WEST UNITY – With a trio of players back for their fourth season of varsity action, Hilltop and coach Troy Grime are anxious to move into the top of the BBC.
Last season, the Lady Cadets finished at 6-17 overall and 2-10 in the conference.
One of the returning seniors is top scorer Kodi Brenner, who tallied nine points a game last season. Americus Maddox and Sara Barnum are back for their fourth seasons as well.
Junior Leanna Baker was second on the team in scoring at 7.3 points, and she led the team in rebounds with 6.6. Lana Baker added 4 rebounds and is back for her junior season as well.
“We have a nice bench with experience,” said Grime. “We have been practicing hard and have great attitudes.”
Those attitudes, set by the returning seniors, are the key to a successful season.
“This attitude will serve them well moving forward after high school,” said Grime.
Junior Holly Jermeay and sophomore Jayma Bailey also bring varsity experience to the team.
“I am very excited to get the season underway,” admitted Grime. “With a nice combination of the younger players blending in with the upperclassmen, we are going to hit the floor having fun and just playing ball.”
Depth may be an issue. A total of 12 players are in the program, including three freshmen.
“Staying healthy will be key for us,” stated Grime. “We are excited to have players available for four quarters this year.”
Grime also said the team needs to work on team defense and have to cut down on turnovers to be successful this season.
Grime is expecting a balanced season in the BBC.
“It should be a pretty balanced season,” he said. “Montpelier and North Central look to lead the way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.