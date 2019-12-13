HICKSVILLE — Bryan got to play 14 players in Thursday’s girls hoops action as the Bears handled Hicksville, 55-36.
Brooke Lamberson led Bryan (5-1) with 13 points. Allie Zimmerman added 10 points.
Molly Crall led Hicksville (1-5) with 12 points.
BRYAN (55) – D. Taylor 2; Miller 7; Wheeler 0; Semer 4; Miley 7; Zimmerman 10; B. Taylor 0; Lamberson 13; Burdge 2, Arnold 6; Langenderfer 0; Long 2; Antigo 0; A. Alspaugh 0; L. Alspaugh 2. Totals 19-11-55.
HICKSVILLE (36) – Slattery 0; Phillips 3; Schroeder 5; Villena 5; Smith 2; Bergman 0; Crall 12; Eicher 6; Monroe 3. Totals 10-14-36.
Three-point goals: Bryan – Miller, Zimmerman, Lamberson, Long. Hicksville – Phillips, Monroe. Rebounds: Bryan 31 (Antigo 6), Hicksville 20 (Schroeder 5). Turnovers: Bryan 10, Hicksville 32.
Bryan 18 11 11 15 – 55
Hicksville 7 7 5 17 – 36
Reserves: Bryan, 44-11.
Napoleon 54,
Perrysburg 46 (OT)
PERRYSBURG — Despite facing its toughest challenge to date, Napoleon improved to 6-0 on the year with a 54-46 road win over Perrysburg.
Taylor Strock scored 17 points to pace the Wildcats (5-0 NLL) while Caely Ressler and Shae Pedroza added 16 and 13 points, respectively. Ressler came up clutch from the stripe with a 12-of-16 effort shooting free throws.
Kylie Griggs tallied 15 points in the loss for Perrysburg (3-3, 3-2 NLL).
NAPOLEON (54) — Rieger 6; Bostelman 0; Lankenau 0; S. Pedroza 13; Strock 17; E. Pedroza 2; Helberg 0; Ressler 16. Totals 13-26-54.
PERRYSBURG (46) - Stringfellow 8; Knowlton 0; Griggs 15; Thomas 4; Featherston 0; Wilhelms 0; Johnson 0; Vaillant 2; Mitchell 9; Faris 8. Totals 16-8-46.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — S. Pedroza 2. Perrysburg — Griggs 4, Stringfellow 2.
Napoleon 14 8 9 14 9 — 54
Perrysburg 11 10 16 8 1 — 46
Reserves: Perrysburg, 37-35.
Liberty Center 63,
Edgerton 49
EDGERTON — Despite being held scoreless from long distance, Liberty Center moved to 4-2 with a 63-49 win at Edgerton.
Cassidy Chapa led Liberty Center (4-2) with 27 points, including nine made free throws.
Ally Cape had a team-high 12 points for Edgerton (1-5). Casey Leppelmeier added 10 markers in the loss.
LIBERTY CENTER (63) - Chapa 27; Young 9; Long 9; Engler 6; Graber 6; Heath 3; Mohler 2; Hollenbaugh 1; McClure 0; Perry 0; Orr 0. Totals: 21-21-63.
EDGERTON (49) — Cape 12; Leppelmeier 10; Siebenaler 8; Moreno 7; McNaily 4; Picillo 3; Smith 3; Herman 2. Totals: 19-8-49.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Cape 2; Moreno.
Liberty Center 15 23 7 18 — 63
Edgerton 10 16 10 13 — 49
Continental 45, Holgate 31
CONTINENTAL – Continental slowly pulled away, turning a 10-9 advantage into a 24-17 lead at the half, to beat Holgate 45-31.
Alex Hoeffel led Continental (4-3) with 13 points. Kerri Prowant added 11.
Justine Eis paced Holgate (0-6) with 10 points.
HOLGATE (31) – Blaker 5; Izor 4; R. Willett 9; Schuller 2; Clark 1; Eis 10. Totals 14-2-31.
CONTINENTAL (45) – A. Armey 9; Prowant 11; Hoeffel 13; Etter 8; Potts 2; Keller 2. Totals 16-45.
Three-point goals: Holgate — R. Willett. Continental — Hoeffel 3, Prowant. Turnovers: Holgate 25, Continental 16.
Holgate 9 8 8 6 – 31
Continental 10 14 8 13 — 45
Delta 43, Wauseon 35
WAUSEON – Delta was able to grab an early lead and hold on as the Panthers downed Wauseon 43-35 in non-league girls hoops.
Delta led 14-6 and maintained the lead through the rest of the game.
Brooklyn Green and Khloe Weber led the Panthers (4-1) with 15 points each. Marisa Seiler and Sydney Zirkle led Wauseon (5-1) with eight points each.
DELTA (43) – Bra. Wymer 8; Ireland 0; Green 15; Bro. Wymer 4; Culler 1; Weber 15; Wolford 0. Totals 13-11-43.
WAUSEON (35) – Smith 0; Pelok 2; Raabe 4; Seiler 8; Carroll 2; Aeschliman 7; Zirkle 8; Meyer 4. Totals 14-6-35.
Three-point goals: Delta – Weber 3, Green 2, Bra. Wymer. Wauseon – Aeschliman.
Delta 14 8 8 13 – 43
Wauseon 6 10 10 9 — 35
Reserves: Wauseon, 24-8.
Spencerville 54, Paulding 51
PAULDING — Previously-unbeaten Paulding whittled a 10-point halftime deficit to one point with 36 seconds left but the Panthers dropped their first game of the season, a 54-51 Northwest Conference tilt against Spencerville.
The result put both sides at 1-1 in the Northwest Conference as the Panthers fell to 5-1 on the year. Spencerville improved to 4-3. No other statistics were available.
Ottoville 46, Miller City 41
MILLER CITY – Ottoville rallied, outscoring Miller City 15-8 in the final stanza, to post a 46-41 decision over the Wildcats.
It was the first loss of the season for the Wildcats.
Nicole Knippen led the Big Green (4-2, 3-0 PCL) with 15 points. Jocelyn Geise added in 11 points.
Natalie Koenig led Miller City (4-1, 1-1 PCL) with 17 points.
OTTOVILLE (46) – Geise 11; Thomas 8; Hongiford 2; Kramer 2; Knippen 15; Hoersten 5. Totals 16-10-46.
MILLER CITY (41) – Lammers 8; Kuhlman 9; C. Hermiller 5; Koenig 17; Otto 2. Totals 16-6-41.
Three-point goals: Ottoville – Thomas, Kramer, Knippen, Hoersten. Miller City – Kuhlman, C. Hermiller, Koenig.
Ottoville 7 15 9 15 – 46
Miller City 10 10 13 8 — 41
Columbus Grove 54, Crestview 38
CONVOY — Columbus Grove hit the road and took down Northwest Conference foe Crestview 54-38 to remain perfect in the league.
Abby Gladwell led Columbus Grove (5-1, 2-0 NWC) with 15 points. Angel Schneider and Kenzie King both recorded 12 tallies and Savanah Ridenour added 10.
Lexi Gregory carried Crestview (2-4, 1-1 NWC) with 12 points.
COLUMBUS GROVE (54) — Gladwell 15; Schneider 12; King 12; Ridenour 10; Schafer 3; Downing 2; Schroeder 0; Thompson 0; Witteborg 0. Totals: 17-13-54.
CRESTVIEW (38) — L. Gregory 12; McCoy 11; B. Gregory 10; Cunningham 4; Etzler 1. Totals: 15-2-38.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove — Schneider 2; King 2; Schafer; Gladwell; Ridenour. Crestview — B. Gregory 2; L. Gregory 2; McCoy 2. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 24 (Downing 9); Crestview 23. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 13; Crestview 11.
Columbus Grove 19 13 11 11 — 54
Crestview 12 5 8 13 — 49
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 34-21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.