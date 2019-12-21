EDON — In a championship game that was tight the entire way, Hicksville was able to come up with one more basket than Antwerp to win the Route 49 title at Edon, 33-31.

The game was tied at 25 after three quarters.

Kenzie Schroeder led the Aces (3-6) with 11 points.

Karsyn Brumett had 14 points for Antwerp (4-3). Heather Oberlin chipped in 13 points.

In the consolation game, Edon grabbed a 28-14 lead at the half and won over Edgerton 59-46.

The Bombers got off to a slow start and trailed 10-8 after the opening period.

Riley Bloir led the Bombers with 18 points.

HICKSVILLE (33) — Slattery 9; Schroeder 11; Villena 2; Smith 2; Bergman 1; Crall 8. Totals 13-3-33.

ANTWERP (31) — Coppes 2; Devore 2; Gomez 0; Brumett 14; Oberlin 13. Totals 10-9-31.

Three-point goals: Hicksville — Slattery 3, Crall. Antwerp — Brumett 2. Turnovers: Hicksville 10, Antwerp 10.

Hicksville 8 12 5 8 — 33

Antwerp 11 11 3 6 — 31

Swanton 51, Holgate 32

SWANTON — Grace Oakes paced the Bulldogs with 13 points as Swanton scored a 51-32 win at home over Holgate.

Aricka Lutz added 11 points for Swanton, who improved 5-2.

Justine Eis scored 16 points for the Tigers, who fell to 0-8.

HOLGATE (32) — Blaker 2; E. Willett 5; R. Willett 5; Altman 2; Eis 16. Totals 13-4-32.

SWANTON (51) — Taylor 1; Hendricks 2; Ar. Lutz 11; Pine 3; Nelson 4; Dohm 6; Eitniear 3; Av. Lutz 8; Oakes 13; Sarvo 0. Totals 21-4-51.

Three-point goals: Holgate — E. Willett, R. Willett. Swanton — Av. Lutz 2, Oakes 2, Eitniear. Turnovers: Holgate 23, Swanton 11.

Holgate 8 2 10 12 — 32

Swanton 20 10 6 15 — 51

Delta 48, Evergreen 26

DELTA — The Panthers jumped out to an 18-2 lead after one period and cruised from there as Delta won a non-league contest over Evergreen, 48-26.

Brooklyn Green led Delta with 18 points and eight rebounds. Braelyn Wymer added 14 points for the Panthers (6-1).

Bekah Bowser paced the Vikings (3-3) with 11 points.

EVERGREEN (26) — Bowser 11; Peluso 6; Ni. Brand 5; VanOstrand 3; Na. Brand 1. Totals 9-2-26.

DELTA (48) — Green 18; Bra. Wymer 14; Rouleau 8; Bro. Wymer 4; Weber 2; Culler 2. 17-10-48.

Three-point goals: Evergreen — Bowser 3, Peluso, Na. Brand, VanOstrand. Delta — Green 2, Bra. Wymer 2. Rebounds: Evergreen 30 (Peluso 5), Delta 34 (Green 8). Turnover: Evergreen 13, Delta 9.

Evergreen 2 10 6 8 — 26

Delta 18 6 12 12 — 48

Load comments