PAULDING — Paulding outscored Montpelier 25-3 in the third quarter to storm back for a 71-49 home victory on Monday.

Chelsi Giesige picked up 19 points for the Panthers (6-1) while Sadie Estle added 14 as nine Paulding players found the scoring column.

Ariel Page drained 12 buckets and finished with a game-high 25 points for the Locos (3-3).

PAULDING (71) — Parrett 7; McCullough 6; Pease 7; Egnor 9; C. Giesige 19; Manz 0; Bakle 3; Ankney 0; A. Giesige 4; Strayer 2; Estle 14. Totals 29-8-71.

MONTPELIER (49) — Fritsch 3; Rose 0; Steffes 0; McCord 4; Bexten 0; Richmire 6; Page 25; Repp 9; Schlosser 2. Totals 20-4-49.

Three-point goals: Paulding — C. Giesige 2, Parrett, Pease, Bakle. Montpelier — Repp 3, Richmire, Fritsch.

Paulding 12 16 25 18 — 71

Montpelier 24 8 3 14 — 49

Reserves: Paulding, 29-24.

Fairview 70, N. Central 28

SHERWOOD — Kiersten Cline tallied 14 points and five steals for Fairview as the Apaches rolled past North Central (3-5), 70-28.

Riley Mealer added 11 points and three boards in the win for Fairview (5-2).

NORTH CENTRAL (28) - No statistics.

FAIRVIEW (70) — Mealer 11; Baker 4; King 2; Cline 14; O. Ricica 6; Singer 6; Smith 6; Marshall 6; Mavis 3; Zeedyk 9; P. Ricica 3.

North Central 8 6 6 8 — 28

Fairview 13 20 15 22 — 70

Eastside (Ind.) 45, Edon 42

EDON — Despite 19 points from Claire Radabaugh, Edon came up short in non-league action in a 45-42 loss to Eastside (Ind.).

Radabaugh drained all nine free-throw attempts in the setback for the Bombers, who fell to 4-4 on the year.

EASTSIDE (45) — Kessler 16; Rieke 4; Richards 3; Kessler 10; Liberty 0; Baker 0; Graber 4; King 8. Totals 15-12-45.

EDON (42) - Radabaugh 19; Towers 2; Bignell 6; Bloir 2; Briner 4; Hickman 0; Warner 0; Kiess 6; Kaylor 3; Maier 0. Totals 11-19-42.

Three-point goals: Eastside — Kessler, Richards, Kessler. Edon — Bignell. Turnovers: Eastside 16, Edon 19.

Eastside 9 8 11 17 — 45

Edon 10 2 12 18 — 42

Reserves: Eastside, 22-9.

Stryker 32, Hicksville 29

STRYKER — Stryker held off a fourth-quarter charge from Hicksville to nip the Aces, 32-29.

Sage Woolace put up 10 points in the victory for the Panthers (4-3), which led by nine heading into the final period.

Kenzie Schroeder scored nine points to pace Hicksville (1-6).

HICKSVILLE (29) — Slattery 2; Phillips 0; Schroeder 9; Villena 2; Smith 6; Bergman 2; Crall 4; Eicher 2; Monroe 2. Totals 13-3-29.

STRYKER (32) - Grice 1; Myers 3; Cadwell 9; Dangler 0; M. Blevins 0; Fulk 7; K. Blevins 2; Woolace 10; Cox 0. Totals 12-5-32.

Three-point goals: Stryker — Myers, Cadwell, Fulk. Turnovers: Hicksville 18, Stryker 10.

Hicksville 8 4 7 10 — 29

Stryker 6 6 12 4 — 32

Saturday

Ayersville 51, McComb 47

AYERSVILLE — Ayersville stormed back in the fourth quarter, upending visiting McComb 51-47 for the Pilots’ first victory.

Kaylee Dockery led the way with 16 points for Ayersville (1-4), which outscored the Panthers 20-10 in the fourth quarter. Taylor Addington added 15 points while Maci Froelich chipped in 11.

MCCOMB (47) — No statistics.

AYERSVILLE (51) — Addington 15; Dockery 16; Froelich 11; Dales 2; Okuley 7. Totals -51.

McComb 3 18 16 10 — 47

Ayersville 9 10 12 20 — 51

O-G 53, Arlington 27

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 6-0 on the season with a 53-27 win over visiting Arlington.

Kelsey Erford led Ottawa-Glandorf with 14 points while Erin Kaufman had 11 points and Brianna Schimmoeller added 10.

ARLINGTON (27) — Essinger 9; Dodds 4; Lane 3; Crist 3; Sheets 3; Dillion 3.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (53) — Erford 14; Haselman 1; Verhoff 5; Schimmoeller 10; Brinkman 3; Warnecke 2; Kaufman 11; Frey 1; Glenn 6.

Three-point goals: Arlington — Lane, Sheets, Dillion. Ottawa-Glandorf — Erford 2, Schimmoeler 2, Brinkman. Rebounds: Arlington 16, Ottawa- Glandorf 24 (Belcher 8). Turnovers: Arlington 27, Ottawa-Glandorf 18.

Arlington 10 6 9 2 — 27

Ottawa-Glandorf 19 20 4 10 — 53

Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 64-23.

Kalida 57, Ft. Jennings 32

KALIDA — Kalida started off its Putnam County League slate in winning fashion, rolling past Fort Jennings, 57-32.

Grace Klausing racked up 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals for Kalida (2-3, 1-0 PCL), which blew open a six-point halftime lead with a 21-3 third-period edge.

Jessie Foust’s 10 points were tops for the Musketeers (0-7, 0-2 PCL).

FORT JENNINGS (32) - Foust 10; Wieging 8; Luersman 6; R. Von Sossan 4; Koester 2; Dickman 1; C. Von Sossan 1; Fitzpatrick 0; Ricker 0; Jacoment 0; Meyer 0. Totals 13-31 4-11 32.

KALIDA (57) — Klausing 21; Vennekotter 12; Maag 11; Erhart 4; Smith 4; Rampe 3; Schmitz 2; Hovest 0; Unverferth 0; Siebeneck 0; Bockrath 0; Fortman 0; Recker 0; Stechschulte 0. Totals . Totals 20-62 15-20 57.

Three-point field goals: Fort Jennings 2-3 (Foust 2), Kalida 2-16 (Maag, Rampe). Rebounds: Fort Jennings 32 (Luersman 10), Kalida 32 (Klausing 10). Turnovers: Fort Jennings 36, Kalida 15.

Fort Jennings 6 15 3 8 — 32

Kalida 12 15 21 9 — 57

Reserves: Kalida, 42-13.

Miller City 51, Vanlue 29

MILLER CITY — Miller City held Vanlue to 11 second-half points to take down the Wildcats, 51-29.

Natalie Koenig’s 18 points led the charge for Miller City, which outscored Vanlue 29-11 in the final two periods. Abi Lammers added 13 markers.

VANLUE (29) — Biller 17; Phillips 5; Franks 3; Price 2; King 2. Totals 10-6-29.

MILLER CITY (51) — Natalie Koenig 18; Lammers 13; Kuhlman 6; Teders 4; M. Otto 4; Reyna 2; L. Otto 2; Hermiller 2. Totals 19-13-51.

Vanlue 7 11 5 6 — 29

Miller City 15 7 12 17 — 51

Col. Grove 45, Elida 35

ELIDA — Angel Schneider and Abby Gladwell each tallied 10 points for Columbus Grove as the visiting Bulldogs outlasted Elida, 45-35.

Kenzie King chipped in nine markers for Columbus Grove, which improved to 6-1 with the win.

COLUMBUS GROVE (45) - Schneider 10; Gladwell 10; King 9; Downing 8; Ridenour 6; Thompson 2. Totals 13-16-45.

ELIDA (35) — Ad. Freeman 12; Mitchell 10; Reese 8; Am. Freeman 3; Vincent 2.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove — Downing 2, King. Elida — Mitchell, Am. Freeman, Ad. Freeman.

Col. Grove 10 9 16 10 — 45

Elida 10 5 10 10 — 35

Reserves: Columbus Grove, 53-34.

