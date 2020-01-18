HOLGATE — Fairview kept pace atop the Green Meadows Conference with a comfortable 51-21 win at Holgate in Friday girls hoops action.
Carrie Zeedyk and Kiersten Cline each netted 11 points for the Apaches (10-4, 3-0 GMC), which will clash with league co-leader Wayne Trace on Thursday in Haviland.
Justine Eis led all scorers with 15 points in the setback for the Tigers (1-13, 1-2 GMC).
FAIRVIEW (51) – Zeedyk 11; Singer 0; King 4; Baker 2; Mavis 2; Smith 2; Rhodes 0; Cline 11; Marshall 3; Ricica 5; Mealer 9; Ricica 2. Totals 16-13-51.
HOLGATE (21) – Boecker 0; Blaker 0; Izor 0; Wilhelm 0; E. Willett 0; R. Willett 3; Schuller 2; Altman 0; Meyer 1; Clark 0; Eis 15. Totals 8-4-21.
Three-point goals: Fairview – Marshall, Ricica. Holgate – R. Willett. Turnovers: Fairview 11, Holgate 15.
Fairview 10 11 14 16 — 51
Holgate 11 3 0 7 — 21
Wayne Trace 59, Edgerton 27
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace stayed even with Fairview, setting up a showdown next Thursday, with a 59-27 win at home over Edgerton.
Miriam Sinn led the Raiders (11-3, 3-0) with 16 points. Claire Sinn added 15.
Ally Cape led Edgerton (3-11, 0-3) with nine points.
EDGERTON (27) - Siebenaler 4; Picillo 5; Cape 9; McNalley 2; Leppelmeier 0; Smith 0; A. Schroder 3; Smith 0; F. Herman 0; A. Herman 3; G. Schroder 1; Moreno 0. Totals 9-7-27.
WAYNE TRACE (59) - C. Sinn 15; Katie Stoller 3; M. Sinn 16; Shepherd 9; Graham 3; Katrina Stoller 2; R. Stoller 7; Daeger 2; Moore 2; A. Stoller 0; K. Stoller 0. Totals 24-6-59.
Three-point goals: Edgerton (2-14) — Picillo 0-1, Cape 1-6, Schroeder 1-2, F. Herman 0-3, G. Schroder 0-1, Moreno 0-1. Wayne Trace (5-13) — C. Sinn 1-3, Katie Stoller 1-4, M. Sinn 3-5, Katrina Stoller 0-1. Rebounds: Edgerton 24 (Siebenaler 5), Wayne Trace 33 (Graham, Katrina Stoller, Daeger 5). Turnovers: Edgerton 31, Wayne Trace 13.
Edgerton 10 3 6 8 — 27
Wayne Trace 19 18 15 7 — 59
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 25-15.
Ayersville 38, Antwerp 34
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville shook off a slow start, overcoming a 10-3 deficit in the opening stanza to post a 38-34 win at home over Antwerp.
Kryshel Dales led a balanced Ayersville (4-9, 2-0) attack with nine points.
Karsyn Brumett led Antwerp (6-6, 0-2) with 14 points.
ANTWERP (34) - Coppes 7; Reinhart 2; Schuette 2; DeVore 0; Gomez 4; Brumett 14; Brewer 0; Oberlin 5. Totals 13-4-34.
AYERSVILLE (38) - Dishop 5; Addington 4; Martin 3; Dockery 6; Froelich 7; Retcher 0; Dales 9; Okuley 4. Totals 14-9-38.
Three-point goals: Antwerp — Brumett 3, Gomez. Ayersville — Dishop.
Antwerp 10 0 8 15 — 34
Ayersville 3 11 9 15 — 38
Fayette 33, Edon 32
EDON — Fayette scored 14 points in the closing stanza to steal a much needed 33-32 victory over Buckeye Border Conference foe Edon to stay atop the rankings.
Trista Fruchey led all scorers with 16 points in the win for Fayette (9-5, 6-2 BBC). Addisyn Bentley and Jensyn Robinson both chipped in six tallies apiece to help the Lady Eagles to the win.
Paige Briner and Ashley Kaylor both scored a team high 10 points apiece in the defeat for Edon (8-6, 7-2 BBC), who’s two conference losses are to Fayette.
FAYETTE (33) – Fruchey 16; Bentley 6; Robinson 6; Gaona 3; Figgins 2; Leininger 0. Totals: 15-2-33.
EDON (32) – Briner 10; Kaylor 10; Radabugh 6; Bignell 3; Bloir 2; Maier 1; Towers 0; Warner 0; Kiess 0. Totals: 14-3-32.
Three-point goals: Fayette – Gaona. Edon – Bloir. Turnovers: Fayette 15; Edon 19.
Fayette 3 4 13 14 — 33
Edon 7 9 10 6 — 32
Stryker 46, Pettisville 34
STRYKER — Stryker pulled into .500 in the Buckeye Border Conference followinga 46-34 victory over Pettisville.
Courtney Stewart scored a team high 11 points in the win for the Lady Panthers (7-9, 4-4 BBC).
Alli King had a game high 12 points in the setback for Pettisville (2-12, 2-7 BBC).
PETTISVILLE (34) – King 12; Graber 8; Borden 7; McWatters 5; Sauder 2. Totals: 12-13-34.
STRYKER (46) – Stewart 11; Fulk 8; Cadwell 7; Blevins 7; Myers 6; Woolace 5; Grice 2. Totals: 16-6-46.
Three-point goals: Pettisville – McWatters. Stryker – Myers 2; Fulk 2; Stewart 2; Cadwell; Woolace. Rebounds: Pettisville 20; Stryker 29. Turnovers: Pettisville 14; Stryker 16.
Pettisville 5 7 12 10 — 34
Stryker 14 14 13 5 — 46
Reserves: Stryker, 25-19.
Montpelier 53, North Central 33
MONTPELIER — Ariel Page pumped in 20 points for the Locomotives as Montpelier handled North Central 53-33 in BBC action.
Ali Rupp added 10 points for Montpelier (8-6, 6-3).
Madison Brown led North Central (5-10, 4-5) with 15 points.
NORTH CENTRAL(33) - Brown 15; Balser 4; Hickman 4; Bonney 8; Hollstein 2. Totals 10-13-33.
MONTPELIER (53) - Bumb 2; Fritsch 2; Rose 2; Steffes 7; McCord 8; Page 20; Rupp 10; Schlosser 2. Totals 22-7-53.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — Rupp 2.
North Central 8 9 7 9 — 33
Montpelier 12 14 14 13 — 53
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.