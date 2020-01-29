VAN WERT — Fairview broke open a 28-28 tie through three periods, allowing just three points in the fourth in a 42-31 win at Van Wert.
Riley Mealer drained three longballs and paced the 13-5 Apaches with 14 points while Allison Rhodes added 10.
Jamison Clouse and Alli Schaufelberger each tallied eight points to lead Van Wert (4-13).
FAIRVIEW (42) - Zeedyk 8; Rhodes 10; Cline 8; Marshall 2; Mealer 14. Totals 13-11-42.
VAN WERT (31) — Young 2; Smith 2; Clouse 8; Rickard 7; Phillips 2; Houg 2; Schaufelberger 8. Totals 9-12-31.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Mealer 3, Cline, Zeedyk. Van Wert — Rickard.
Fairview 9 15 4 14 — 42
Van Wert 11 6 11 3 — 31
Fort Jennings 48,
Ayersville 43
AYERSVILLE — Fort Jennings carried a 37-30 lead into the final quarter and held on for the 48-43 victory over Ayersville.
Kristen Luersman scored 25 points for the Musketeers (3-16) while Jessie Foust added 11.
Maci Froelich paced the Pilots (5-12) with 12 points while Kryshel Dales tallied 11 and Kacey Okuley scored 10 points.
FORT JENNINGS (48) — Meyer 1; Koester 1; Foust 11; Dickman 0; Fitzpatrick 2; Luersman 25; Wieging 8. Totals 19-8-48.
AYERSVILLE (43) — Sheets 0; Dishop 2; Addington 3; Martin 5; Dockery 0; Froelich 12 Limbaugh 0; Dales 11; Okuley 10. Totals 18-3-43.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings — Foust 2. Ayersville — Dales 3, Froelich.
Fort Jennings 12 8 17 11 — 48
Ayersville 12 9 9 13 — 43
Reserves: Ayersville, 24-17.
Montpelier 50, Tinora 36
MONTPELIER — Montpelier outscored Tinora 12-5 in the second quarter which set the tone for the rest of the game as the Locomotives pulled away for the 50-36 victory.
Ariel Page led Montpelier (10-7) with 15 while Ali Repp and Chelsea McCord each scored 13 points.
Liv Mueller scored 13 points for the Rams (2-16).
TINORA (36) — Mueller 13; Harr 8; Okuley 6; Frazer 5; Meyer 2; Norden 2. Totals 10-10-36.
MONTPELIER (50) — Page 15; Repp 13; McCord 13; Bumb 8; Richmire 1. Totals 18-9-50.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Mueller 2, Harr 2, Okuley 2. Montpelier — Repp 3, Bumb 2.
Tinora 13 5 8 10 — 36
Montpelier 15 12 14 9 — 50
Reserves: Tinora, 29-22.
Holgate 39, Pettisville 27
HOLGATE — Justin Eis scored 15 points as Holgate defeated Pettisville, 39-27.
Reana Willett added 11 points for the Tigers (3-15).
Mikayla Gaber tallied eight points for the Blackbirds (3-15) while Jessica McWatters scored seven.
PETTISVILLE (27) — McWatters 7; Hartzler 0; Graber 8; Sauder 0; Grieser 2; Plank 2; King 4; Borden 4; Beck 0. Totals 11-3-27.
HOLGATE (39) — Blaker 1; Izor 4; E. Willett 0; R. Willett 11; Schuller 4; Altman 4; Meyer 0; Clark 0; Eis 15. Totals 16-6-39.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — McWatters, Graber. Holgate — R. Willett.
Pettisville 9 8 7 3 — 27
Holgate 11 14 7 7 — 39
Crestview 51, Antwerp 35
ANTWERP — Crestview held Antwerp to 11 second-half points, pulling away from the Archers, 51-35.
Lexi Gregory’s 14 points paced the Knights (9-8) while Olivia Cunningham netted 11.
Heather Oberlin hit five shots from the field and led Antwerp (7-9) with 10 markers.
CRESTVIEW (51) — Gruelach 0; Grace 5; B. Gregory 8; Etzler 4; L. Gregory 14; McCoy 5; Chesbro 0; Macki 0; Hammons 4; Cunningham 11; Dull 0. Totals 20-6-51.
ANTWERP (35) - Miller 2; A. Reinhart 2; Coppes 9; Recker 0; M. Reinhart 2; Devore 2; Copsey 0; Gomez 0; Brumett 8; Oberlin 10. Totals 13-8-35.
Three-point goals: Crestview — Cunningham 2, B. Gregory, L. Gregory, McCoy. Antwerp — Brumett. Turnovers: Crestview 5, Antwerp 13.
Crestview 13 11 14 13 — 51
Antwerp 11 13 5 6 — 35
L. Center 62, Northwood 37
NORTHWOOD — Liberty Center jumped out to a 34-13 halftime lead and went on to a 62-37 win over Northwood.
Alyssa Giesige led Liberty Center (8-9) with 17 points, while Cassidy Chapa added 12 points.
Emily Bowens led Northwood (2-9) with 15 points, while Randi Wilson had 11 points.
LIBERTY CENTER (62) — Armey 4; Perry 0; Mohler 4; Long 1; Orr 0; Chapa 12; Young 8; Graber 9; Engler 6; Giesige 17; Herrick 0; Heath 1. Totals 22-13-62.
NORTHWOOD (37) — Bowen 15; Nagel 0; Wilson 11; M. Smith 5; Barber 0; Turner 2; Hanley 4; Grant 0; G. Smith 0; Gillespie 0. Totals 16-3-37.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Graber 3, Chapa, Engler. Northwood — Bowen, M. Smith.
Liberty Center 23 11 9 19 — 62
Northwood 9 4 15 9 — 37
O-G 55, Patrick Henry 29
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf shook off a slow start and cruised past visiting Patrick Henry, 55-29.
Kelsey Erford netted 17 points in the win for the Titans (15-1, No. 9 Division III), winners of nine straight. Bri Schommoeller added 12 tallies.
Carissa Rosebrook tallied seven points and eight rebounds for the Patriots (8-7). Kayla Prigge also scored seven.
PATRICK HENRY (29) — Nickels 5; Rosebrook 7; Meyer 2; Van de Bussche 0; M. Prigge 0; Weber 0; K. Prigge 7; Johnson 2; Fintel 0; Vance 6. Totals 13-1-29.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (55) — Schroeder 0; Erford 17; Siefker0; Fox 0; Diller 3; Schimmoeller 12; Brinkman 6; Warnecke 0; Kaufman 6; Frey 0; Rich 2; Glenn 9. Totals 22-6-55.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Nickels, K. Prigge. Ottawa-Glandorf — Erford 2, Brinkman 2, Diller. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 17 (Rosebrook 8). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 27, Ottawa-Glandorf 13.
Patrick Henry 6 13 4 6 — 29
Ottawa-Glandorf 12 15 19 9 — 55
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 44-23.
Evergreen 62, Fayette 60
FAYETTE — Evergreen rallied down 48-47 after three for the 62-60 win over Fayette.
Bekah Bowser scored 24 points for the Vikings (7-8) while Nicole Brand added 16 and Jordan Lumbrezer scored 12 points.
Addisyn Bentley powered the Eagles (11-6) with 21 points while Trista Fruchey chipped in with 20 and Amber Gaona scored 11.
EVERGREEN (62) — Ni. Brand 16; Van Ostrand 8; Na. Brand 1; Bowser 24; Kadel 0; Foster 0; Keifer 1; Lumbrezer 12. Totals 18-17-62.
FAYETTE (60) — Bentley 21; Figgins 1; Gaona 11; Leininger 1; Robinson 6; Fruchey 20. Totals 21-15-60.
Three-point goals: Evergreen — Bowser 5, Ni. Brand 3, Van Ostarand. Fayette — Robinson 2; Gaona.
Evergreen 21 10 16 15 — 62
Fayette 18 15 15 12 — 60
Swanton 48, Maumee 23
SWANTON — Swanton had nine players in the scoring column as the Bulldogs rolled past Maumee, 48-23.
Frankie Nelson led the Bulldogs (10-5) with 13 points.
Brynn Brown scored 11 points for the Panthers (2-16) while Jessica Roper added 10.
MAUMEE (23) — Westrick 2; Brown 11; Roper 10. Totals 8-3-23.
SWANTON (48) — Taylor 0; Truckor 3; Sullivan 0; Hendricks 0; Floyd 0; Ar. Lutz 9; Pine 5; Nelson 13; Dohm 2; Eitniear 3; Av. Lutz 7; Waddell 0; Oakes 2; Saryo 4. Totals 17-8-48.
Three-point goals: Maumee — Brown 2, Roper 2. Swanton — Nelson 3, Truckor, Ar. Lutz, Av. Lutz.
Maumee 3 4 6 10 — 23
Swanton 13 10 10 15 — 48
Kalida 40, Spencerville 36
SPENCERVILLE — Kalida held Spencerville to three fourth quarter points enroute to a 40-36 victory.
Grace Klausing scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Kalida (11-7).
Nelaya Burden led Spencerville (10-8) with nine points..
KALIDA (40) — Klausing 11; Vennekotter 8; Smith 6; Maag 6; Rampe 6; Erhart 2; Siebeneck 1; Wurth 0. Totals 16-12-40.
SPENCERVILLE (36) — Burden 9; G. Goecke 7; L. Goecke 6; Leis 4; Shaffer 4; Croft 3; Wurst 3. Totals 19-3-36.
Three-point goals: Kalida — Vennekotter 2, Rampe 2. Spencerville — G. Goecke, Leis, Shaffer, Croft, Wurst. Rebounds: Kalida 21 (Klausing 7), Spencerville 20. Turnovers: Kalida 16, Spencerville 16.
Kalida 14 9 9 8 — 40
Spencerville 17 7 9 3 — 36
Lima Central Catholic 44, Miller City 34
LIMA — A 14-4 advantage in the third quarter was the difference in Lima Central Catholic’s 44-34 win over Miller City.
Mary Kelly Mulcahy netted 14 points and Rosie Williams added 11 points, as the Lady Thunderbirds improved to 8-7 overall.
Natalie Koenig collected 16 points and Abi Lammers chipped in 10 points for Miller City (11-6).
MILLER CITY (34) — Lammers 10; Teders 2; Koenig 16; Hermiller 3; Reyna 2; Otto 1. Totals 12-8-34.
LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC (44) — Santaguida 3; E. Mulcahy 8; Stolly 6; M. K. Mulcahy 14; Carter 2; Williams 11. Totals 16-8-44.
Three-point goals: Miller City — Lammers, Koenig, Hermiller. Lima Central Catholic — E. Mulcahy 2, Santaguida, M. K. Mulcahy.
Miller City 6 9 4 15 — 34
Lima Central Catholic 10 8 14 12 — 44
Ottoville 46, Elida 40
OTTOVILLE — Ottoville was outscored 6-5 in the final quarter but held on for the 46-40 win over Elida.
Nicole Knippen paced the Big Green (13-7) with 15 points.
Addie Freeman scored 18 points for the Bulldogs (9-9).
ELIDA (40) — Mitchell 4; Am. Freeman 11; Vincent 3; Ad. Freeman 18; Reese 4. Totals 17-3-40.
OTTOVILLE (46) — Geise 9; Thomas 2; Honigford 9; Wannemacher 0; Kramer 8; Knippen 15; Hoersten 3. Totals 18-6-46.
Three-point goals: Elida — Ad. Freeman 2, Am. Freeman. Ottoville — Kramer 2, Geise, Hoersten.
Elida 14 7 13 6 — 40
Ottoville 14 12 15 5 — 46
