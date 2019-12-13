HICKSVILLE — Bryan got to play 14 players in Thursday’s girls hoops action as the Bears handled Hicksville, 55-36.

Brooke Lamberson led Bryan (5-1) with 13 points. Allie Zimmerman added 10 points.

Molly Crall led Hicksville (1-5) with 12 points.

BRYAN (55) – D. Taylor 2; Miller 7; Wheeler 0; Semer 4; Miley 7; Zimmerman 10; B. Taylor 0; Lamberson 13; Burdge 2, Arnold 6; Langenderfer 0; Long 2; Antigo 0; A. Alspaugh 0; L. Alspaugh 2. Totals 19-11-55.

HICKSVILLE (36) – Slattery 0; Phillips 3; Schroeder 5; Villena 5; Smith 2; Bergman 0; Crall 12; Eicher 6; Monroe 3. Totals 10-14-36.

Three-point goals: Bryan – Miller, Zimmerman, Lamberson, Long. Hicksville – Phillips, Monroe. Rebounds: Bryan 31 (Antigo 6), Hicksville 20 (Schroeder 5). Turnovers: Bryan 10, Hicksville 32.

Bryan 18 11 11 15 – 55

Hicksville 7 7 5 17 – 36

Reserves: Bryan, 44-11.

Napoleon 54,

Perrysburg 46 (OT)

PERRYSBURG — Despite facing its toughest challenge to date, Napoleon improved to 6-0 on the year with a 54-46 road win over Perrysburg.

Taylor Strock scored 17 points to pace the Wildcats (5-0 NLL) while Caely Ressler and Shae Pedroza added 16 and 13 points, respectively. Ressler came up clutch from the stripe with a 12-of-16 effort shooting free throws.

Kylie Griggs tallied 15 points in the loss for Perrysburg (3-3, 3-2 NLL).

NAPOLEON (54) — Rieger 6; Bostelman 0; Lankenau 0; S. Pedroza 13; Strock 17; E. Pedroza 2; Helberg 0; Ressler 16. Totals 13-26-54.

PERRYSBURG (46) - Stringfellow 8; Knowlton 0; Griggs 15; Thomas 4; Featherston 0; Wilhelms 0; Johnson 0; Vaillant 2; Mitchell 9; Faris 8. Totals 16-8-46.

Three-point goals: Napoleon — S. Pedroza 2. Perrysburg — Griggs 4, Stringfellow 2.

Napoleon 14 8 9 14 9 — 54

Perrysburg 11 10 16 8 1 — 46

Reserves: Perrysburg, 37-35.

Liberty Center 63,

Edgerton 49

EDGERTON — Despite being held scoreless from long distance, Liberty Center moved to 4-2 with a 63-49 win at Edgerton.

Cassidy Chapa led Liberty Center (4-2) with 27 points, including nine made free throws.

Ally Cape had a team-high 12 points for Edgerton (1-5). Casey Leppelmeier added 10 markers in the loss.

LIBERTY CENTER (63) - Chapa 27; Young 9; Long 9; Engler 6; Graber 6; Heath 3; Mohler 2; Hollenbaugh 1; McClure 0; Perry 0; Orr 0. Totals: 21-21-63.

EDGERTON (49) — Cape 12; Leppelmeier 10; Siebenaler 8; Moreno 7; McNaily 4; Picillo 3; Smith 3; Herman 2. Totals: 19-8-49.

Three-point goals: Edgerton — Cape 2; Moreno.

Liberty Center 15 23 7 18 — 63

Edgerton 10 16 10 13 — 49

Continental 45, Holgate 31

CONTINENTAL – Continental slowly pulled away, turning a 10-9 advantage into a 24-17 lead at the half, to beat Holgate 45-31.

Alex Hoeffel led Continental (4-3) with 13 points. Kerri Prowant added 11.

Justine Eis paced Holgate (0-6) with 10 points.

HOLGATE (31) – Blaker 5; Izor 4; R. Willett 9; Schuller 2; Clark 1; Eis 10. Totals 14-2-31.

CONTINENTAL (45) – A. Armey 9; Prowant 11; Hoeffel 13; Etter 8; Potts 2; Keller 2. Totals 16-45.

Three-point goals: Holgate — R. Willett. Continental — Hoeffel 3, Prowant. Turnovers: Holgate 25, Continental 16.

Holgate 9 8 8 6 – 31

Continental 10 14 8 13 — 45

Delta 43, Wauseon 35

WAUSEON – Delta was able to grab an early lead and hold on as the Panthers downed Wauseon 43-35 in non-league girls hoops.

Delta led 14-6 and maintained the lead through the rest of the game.

Brooklyn Green and Khloe Weber led the Panthers (4-1) with 15 points each. Marisa Seiler and Sydney Zirkle led Wauseon (5-1) with eight points each.

DELTA (43) – Bra. Wymer 8; Ireland 0; Green 15; Bro. Wymer 4; Culler 1; Weber 15; Wolford 0. Totals 13-11-43.

WAUSEON (35) – Smith 0; Pelok 2; Raabe 4; Seiler 8; Carroll 2; Aeschliman 7; Zirkle 8; Meyer 4. Totals 14-6-35.

Three-point goals: Delta – Weber 3, Green 2, Bra. Wymer. Wauseon – Aeschliman.

Delta 14 8 8 13 – 43

Wauseon 6 10 10 9 — 35

Reserves: Wauseon, 24-8.

Spencerville 54, Paulding 51

PAULDING — Previously-unbeaten Paulding whittled a 10-point halftime deficit to one point with 36 seconds left but the Panthers dropped their first game of the season, a 54-51 Northwest Conference tilt against Spencerville.

The result put both sides at 1-1 in the Northwest Conference as the Panthers fell to 5-1 on the year. Spencerville improved to 4-3. No other statistics were available.

Ottoville 46, Miller City 41

MILLER CITY – Ottoville rallied, outscoring Miller City 15-8 in the final stanza, to post a 46-41 decision over the Wildcats.

It was the first loss of the season for the Wildcats.

Nicole Knippen led the Big Green (4-2, 3-0 PCL) with 15 points. Jocelyn Geise added in 11 points.

Natalie Koenig led Miller City (4-1, 1-1 PCL) with 17 points.

OTTOVILLE (46) – Geise 11; Thomas 8; Hongiford 2; Kramer 2; Knippen 15; Hoersten 5. Totals 16-10-46.

MILLER CITY (41) – Lammers 8; Kuhlman 9; C. Hermiller 5; Koenig 17; Otto 2. Totals 16-6-41.

Three-point goals: Ottoville – Thomas, Kramer, Knippen, Hoersten. Miller City – Kuhlman, C. Hermiller, Koenig.

Ottoville 7 15 9 15 – 46

Miller City 10 10 13 8 — 41

Columbus Grove 54, Crestview 38

CONVOY — Columbus Grove hit the road and took down Northwest Conference foe Crestview 54-38 to remain perfect in the league.

Abby Gladwell led Columbus Grove (5-1, 2-0 NWC) with 15 points. Angel Schneider and Kenzie King both recorded 12 tallies and Savanah Ridenour added 10.

Lexi Gregory carried Crestview (2-4, 1-1 NWC) with 12 points.

COLUMBUS GROVE (54) — Gladwell 15; Schneider 12; King 12; Ridenour 10; Schafer 3; Downing 2; Schroeder 0; Thompson 0; Witteborg 0. Totals: 17-13-54.

CRESTVIEW (38) — L. Gregory 12; McCoy 11; B. Gregory 10; Cunningham 4; Etzler 1. Totals: 15-2-38.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove — Schneider 2; King 2; Schafer; Gladwell; Ridenour. Crestview — B. Gregory 2; L. Gregory 2; McCoy 2. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 24 (Downing 9); Crestview 23. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 13; Crestview 11.

Columbus Grove 19 13 11 11 — 54

Crestview 12 5 8 13 — 49

Reserves: Columbus Grove, 34-21.

