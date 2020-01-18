HICKSVILLE — It definitely wasn’t the prettiest of games, with the two teams combining for 40 turnovers and a lot of missed shots. But when push came to shove, Hicksville had just enough to top Tinora in GMC action on Friday, 34-31.
Down the stretch, Hicksville missed four of five free throws and endured a missed game tieing three-point attempt by Tinora’s Tristen Norden, with five seconds left. Hicksville’s Kennedy Phillips grabbed the rebound and JHicksville was able to run out the clock before getting fouled.
“We missed a lot of free throws (Hicksville made just six out of 14), but we’ll take the win,” said Hicksville coach Josh Freese. “But when it’s your freshmen who miss, you can handle that a little more, because you realize as they get older and mature, those misses will turn into makes. And with the missed layups, those were also by our freshmen and with time and experience, those too will fall.”
Hicksville led through most of the game, but never held more than an eight point lead, at 22-14, early in the third quarter. But Tinora closed the gap to 22-19 and got within 26-25 late in the third quarter. However, Hicksville responded to that run by scoring the final four points of the third period to take a 30-25 lead after three quarters.
Tinora stayed close and got within 31-28 on a Tristen Norden three-pointer to cut Hicksville’s lead to 31-28, midway through the final quarter.
Hicksville’s six foot freshman Kenzie Schroeder then made a layin, which turned out to be the game winner, putting Hicksville up, 33-28. Schroeder had missed a few layups during the contest, but made the big one when it counted. Schroeder also finished with a game high 10 rebounds. Lindsay Bergman added seven points for Hicksville (5-9, 2-1 GMC).
“After missing a few, I just kept playing hard and I just wanted to help my team out anyway that I (could),” Schroeder said. “It was nice to have that one fall. It was a good win for the team and nice to beat one of our rivals.”
After a Tinora miss, Avery Slattery made one of two free throw attempts, to put Hicksville up, 34-28. But Hicksville missed two straight one and one attempts, keeping Tinora in it.
Tinora’s Norden thit a three-pointer to get Tinora within three, at 34-31. After a Hicksville turnover, Tinora had one last chance, but Norden’s attempt went in and out.
“The girls fought hard and didn’t quit, “ said Tinora coach Kyle Tietje, who saw his team fall to 1-14 overall and 0-3 in the GMC. “We’ve been in this situation before, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump. (Hicksville) helped us out with their missed free throws, but what hurt us was that we didn’t foul quick enough and often enough at the end. They were able to run too much time off the clock.”
Tinora’s last lead in the game came when Emily Harr hit a trey, to give Tinora an 8-5 lead in the first quarter. But Hicksville then took the lead, 9-8 after one quarter, on back to back buckets by Molly Crall and Kennedy Phillips.
Tinora trailed, 14-8, after a Schroeder basket, but came back to tie the game at 14-14, on an Amanda Meyer basket. However, Hicksville responded by scoring the last six points of the quarter to take a 20-14 lead at halftime.
Hicksville finished with 21 turnovers to Tinora’s 19, but outrebounded the Lady Rams, 40-27. Norden led Tinora with seven boards, while Harr led Tinora with eight points.
TINORA (31) — Meyer 6; Frazer 6; Norden 4; Harr 8; Mueller 3; Okuley 4. Totals 11-6-31.
HICKSVILLE (34) — Slattery 5; Phillips 6; Schroeder 10; Villena 1; Bergman 7; Crall 3; Monroe 2. Totals 14-6-34.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Harr 2, Norden. Rebounds: Tinora 27 (Norden 7), Hicksville 40 (Schroeder 10). Turnovers: Tinora 19, Hicksville 21.
Tinora 8 6 11 6 — 31
Hicksville 9 11 10 4 — 34
Reserves: Tinora, 36-7.
