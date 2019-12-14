WEST UNITY — Visiting Fayette stayed in front most of the game, holding off Hilltop 41-36 in Buckeye Border Conference girls basketball action on Friday.
Trista Fruchey led a pair of players in double figures for Fayette (4-3, 4-1 BBC) with 13 points. Emma Leininger added 10 markers for the Eagles.
Alex Horton led the Cadets (1-7, 0-5) with 14 points. Kodi Brenner added 10.
FAYETTE (41) — Bentley 8; Leininger 10; Robinson 8; Fruchey 13; Reinking 2. Totals 15-10-41.
HILLTOP (36) — Horton 14; Norden 2; Jermeny 2; Brenner 10; Connolly 2; Baker 2. Totals 13-7-36.
Three-point goals: Fayette — Robinson. Hilltop — Horton 3.
Fayette 9 11 5 16 — 41
Hilltop 9 6 6 15 — 36
Reserves: Hilltop, 20-10.
North Central 36,
Pettisville 33 (OT)
PETTISVILLE — In a game that saw both sides shoot 30 percent or worse from the field, North Central outlasted Pettisville in overtime to earn a 36-33 BBC victory.
Madison Brown put up 15 points, including six makes from the field for the visiting Eagles (3-4, 3-3 BBC), winners of three of their last four.
Mikayla Graber’s 12 points were tops for the Blackbirds (2-4, 2-3 BBC) while Xavia Borden netted 10.
NORTH CENTRAL (36) — Mad. Brown 15; Balser 5; Mak. Brown 0; Hickman 4; Bonney 4; Siebeneck 0; Westfall 8; Holtstein 0; Elser 0; Fenicle 0; Zimmerman 0. Totals 14-50 6-10 36.
PETTISVILLE (33) — McWatters 8; Balser 0; Hartzler 0; Graber 12; Sauder 2; Grieser 0; Plank 0; King 1; Borden 10; Beck 0. Totals 11-36 9-18 33.
Three-point goals: North Central 2-14 (Westfall 2), Pettisville 2-7 (Graber 2). Rebounds: North Central 27, Pettisville 34. Turnovers: North Central 12, Pettisville 10.
N. Central 4 2 12 11 4 — 33
Pettisville 8 9 8 4 7 — 36
Reserves: North Central, 25-21.
Edon 43, Stryker 41
EDON — Edon held off a late charge from Stryker to keep pace atop the BBC with a 43-41 victory.
Riley Bloir led the charge with 13 points for the Bombers (4-3, 4-1 BBC) while Claire Radabaugh added 11.
Kalista Blevins paced all scorers for Stryker (3-3, 2-3 BBC) with 18 points. Makenzie Cadwell chipped in 10.
STRYKER (41) — Grice 0; Myers 3; Cadwell 10; Dangler 0; M. Blevins 0; Fulk 6; K. Blevins 18; Woolace 4; Cox 0. Totals 17-3-41.
EDON (43) — Radabaugh 11; Towers 6; Bignell 1; Bloir 13; Briner 0; Hickman 2; Kiess 6; Kaylor 4. Totals 16-10-43.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Fulk 2, Cadwell. Edon — Radabaugh. Turnovers: Stryker 20, Edon 13.
Stryker 15 8 9 9 — 41
Edon 16 11 10 6 — 43
Reserves: Edon, 34-10.
