Behind Kaylee Brodine's 15 points and 10 rebounds, Division I Findlay had just enough to withstand a furious second half rally from Defiance to claim a 54-52 win at "The Dawg Pound" on Saturday.
There was no bigger rebound than the one Brodine made with 23.9 seconds left, as Brodine snared a missed free throw and laid the ball in off the glass to put Findlay up, 53-49.
Brodine was then there to collapse on a Defiance pass near the bucket and help the Lady Trojans steal the ball as the buzzer sounded.
"The second half we struggled when Defiance turned up the intensity, but Kaylee came up big for us at the end and she's been doing that a lot for us this year," said Findlay coach Brian Rosedale. "And Reegan (Hayward) made some big shots for us (four treys) in the first half, maybe more threes than we've hit in a while, to help us take a big halftime lead."
The two teams were deadlocked at 13 after one quarter. But thanks to seven made threes in the first half, Findlay (11-10) outscored Defiance 20-8 in the second quarter, to take a 33-21 lead at halftime.
After two lay ins by Bri Nichols, Findlay looked like they were about to run away with things, grabbing a 39-25 lead. Findlay's lead was still 13 points, at 43-30, after a Brodine basket. But Defiance closed the third quarter with a trey from Olivia Moats and a bucket from Tammy Aguilera. That cut Findlay's lead to eight points, 43-35, after three quarters.
At the start of the final stanza, Defiance kept on pushing. Back to back buckets from Carlee Smiddy and two Aguilera free throws cut Findlay's lead to just 43-41. It was then an all-out battle the rest of the way.
After one free throw from Findlay's Nichols, Smiddy's made lay in trimmed Defiance's deficit to just one, at 44-43. Brodine scored again and Defiance's Emmalee McKenzie hit a bucket to bring Defiance back within one, at 46-45.
Smiddy had a chance to give Defiance the lead, but missed two free throws. Findlay responded and took a five point lead on a Brodine bucket and two Hayward free throws.
But Defiance didn't give up. Raelle Gonzales hit two free throws and Smiddy scored inside to bring Defiance to within one point again, at 50-49.
Findlay's Katie Prusnek made the first free throw to give Findlay a 51-49 lead and then came Brodine's put back that gave Findlay a four point lead, at 53-49.
Not through yet, Moats hit a three-pointer with nine seconds left to draw Defiance to within 53-52. Brodine made the second of two free throws to put Findlay up by two, 54-52, with eight seconds left.
Defiance had one last chance to tie it, but a pass underneath the bucket was intercepted by Findlay as the final seconds ticked off.
"I thought we played well, any time we can score over 50 points offensively is good, especially the way we've had trouble scoring lately," said Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. "We were better at the free throw line today (11-17), but we still would have liked to make a few more of those. Smiddy made some big rebounds and shots and Liv (Moats) made some big threes, to get us back in it. We were better at cutting down our turnovers today (with 12), but we still need to cut down on our unforced errors.
"At the end of the year now, we're treating each game like a tournament game. We wanted to be in position to win and we were. The nice thing is we have three more (regular season) games and don't have to go home after this tough loss."
Along with Findlay's Brodine's 15 points, Hayward hit for 14 points and Nichols added 11 points.
For Defiance, Smiddy collected 15 points and 10 rebounds and Moats chipped in 11 points.
Defiance (10-9, 5-3 WBL) hosts Paulding on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and travels to Wapakoneta (10-10, 4-4 WBL) on Thursday, Feb 13.
FINDLAY (54) — Rakestraw 2; Heyward 14; Brodine 15; Prusnek 7; Johnson 5; Nichols 11. Totals 21-5-54.
DEFIANCE (52) — Moats 11; Schlatter 3; Aguilera 6; McKenzie 4; Gonzales 7; Smiddy 15; Black 6. Totals 19-11-52.
Three-point goals: Findlay - Heyward 4, Prusnek 2, Johnson. Defiance - Moats 3. Rebounds: Findlay 28 (Brodine 10), Defiance 35 (Smiddy 10). Turnovers: Findlay 12, Defiance 12.
Findlay 13 20 10 11 - 54
Defiance 13 8 12 17 - 52
