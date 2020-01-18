HOLGATE — Fairview kept pace atop the Green Meadows Conference with a comfortable 51-21 win at Holgate in Friday girls hoops action.

Carrie Zeedyk and Kiersten Cline each netted 11 points for the Apaches (10-4, 3-0 GMC), which will clash with league co-leader Wayne Trace on Thursday in Haviland.

Justine Eis led all scorers with 15 points in the setback for the Tigers (1-13, 1-2 GMC).

FAIRVIEW (51) – Zeedyk 11; Singer 0; King 4; Baker 2; Mavis 2; Smith 2; Rhodes 0; Cline 11; Marshall 3; Ricica 5; Mealer 9; Ricica 2. Totals 16-13-51.

HOLGATE (21) – Boecker 0; Blaker 0; Izor 0; Wilhelm 0; E. Willett 0; R. Willett 3; Schuller 2; Altman 0; Meyer 1; Clark 0; Eis 15. Totals 8-4-21.

Three-point goals: Fairview – Marshall, Ricica. Holgate – R. Willett. Turnovers: Fairview 11, Holgate 15.

Fairview 10 11 14 16 — 51

Holgate 11 3 0 7 — 21

Wayne Trace 59, Edgerton 27

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace stayed even with Fairview, setting up a showdown next Thursday, with a 59-27 win at home over Edgerton.

Miriam Sinn led the Raiders (11-3, 3-0) with 16 points. Claire Sinn added 15.

Ally Cape led Edgerton (3-11, 0-3) with nine points.

EDGERTON (27) - Siebenaler 4; Picillo 5; Cape 9; McNalley 2; Leppelmeier 0; Smith 0; A. Schroder 3; Smith 0; F. Herman 0; A. Herman 3; G. Schroder 1; Moreno 0. Totals 9-7-27.

WAYNE TRACE (59) - C. Sinn 15; Katie Stoller 3; M. Sinn 16; Shepherd 9; Graham 3; Katrina Stoller 2; R. Stoller 7; Daeger 2; Moore 2; A. Stoller 0; K. Stoller 0. Totals 24-6-59.

Three-point goals: Edgerton (2-14) — Picillo 0-1, Cape 1-6, Schroeder 1-2, F. Herman 0-3, G. Schroder 0-1, Moreno 0-1. Wayne Trace (5-13) — C. Sinn 1-3, Katie Stoller 1-4, M. Sinn 3-5, Katrina Stoller 0-1. Rebounds: Edgerton 24 (Siebenaler 5), Wayne Trace 33 (Graham, Katrina Stoller, Daeger 5). Turnovers: Edgerton 31, Wayne Trace 13.

Edgerton 10 3 6 8 — 27

Wayne Trace 19 18 15 7 — 59

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 25-15.

Ayersville 38, Antwerp 34

AYERSVILLE — Ayersville shook off a slow start, overcoming a 10-3 deficit in the opening stanza to post a 38-34 win at home over Antwerp.

Kryshel Dales led a balanced Ayersville (4-9, 2-0) attack with nine points.

Karsyn Brumett led Antwerp (6-6, 0-2) with 14 points.

ANTWERP (34) - Coppes 7; Reinhart 2; Schuette 2; DeVore 0; Gomez 4; Brumett 14; Brewer 0; Oberlin 5. Totals 13-4-34.

AYERSVILLE (38) - Dishop 5; Addington 4; Martin 3; Dockery 6; Froelich 7; Retcher 0; Dales 9; Okuley 4. Totals 14-9-38.

Three-point goals: Antwerp — Brumett 3, Gomez. Ayersville — Dishop.

Antwerp 10 0 8 15 34

Ayersville 3 11 9 15 38

Fayette 33, Edon 32

EDON — Fayette scored 14 points in the closing stanza to steal a much needed 33-32 victory over Buckeye Border Conference foe Edon to stay atop the rankings.

Trista Fruchey led all scorers with 16 points in the win for Fayette (9-5, 6-2 BBC). Addisyn Bentley and Jensyn Robinson both chipped in six tallies apiece to help the Lady Eagles to the win.

Paige Briner and Ashley Kaylor both scored a team high 10 points apiece in the defeat for Edon (8-6, 7-2 BBC), who’s two conference losses are to Fayette.

FAYETTE (33) – Fruchey 16; Bentley 6; Robinson 6; Gaona 3; Figgins 2; Leininger 0. Totals: 15-2-33.

EDON (32) – Briner 10; Kaylor 10; Radabugh 6; Bignell 3; Bloir 2; Maier 1; Towers 0; Warner 0; Kiess 0. Totals: 14-3-32.

Three-point goals: Fayette – Gaona. Edon – Bloir. Turnovers: Fayette 15; Edon 19.

Fayette 3 4 13 14 — 33

Edon 7 9 10 6 — 32

Stryker 46, Pettisville 34

STRYKER — Stryker pulled into .500 in the Buckeye Border Conference followinga 46-34 victory over Pettisville.

Courtney Stewart scored a team high 11 points in the win for the Lady Panthers (7-9, 4-4 BBC).

Alli King had a game high 12 points in the setback for Pettisville (2-12, 2-7 BBC).

PETTISVILLE (34) – King 12; Graber 8; Borden 7; McWatters 5; Sauder 2. Totals: 12-13-34.

STRYKER (46) – Stewart 11; Fulk 8; Cadwell 7; Blevins 7; Myers 6; Woolace 5; Grice 2. Totals: 16-6-46.

Three-point goals: Pettisville – McWatters. Stryker – Myers 2; Fulk 2; Stewart 2; Cadwell; Woolace. Rebounds: Pettisville 20; Stryker 29. Turnovers: Pettisville 14; Stryker 16.

Pettisville 5 7 12 10 — 34

Stryker 14 14 13 5 — 46

Reserves: Stryker, 25-19.

Montpelier 53, North Central 33

MONTPELIER — Ariel Page pumped in 20 points for the Locomotives as Montpelier handled North Central 53-33 in BBC action.

Ali Rupp added 10 points for Montpelier (8-6, 6-3).

Madison Brown led North Central (5-10, 4-5) with 15 points.

NORTH CENTRAL(33) - Brown 15; Balser 4; Hickman 4; Bonney 8; Hollstein 2. Totals 10-13-33.

MONTPELIER (53) - Bumb 2; Fritsch 2; Rose 2; Steffes 7; McCord 8; Page 20; Rupp 10; Schlosser 2. Totals 22-7-53.

Three-point goals: Montpelier — Rupp 2.

North Central 8 9 7 9 — 33

Montpelier 12 14 14 13 — 53

