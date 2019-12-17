PAULDING — Paulding outscored Montpelier 25-3 in the third quarter to storm back for a 71-49 home victory on Monday.
Chelsi Giesige picked up 19 points for the Panthers (6-1) while Sadie Estle added 14 as nine Paulding players found the scoring column.
Ariel Page drained 12 buckets and finished with a game-high 25 points for the Locos (3-3).
PAULDING (71) — Parrett 7; McCullough 6; Pease 7; Egnor 9; C. Giesige 19; Manz 0; Bakle 3; Ankney 0; A. Giesige 4; Strayer 2; Estle 14. Totals 29-8-71.
MONTPELIER (49) — Fritsch 3; Rose 0; Steffes 0; McCord 4; Bexten 0; Richmire 6; Page 25; Repp 9; Schlosser 2. Totals 20-4-49.
Three-point goals: Paulding — C. Giesige 2, Parrett, Pease, Bakle. Montpelier — Repp 3, Richmire, Fritsch.
Paulding 12 16 25 18 — 71
Montpelier 24 8 3 14 — 49
Reserves: Paulding, 29-24.
Fairview 70, N. Central 28
SHERWOOD — Kiersten Cline tallied 14 points and five steals for Fairview as the Apaches rolled past North Central (3-5), 70-28.
Riley Mealer added 11 points and three boards in the win for Fairview (5-2).
NORTH CENTRAL (28) - No statistics.
FAIRVIEW (70) — Mealer 11; Baker 4; King 2; Cline 14; O. Ricica 6; Singer 6; Smith 6; Marshall 6; Mavis 3; Zeedyk 9; P. Ricica 3.
North Central 8 6 6 8 — 28
Fairview 13 20 15 22 — 70
Eastside (Ind.) 45, Edon 42
EDON — Despite 19 points from Claire Radabaugh, Edon came up short in non-league action in a 45-42 loss to Eastside (Ind.).
Radabaugh drained all nine free-throw attempts in the setback for the Bombers, who fell to 4-4 on the year.
EASTSIDE (45) — Kessler 16; Rieke 4; Richards 3; Kessler 10; Liberty 0; Baker 0; Graber 4; King 8. Totals 15-12-45.
EDON (42) - Radabaugh 19; Towers 2; Bignell 6; Bloir 2; Briner 4; Hickman 0; Warner 0; Kiess 6; Kaylor 3; Maier 0. Totals 11-19-42.
Three-point goals: Eastside — Kessler, Richards, Kessler. Edon — Bignell. Turnovers: Eastside 16, Edon 19.
Eastside 9 8 11 17 — 45
Edon 10 2 12 18 — 42
Reserves: Eastside, 22-9.
Stryker 32, Hicksville 29
STRYKER — Stryker held off a fourth-quarter charge from Hicksville to nip the Aces, 32-29.
Sage Woolace put up 10 points in the victory for the Panthers (4-3), which led by nine heading into the final period.
Kenzie Schroeder scored nine points to pace Hicksville (1-6).
HICKSVILLE (29) — Slattery 2; Phillips 0; Schroeder 9; Villena 2; Smith 6; Bergman 2; Crall 4; Eicher 2; Monroe 2. Totals 13-3-29.
STRYKER (32) - Grice 1; Myers 3; Cadwell 9; Dangler 0; M. Blevins 0; Fulk 7; K. Blevins 2; Woolace 10; Cox 0. Totals 12-5-32.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Myers, Cadwell, Fulk. Turnovers: Hicksville 18, Stryker 10.
Hicksville 8 4 7 10 — 29
Stryker 6 6 12 4 — 32
Saturday
Ayersville 51, McComb 47
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville stormed back in the fourth quarter, upending visiting McComb 51-47 for the Pilots’ first victory.
Kaylee Dockery led the way with 16 points for Ayersville (1-4), which outscored the Panthers 20-10 in the fourth quarter. Taylor Addington added 15 points while Maci Froelich chipped in 11.
MCCOMB (47) — No statistics.
AYERSVILLE (51) — Addington 15; Dockery 16; Froelich 11; Dales 2; Okuley 7. Totals -51.
McComb 3 18 16 10 — 47
Ayersville 9 10 12 20 — 51
O-G 53, Arlington 27
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 6-0 on the season with a 53-27 win over visiting Arlington.
Kelsey Erford led Ottawa-Glandorf with 14 points while Erin Kaufman had 11 points and Brianna Schimmoeller added 10.
ARLINGTON (27) — Essinger 9; Dodds 4; Lane 3; Crist 3; Sheets 3; Dillion 3.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (53) — Erford 14; Haselman 1; Verhoff 5; Schimmoeller 10; Brinkman 3; Warnecke 2; Kaufman 11; Frey 1; Glenn 6.
Three-point goals: Arlington — Lane, Sheets, Dillion. Ottawa-Glandorf — Erford 2, Schimmoeler 2, Brinkman. Rebounds: Arlington 16, Ottawa- Glandorf 24 (Belcher 8). Turnovers: Arlington 27, Ottawa-Glandorf 18.
Arlington 10 6 9 2 — 27
Ottawa-Glandorf 19 20 4 10 — 53
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 64-23.
Kalida 57, Ft. Jennings 32
KALIDA — Kalida started off its Putnam County League slate in winning fashion, rolling past Fort Jennings, 57-32.
Grace Klausing racked up 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals for Kalida (2-3, 1-0 PCL), which blew open a six-point halftime lead with a 21-3 third-period edge.
Jessie Foust’s 10 points were tops for the Musketeers (0-7, 0-2 PCL).
FORT JENNINGS (32) - Foust 10; Wieging 8; Luersman 6; R. Von Sossan 4; Koester 2; Dickman 1; C. Von Sossan 1; Fitzpatrick 0; Ricker 0; Jacoment 0; Meyer 0. Totals 13-31 4-11 32.
KALIDA (57) — Klausing 21; Vennekotter 12; Maag 11; Erhart 4; Smith 4; Rampe 3; Schmitz 2; Hovest 0; Unverferth 0; Siebeneck 0; Bockrath 0; Fortman 0; Recker 0; Stechschulte 0. Totals . Totals 20-62 15-20 57.
Three-point field goals: Fort Jennings 2-3 (Foust 2), Kalida 2-16 (Maag, Rampe). Rebounds: Fort Jennings 32 (Luersman 10), Kalida 32 (Klausing 10). Turnovers: Fort Jennings 36, Kalida 15.
Fort Jennings 6 15 3 8 — 32
Kalida 12 15 21 9 — 57
Reserves: Kalida, 42-13.
Miller City 51, Vanlue 29
MILLER CITY — Miller City held Vanlue to 11 second-half points to take down the Wildcats, 51-29.
Natalie Koenig’s 18 points led the charge for Miller City, which outscored Vanlue 29-11 in the final two periods. Abi Lammers added 13 markers.
VANLUE (29) — Biller 17; Phillips 5; Franks 3; Price 2; King 2. Totals 10-6-29.
MILLER CITY (51) — Natalie Koenig 18; Lammers 13; Kuhlman 6; Teders 4; M. Otto 4; Reyna 2; L. Otto 2; Hermiller 2. Totals 19-13-51.
Vanlue 7 11 5 6 — 29
Miller City 15 7 12 17 — 51
Col. Grove 45, Elida 35
ELIDA — Angel Schneider and Abby Gladwell each tallied 10 points for Columbus Grove as the visiting Bulldogs outlasted Elida, 45-35.
Kenzie King chipped in nine markers for Columbus Grove, which improved to 6-1 with the win.
COLUMBUS GROVE (45) - Schneider 10; Gladwell 10; King 9; Downing 8; Ridenour 6; Thompson 2. Totals 13-16-45.
ELIDA (35) — Ad. Freeman 12; Mitchell 10; Reese 8; Am. Freeman 3; Vincent 2.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove — Downing 2, King. Elida — Mitchell, Am. Freeman, Ad. Freeman.
Col. Grove 10 9 16 10 — 45
Elida 10 5 10 10 — 35
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 53-34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.