HICKSVILLE — Fairview utilized a 46-20 rebound advantage and forcing 31 opposing turnovers to defeat Green Meadows Conference foe Hicksville 61-27 in non-league action on Thursday night.
Kiersten Cline led the Lady Apaches (3-1) with 19 points thanks to six made free throws and had a game high eight boards. Carrie Zeedyk netted 16 points and Taylor King had 10 tallies for Fairview.
Kelsey Monroe had a team high seven tallies in the setback for Hicksville (0-4).
FAIRVIEW (61) - Cline 19; Zeedyk 16; King 10; Marshall 4; Baker 3; Mavis 2; Rhodes 2; O. Ricica 2; P. Ricica 2; Mealer 1; Smith 0; Singer 0. Totals: 23-12-61.
HICKSVILLE (27) - Monroe 7; Villena 6; Crall 5; Slattery 4; Bergman 3; Eicher 2; Phillips 0; Smith 0; Seitz 0. Totals: 8-10-27.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Zeedyk; Baker; Cline. Hicksville — Monroe. Rebounds: Fairview 46 (Cline 8); Hicksville 20 (Phillips 5). Turnovers: Fairview 11; Hicksville 31.
Fairview 13 24 10 14 — 61
Hicksville 5 7 9 6 — 27
Reserves: Fairview, 63-18.
Continental 42, Tinora 22
Continental outpaced host Tinora in all four quarters to defeat the Rams, 42-22.
Catelyn Etter had a game-high 13 points in the win for Continental (3-2). Alex Hoeffel added 11 points to help Continental to the win.
Anna Frazer had a team-high nine tallies in the defeat for the host Lady Rams (0-5).
CONTINENTAL (42) - Etter 13; Hoeffel 11; Prowant 7; Armey 4; Potts 4; Keller 2; Logan 1. Totals: 17-4-42.
TINORA (22) - Frazer 9; Hurtt 6; Norden 3; Meyer 2; Nagel 2. Totals: 4-5-22
Three-point goals: Continental — Prowant; Hoeffel; Etter. Tinora — Frazer; Norden; Hurtt.
Continental 12 10 14 6 — 42
Tinora 6 4 10 2 — 22
Reserves: Tinora, 37-10.
Miller City 56, Ayersville 35
AYERSVILLE — Miller City held Ayersville to 21 points over the final four quarters to seize a 56-35 triumph.
Adrienne Kuhlman and Natalie Koenig both had a game high 15 points to lead Miller City (3-0) while Carley Hermiller recorded 14 points.
Taylor Addington and Kacee Okuley both had a team-best nine tallies in the loss for Ayersville (0-2).
MILLER CITY (56) - Kuhlman 15; Koenig 15; Hermiller 14; Lammers 8; Teders 2; Reyna 2. Totals: 21-7-56.
AYERSVILLE (35) - Addington 9; Okuley 9; Dockery 7; Froelich 6; Dishop 2; Martin 2. Totals: 15-3-35.
Three-point goals: Miller City — Kuhlman 3; Hermiller 3; Koenig. Ayersville — Addington; Dockery. Rebounds: Miller City 22 (Lammers 9); Ayersville 29. Turnovers: Miller City 12; Ayersville 25.
Miller City 17 14 13 12 — 56
Ayersville 14 8 5 8 — 35
Reserves: Miller City, 31-24.
Patrick Henry 47, Holgate 31
HAMLER — Patrick Henry kept their perfect season intact on the young season with a 47-31 victory over visiting Holgate.
Kenzie Vance led the Lady Patriots (3-0) with 14 points, including six in the fourth quarter. Carisa Rosebrook added 13 tallies and 10 rebounds in the win for Patrick Henry.
Justine Eis netted eight points in the setback for Holgate (0-4).
HOLGATE (31) - Eis 8; R. Willett 7; Schuller 6; Meyer 6; Altman 2; Clark 2; Boecker 0; Blaker 0; Izor 0; Wilhelm 0; E. Willett 0. Totals: 13-3-31.
PATRICK HENRY (47) - Vance 14; Rosebrook 13; K. Prigge 8; Sonnenberg 6; Meyer 4; Fintel 2; Nickels 0; M. Prigge 0; Bostelman 0; Weber 0; Seedorf 0. Totals: 20-4-47.
Three-point goals: Holgate — R. Willett. Patrick Henry — K. Prigge 2; Sonnenberg. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 29 (Rosebrook 10). Turnovers: Holgate 23; Patrick Henry 13.
Holgate 6 7 6 11 — 31
Patrick Henry 15 7 7 18 — 47
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 22-16.
Wayne Trace 57, Liberty Center 38
HAVILAND — Claire Sinn scored a team-best 14 points as nine players hit the scoring column for Wayne Trace in a 57-38 win over Liberty Center.
Gracie Shepherd added 10 tallies for the Raiders (3-0), which seized control with a 17-4 third-period advantage.
Cassidy Chapa’s nine points were tops for LC, which slipped to 3-2.
LIBERTY CENTER (38) — Mohler 4; Hollenbaugh 6; Young 7; Engler 3; Graber 5; Long 4; Chapa 9. Totals 14-8-38.
WAYNE TRACE (57) — C. Sinn 14; Katie Stoller 6; M. Sinn 7; Shepherd 10; Graham 2; Katr. Stoller 4; R. Stoller 9; Daeger 4; Moore 1; S. Sinn 0. Totals 20-13-57.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Engler, Graber. Wayne Trace — Katie Stoller 2, C. Sinn, M. Sinn.
Liberty Center 13 11 4 10 — 38
Wayne Trace 21 9 17 10 — 57
Reserves: Liberty Center, 36-25.
Wauseon 61, Toledo Scott 37
TOLEDO — Wauseon jumped out to a 40-19 halftime lead and never let up in a 61-37 win over Toledo Scott.
Sam Aeschliman splashed in four 3-pointers in a game-high 15-point night in the win for Wauseon (4-0). Marisa Seiler had 12 markers and Sydney Zirkle added 11.
Unique Washington and Alajah Wright both had a team high nine tallies in the loss for Toledo Scott (2-2).
WAUSEON (61) - Aeschliman 15; Seiler 12; Zirkle 11; Pelok 9; Raabe 4; Osley 4; Barajas 2; Wendt 2; Roush 2; Smith 0; Rodriguez 0; Hutchinson 0; Corrall 0; Meyer 0. Totals: 23-11-61.
TOLEDO SCOTT (37) - Washington 9; Wright 9; Armstrong 6; Hogins 5; T. Johnson 4; Horford 4; J. Johnson 0; Lynch 0; Shelton 0; Wararn 0; Hill 0. Totals: 16-5-37.
Three-point goals: Wauseon — Aeschliman 4.
Wauseon 21 19 19 2 — 61
Toledo Scott 12 7 8 10 — 37
Napoleon 68, Bowling Green 15
BOWLING GREEN — Napoleon tallied its fourth straight convincing win to start the year with a 68-15 NLL rout of Bowling Green.
Emma Pedroza led Napoleon (4-0, 3-0 NLL) with 16 points. Taylor Strock and Caely Ressler both added 11 markers apiece to help push the Wildcats to the victory.
Studer had a team-best five tallies in the defeat for Bowling Green (0-5, 0-3 NLL).
NAPOLEON (68) - E. Pedroza 16; Strock 11; Ressler 11; Rieger 9; Lankanau 8; S. Pedroza 6; Bostelman 3; Chipps 2; Durham 0; Hopkins 0; Rausch 0. Totals: 28-4-68.
BOWLING GREEN (15) - Studer 5; Fry 4; Estep 2; Beagle 2; Esparza 2; Wagner 0; Sayer 0; Lucas 0; Dean 0; Greiner 0; Mintey 0; Weaver 0; Steffan 0. Totals: 7-0-15.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Lankanau 2; E. Pedroza 2; Rieger; Bostelman; Strock; Ressler. Bowling Green — Studer.
Napoleon 13 21 20 14 — 68
Bowling Green 2 4 4 5 — 15
Reserves: Napoleon, 59-23.
Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Wapakoneta 29
OTTAWA — Kelsey Erford led Ottawa-Glandorf with 22 points as the Titans opened Western Buckeye League play with a 60-29 win at home over Wapakoneta.
The Titans (3-0, 1-0 WBL) took a 26-6 lead after one period. Erford had 14 of her points in the quarter and 18 by halftime. Brianna Schimmoeller added 13 points.
WAPAKONETA (29) – Lisi 9; Allen 6; Saunders 3; Jenkins 3; Wilson 2; Thompson 3; Minnig 3.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (60) – Erford 22; Schimmoeller 13; Kaufman 6; Diller 6; Verhoff 4; Schroeder 3; Rich 2; Haselman 2; Warnecke 2.
Three-point goals: Wapakoneta – Lisi, Allen, Saunders, Jenkins. Ottawa-Glandorf – Schimmoeller 3, Diller 2, Erford, Schroeder. Rebounds: Wapakoneta 20, Ottawa-Glandorf 30 (Erford, Kaufman 4). Turnovers: Wapakoneta 26, Ottawa-Glandorf 12.
Wapakoneta 6 9 6 8 – 29
Ottawa-Glandorf 26 8 19 7 — 60
Columbus Grove 73, Ada 30
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove routed Ada 73-30 to open up Northwest Conference play with a big victory.
Savanah Ridenour led Columbus Grove (3-1, 1-0 NWC) with 21 points off three treys and added four assists. Kenzie King and Abby Gladwell hit three longballs apiece in 13-point nights while Erin Downing had 12 points and six boards.
Courtney Sumner scored a team high nine points in the loss for Ada (1-2, 0-1 NWC).
ADA (30) - Sumner 9; Wills 8; Poling 5; Blankenship 5; Light 2; Acheson 1. Totals: 12-4-30.
COLUMBUS GROVE (73) - Ridenour 21; Gladwell 13; King 13; Downing 12; Schneider 6; Witteborg 4; Thompson 4. Totals: 28-6-73.
Three-point goals: Ada — Sumner; Blankenship. Columbus Grove — King 3; Gladwell 3; Ridenour 3; Downing 2. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 23 (Schneider, Downing 6). Turnovers: Ada 18; Columbus Grove 12.
Ada 2 4 12 12 — 30
Columbus Grove 17 22 25 9 — 73
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 42-6.
