 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds.

Grace Klausing and Brenna Smith each had 10 points for the Wildcats (0-1).

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (46) - Erford 16, E. Kaufman 15, Brinkman 5, Fortman 4, Okuley 4, Aldrich 2, K. Kaufman 0, Siefker 0, Haselman 0. Totals 16-10-46.

KALIDA (33) - Klausing 10, Smith 10, Vennekotter 5, Hovest 4, Schmitz 3, Siebeneck 1. Totals 10-9-33.

Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf — Erford 2, Brinkman, Okuley. Kalida — Klausing, Smith, Vennekotter, Schmitz. Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 25 (E. Kaufman 8), Kalida 19 (Klausing, Venekotter 4). Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 17, Kalida 27.

Ottawa-Glandorf 0 19 9 18 — 46

Kalida 7 4 15 7 — 33

Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 39-27.

Leipsic 61, P-G 29

LEIPSIC — Leipsic trailed by a point after one quarter to took a double-digit into the half as the Vikings opened the season with a 61-29 Putnam County League win over Pandora-Gilboa.

Nine players scored for Leipsic (1-0), led by 17 from Elizabeth Scheckelhoff. She also pulled down 10 rebounds. Ava Henry added 16 points.

Lacie Fenstermaker led the Lady Rockets (0-1) with points.

PANDORA-GILBOA (29) - McCoy 3, Kinsinger 4, Bauman 0, Miller 0, Neuenschwander 1, Dysert 8, Dulling 4, Cherry 0, Fenstermaker 9. Totals 12-3-29.

LEIPSIC (61) - Scheckelhoff 17, A. Kirkendall 5, Henry 16, J. Hermiller 4, M. Hermiller 3, L. Kirkendall 0, Langhals 8, S. Schroeder 3, Haselman 1, Martinez 4, A. Schroeder 0. Totals 25-6-61.

Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa — McCoy, Fensteraker. Leipsic — Henry 3, A. Kirkendall, S. Schroeder. Rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 32 (Fenstermaker 10, Leipsic 37 (Scheckelhoff 10). Turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 33, Leipsic 9.

Pandora-Gilboa 9 6 9 5 — 29

Leipsic 8 20 20 13 — 61

