HOLGATE — Kalida jumped out to a 17-4 lead after the opening period and never were challenged on the road as the Wildcats downed Holgate on Monday, 42-19.
McKayla Maag led Kalida (12-7) with 14 points.
Raena Willett had seven points for the Tigers (2-16).
KALIDA (42) - Maag 14; Klausing 8; Smith 6; Rampe 6; Wurth 5; Vennekoetter 3; Erhart 0; Unverferth 0; Bockrath 0; Fortman 0; Hovest 0; Recker 0; Schmitz 0; Stechschulte 0. Totals 13-12-42.
HOLGATE (19) - R. Willett 7; Eis 3; Meyer 3; E. Willett 2; Izor 2; Schuller 1; Clark 1; Altman 0; Blaker 0; Boecker 0; Wilhelm 0. Totals 7-4-19.
Three-point goals: Kalida (4-22) — Maag 2-6, Klausing 0-2, Rampe 2-7, Wurth 0-2, Vennekotter 0-1, Siebeneck 0-2, Erhart 0-1, Recker 0-1. Holgate (1-5) — R. Willett 1-4, E. Willett 0-1. Rebounds: Kalida 26 (Vennekoetter 7), Holgate 17 (Eis 4). Turnovers: Kalida 16, Holgate 27.
Kalida 17 13 4 8 — 42
Holgate 4 5 5 5 — 19
Ft. Jennings 45, Lincolnview 38
FT. JENNINGS — After a fairly even first half, the host Musketeers were bale to outscore the visitors 26-20 in the second half to score a 45-38 win.
Kristen Luersman led Ft. Jennings (4-16) with 20 points. Jessie Foust added 14.
Kendall Bollenbacher paced the Lancers (2-15) with 12 points. Annie Mendenhall chipped in 11.
LINCOLNVIEW (38) - Bollenbacher 12; Mendenhall 11; Ebel 9; Decker 3; Carey 2; King 1. Totals 14-8-38.
FT. JENNINGS (45) - Luersman 20; Foust 14; Fitzpatrick 6; Wieging 4; Dickman 1. Totals 15-16-45.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview — Mendenhall, Ebel. Ft. Jennings — Foust. Turnovers: Lincolnview 18, Ft. Jennings 12.
Lincolnview 5 13 9 11 — 38
Ft. Jennings 8 11 12 14 — 45
