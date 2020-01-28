SHERWOOD — In a close ballgame, coaches often look to their seniors to step up their game.
On Saturday, it was Fairview senior Riley Mealer who stepped up when her team needed it.
Mealer tallied seven consecutive points in the fourth quarter, to help Fairview (12-5) gain a 47-37 home court win over Defiance.
Clinging to a two point lead at 31-29, Mealer scored seven straight Lady Apache points to put Fairview up, 38-31. Mealer’s first bucket gave Fairview a four point lead at 33-29.
After Defiance’s Tammy Aguilera found her way in for a put back basket off her own miss to cut Fairview’s lead to 33-31, Mealer sank a jumper and then a three-pointer to give Fairview the seven point lead.
“I kind of let those shots go and if they went in, they went in and they did,” Mealer said. “Defensively, we packed it in and played help defense on (Defiance’s Carlee) Smiddy and I thought we did a good job on her and their other players underneath. It was a good team win for us.”
Smiddly finished with 11 points for Defiance, as did Aguilera, but Smiddy was held scoreless in the final quarter. Fairview broke away from a tie at the end of three quarters by outscoring Defiance in the final frame, 18-8.
Defiance had to foul to get back into it, but Fairview made 7-of-8 free throws over the final 3:30 to mute any Defiance comeback chances. That enabled Fairview to outscore Defiance 18-8 in the fourth quarter.
Mealer finished with 11 points for Fairview, which had players score points and six of those tallied six or more points. One of those was Kiersten Cline, who finished with six points and grabbed a game high 10 rebounds.
“We’re usually pretty balanced in scoring, but Riley stepped up for us when we needed it most,” said Fairview coach Russ Zeedyk. “What also helped us was we played good man to man defense. We had girls getting down in there underneath and fighting, keeping Defiance from getting off good shots. And making our free throws was big for us, too.”
Fairview freshman Carrie Zeedyk made 5-6 free throws in the final frame and finished with nine points.
After the game was deadlocked at 8-8 after one quarter, Fairview took control by outscoring Defiance in the second quarter, 15-11. That gave Fairview a 23-19 halftime lead. Aside from two ties at 27-27 and 29-29 after three quarters, Fairview never trailed in the final three quarters.
Fairview tallied the first bucket of the third quarter, on a rebound bucket from Olivia Ricica, to take a 25-19 lead. Defiance then scored five straight points on two Smiddy baskets and a Raelle Gonzales free throw to cut Fairview’s lead to one, at 25-24.
Fairview’s Kiersten Cline, who finished with 10 rebounds, scored to put Fairview up by three, at 27-24. Aguillera then tossed in a trey for Defiance to tie the game at 27-27. Fairview retook the lead at 29-27, but Smiddy then scored to tie the game at 29-29 after three quarters.
Fairview took two ten point leads in the fourth at 41-31 and 43-33, after two free throws each from Zeedyk and Michelle Marshall. Defiance then tried one last push, getting a 3-pointer from Tenley Baldwin, with 54 seconds left. That brought Fairview’s lead to seven, at 43-36.
But Fairview sealed the deal with two more free throws from Zeedyk and a Kendall Baker layup wth 10 seconds left, as Fairview took a 47-36 lead.
Defiance’s Emalee Mckenzie made one of two free throws to bring the final score to 47-37.
Overall, Fairview’s ability to make free throws played a big factor in the game. The Lady Apaches made nine more free throws than Defiance, making 17-of-22, at the tune of 77 percent. Defiance, on the other hand, made just just 50 percent of its tosses, shooting 8-of-16.
“They made free throws and the 3-pointer enabled them to stretch their lead,” said Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. “It was a hard fought game and Fairview played good defense, making it hard for us to get into any offensive sets. They made a few more plays than us and that’s what it takes. We were right there in the fourth quarter to take this one, but it’s just a matter of execution. They made plays when they had to and we didn’t. Not being able to make our free throws really hurt us today, too.”
Defiance (7-7, 4-2 WBL) travels to Celina (3-3 WBL) on Thursday.
DEFIANCE (37) — Moats 0; Shirk 3; Garcia 0; Schlatter 2; Aguilera 11; Black 3; Baldwin 3; McKenzie 1; Gonzales 3; Smiddy 11. Totals 13-8-37.
FAIRVIEW (47) — Zeedyk 9; Singer 0; King 0; Baker 4; Mavis 0; Smith 0; Rhodes 6; Cline 6; Marshall 5; Ricica 6; Mealer 11. Totals 14-17-47.
Three-point goals: Defiance Shirk, Aguilera, Baldwin. Fairview — Mealer, Marshall.
Defiance 8 11 10 8 — 37
Fairview 8 15 6 18 — 47
Reserves: Fairview won.
