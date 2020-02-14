Up just four at the half after a 9-0 run to start the game, Fairview seized control in the second half on Thursday at Alan Moore Gymnasium, pulling away from host Tinora for a 58-44 Green Meadows Conference victory, its sixth straight to end the year.

Riley Mealer tallied 16 points and five boards for the league runner-up Apaches (17-5, 6-1 GMC) while Kiersten Cline had 12 points and Olivia Ricica neared a double-double with eight points and 11 caroms.

Tristen Norden drained four treys and led Tinora (3-19, 2-5 GMC) with 14 markers.

FAIRVIEW (58) — Mealer 16; Cline 12; Zeedyk 9; Ricica 8; Marshall 5; Smith 4; Mavis 4.

TINORA (44) — Norden 14; Mueller 9; Nagel 8; Frazer 6; Okuley 5; Meyer 1; Lieb 1.

Three-point goals: Fairview — Mealer 2, Zeedyk 2, Marshall. Tinora — Norden 4, Mueller 3, Okuley.

Fairview 14 17 11 16 — 58

Tinora 13 14 8 9 — 44

Reserves: Fairview, 44-31.

Ayersville 36, Holgate 27

HOLGATE — Ayersville earned a tie for third place in the GMC standings with a 36-27 road win over Holgate.

Neva Sheets netted 10 points, including a pair of triples, in the win for the Pilots (6-16, 4-3 GMC).

Justin Eis poured in 13 points to pace Holgate, which ends the regular season at 2-20 (1-6 GMC).

AYERSVILLE (36) — Sheets 10; Dishop 0; Addington 3; Martin 3; Froelich 8; Dales 6; Okuley 6. Totals 13-8-36.

HOLGATE (27) — Blaker 0; Izor 1; E. Willett 0; R. Willett 5; Schuller 2; Altman 2; Meyer 4; Clark 0; Eis 13. Totals 7-12-27.

Three-point goals: Ayersville — Sheets 2. Holgate — R. Willett. Turnovers: Ayersville 14, Holgate 25.

Ayersville 6 9 11 10 — 36

Holgate 7 7 5 8 — 27

Reserves: Ayersville, 23-16.

Antwerp 41, Edgerton 39

ANTWERP — Antwerp secured a winning record this season with a 41-39 home win over Edgerton in GMC action.

Heather Oberlin hit seven free throws in a team-best 19-point effort for the Archers (12-10, 4-3 GMC) while Karsyn Brumett drained three treys in an 11-point night.

Ally Cape’s 11 points paced Edgerton (6-16, 2-5 GMC) while Emma Siebenaler tallied 10.

EDGERTON (39) — Siebenaler 10; Picillo 6; Cape 11; McNalley 0; Leppelmeier 8; A. Schroeder 1; Smith 3; F. Herman 0. Totals 12-9-39.

ANTWERP (41) — Miller 0; Coppes 2; Reinhart 0; Schuette 3; DeVore 3; Gomez 3; Brumett 11; Brewer 0; Oberlin 19. Totals 13-10-41.

Three-point goals: Edgerton — Cape 3, Picillo 2, Smith. Antwerp — Brumett 3, Gomez. Turnovers: Edgerton 11, Antwerp 7.

Edgerton 12 5 7 15 — 39

Antwerp 7 9 17 8 — 41

Patrick Henry 38,

Wauseon 37

WAUSEON — Patrick Henry came through late, rallying to defeat Wauseon 38-37 and thwart an outright title for the Indians.

Kayla Prigge hit three treys and finished with 14 points for PH (10-11, 3-4 NWOAL). Kenzie Vance chipped 12 for the Pats, which outscored Wauseon 14-3 in the final eight minutes.

Sydney Zirkle paced Wauseon (18-4, 5-2 NWOAL) with 15 points. Marisa Seiler added 12 as Wauseon earned its first league title since 2009.

PATRICK HENRY (38) - Sonnenberg 7; Nickels 3; Rosebrook 2; H. Meyer 0; K. Prigge 14; Fintel 0; Vance 12. Totals 11-10-38.

WAUSEON (37) — Wendt 0; Pelok 5; Raabe 0; Roush 1; Seiler 12; Carroll 0; Aeschliman 3; Zirkle 15; Meyer 1. Totals 12-10-37.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — K. Prigge 3, Sonnenberg, Nickels, Vance. Wauseon — Pelok, Seiler, Aeschliman.

Patrick Henry 11 7 6 14 — 38

Wauseon 17 11 6 3 — 37

Reserves: Wauseon, 26-18.

Archbold 43, Evergreen 28

ARCHBOLD — Naomi Rodriguez scored 13 points to lead Archbold past Evergreen 43-28 for a share of the NWOAL championship.

Kylie Sauder added 12 points for the Bluestreaks (13-8, 5-2 NWOAL).

Savannah Van Ostrand scored 12 points for the Vikings (10-12, 2-5 NWOAL), done in by 20 turnovers on the night..

EVERGREEN (28) — Ni. Brand 0; Van Ostrand 12; Na. Brand 2; Woodring 0; Bowser 4; Radel 5; Foster 0; Keifer 3; Lumbrezer 2; Sintobin 0. Totals 12-0-28.

ARCHBOLD (43) — Rodriguez 13; Hostetler 2; Gensler 0; McQuade 0; Borojevich 8; Garrow 2; Sauder 12; Ziegler 2; Phillips 4. Totals 18-5-43.

Three-point goals: Evergreen — Van Ostrand 2, Radel, Keifer. Archbold — Sauder 2. Rebounds: Evergreen 18 (Na. Brand 6), Archbold 19 (Ziegler, Rodriguez, Sauder 4). Turnovers: Evergreen 20, Archbold 7.

Evergreen 12 8 4 4 — 28

Archbold 13 5 13 12 — 43

Bryan 39, Lib. Center 32

LIBERTY CENTER — Bryan improved to 16-5 (5-2 NWOAL) on the regular season with a 39-32 victory over Liberty Center.

Shallyn Miley led the Golden Bears with 11 points.

Cassidy Chap scored 10 points for the Tigers (10-12, 0-7 NWOAL).

BRYAN (39) — Taylor 2; Semer 8; Miley 11; Grothaus 4; Zimmerman 2; Cupp 0; Lamberson 3; Arnold 7; Long 0; Antigo 2. Totals 10-12-39.

LIBERTY CENTER (32) — Armey 0; Hollenbaugh 3; Mohler 5; Long 2; Chapa 10; Young 6; Graber 3; Engler 3; Giesige 0. Totals 12-4-32.

Three-point goals: Bryan — Grothaus. Liberty Center — Mohler, Young, Graber, Engler.

Bryan 4 4 15 8 — 39

Liberty Center 7 7 7 11 — 32

Swanton 47,

Delta 45 (OT)

SWANTON — Swanton thwarted Delta from a share of the NWOAL crown, outlasting the rival Panthers 47-45 in overtime.

Aricka Lutz netted 13 points to pace Swanton (16-5, 4-3 NWOAL) while Morgan Pine had 11.

Reagan Rouleau put up 14 points for Delta, which finished the league slate at 4-3 (15-6 overall).

DELTA (45) - Ford 9; Rouleau 14; Bra. Wymer 6; Green 9; Bro. Wymer 7; K. Culler 0; Weber 0. Totals 15-8-45.

SWANTON (47) — Ar. Lutz 13; Pine 11; Nelson 5; Dohm 5; Av. Lutz 9; Waddell 0; Oakes 4; Sarvo 0. Totals 15-14-47.

Three-point goals: Delta — Ford 2, Rouleau 2, Bra. Wymer 2, Green. Swanton — Av. Lutz 2, Nelson. Turnovers: Delta 16, Swanton 11.

Delta 8 5 10 19 3 — 45

Swanton 6 13 12 11 5 — 47

Crestview 52, Paulding 50

PAULDING — Paulding came up heartbreakingly close to finishing the year on a 12-game win streak as league rival Crestview nipped the Panthers, 52-50.

Sisters Chelsi and Audrey Giesige each netted 11 points for the Panthers (18-4, 5-3 NWC), which tied a school record for wins in a season with 18.

Lexi Gregory tallied 14 points and eight boards for Crestview (12-9, 5-3 NWC) while Bailey Gregory and Olivia Cunningham tallied 13 and 11 points, respectively.

CRESTVIEW (52) — Wolford 0; B. Gregory 13; Etzler 5; L. Gregory 14; McCoy 9; Hammons 0; Cunningham 11. Totals 16-43 14-22 52.

PAULDING (50) — Parrett 5; McCullough 8; Pease 7; Egnor 2; C. Giesige 11; A. Giesgie 11; Strayer 2; Estle 4. Totals 20-49 0-0 50.

Three-point goals: Crestview 6-14 (Cunningham 3, B. Gregory, L. Gregory, Etzler), Paulding 10-27 (C. Giesige 3, A. Giesige 3, McCullough 2, Pease, Parrett). Rebounds: Crestview 25 (L. Gregory 8), Paulding 19 (Estle 5). Turnovers: Crestview 13, Paulding 14.

Crestview 13 11 11 17 — 52

Paulding 12 10 9 19 — 50

Stryker 47, Montpelier 31

STRYKER — Stryker pulled away from Montpelier in a 47-31 win that ended up netting both teams at least a share of the Buckeye Border Conference title.

Courtney Stewart hit three treys and netted 20 points to power the Panthers (13-9, 8-4) while Kalista Blevins chipped in 11 points in Stryker’s seventh straight victory.

Ariel Page’s 11 points paced the Locos (11-10, 8-4 BBC), which won the school’s first conference title in girls hoops since winning the 1999 NWOAL championship.

MONTPELIER (31) - Bumb 3; Fritsch 6; Rose 3; Steffes 0; McCord 0; Richmire 5; Page 11; Repp 3; Schlosser 0. Totals 12-2-31.

STRYKER (47) - Grice 0; Myers 6; Cadwell 3; Stewart 20; Dangler 0; Fulk 0; Blevins 11; Woolace 7; Ramon 0; Cox 0. Totals 13-16-47.

Three-point goals: Montpelier — Fritsch 2, Bumb, Rose, Page. Stryker — Stewart 3, Myers 2. Turnovers: Montpelier 18, Stryker 12.

Montpelier 6 9 6 10 — 31

Stryker 12 7 12 16 — 47

Reserves: Montpelier, 23-15.

Edon 55, Hilltop 41

WEST UNITY — Edon secured its share of the BBC championship, rallying from a 12-8 hole after one quarter to down Hilltop, 55-41.

Claire Radabaugh rained down 12 makes from the charity stripe in a 24-point night for the Bombers (9-12, 8-4 BBC), which made 21-of-32 as a team. Sydney Bignell put up 11 points while Riley Bloir added 10.

Morgan Norden’s 13 points paced the Cadets (6-16, 2-10 BBC) while Leanna Baker netted 11.

EDON (55) — Radabaugh 24; Bignell 11; Bloir 10; Briner 5; Henze 3; Kiess 2. Totals 15-21-55.

HILLTOP (41) — La. Baker 2; Norden 13; Jermeay 2; Brenner 7; Barnum 4; Le. Baker 11; J. Bailey 2. Totals 15-9-41.

Three-point goals: Edon — Bignell 2. Hilltop — Norden, Brenner.

Edon 8 13 19 15 — 55

Hilltop 12 10 12 7 — 41

Reserves: Hilltop, 40-22.

Fayette 50, Pettisville 23

PETTISVILLE — Fayette outrebounded Pettisville 33-19 and defeated the Blackbirds, 50-23.

Amber Gaona scored 12 points for the Eagles (12-10, 7-5 BBC).

Jess McWatters led the Blackbirds (3-18, 3-9 BBC) with eight points.

FAYETTE (50) — Bentley 9; Figgins 6; Gaona 12; Leininger 4; Fruchey 9; Robinson 8; Reinking 2. Totals 18-2-50.

PETTISVILLE (23) — McWatters 8; Hartzler 2; Grieser 6; Plank 1; King 4; Borden 2. Totals 10-2-23.

Three-point goals: Fayette — Bentley 3, Goona 2, Robinson 2, Figgins. Pettisville — McWatters. Rebounds: Fayette 33, Pettisville 19. Turnovers: Fayette 10, Pettisville 10.

Fayette 19 5 18 8 — 50

Pettisville 8 7 2 6 — 23

Reserves: Pettisville, 9-7.

Kalida 49, Continental 39

CONTINENTAL — Abby Wurth scored 21 points as Kalida defeated Continental, 49-39.

Grace Klausing chipped in with 10 points for the Wildcats (15-7, 5-2 PCL), which held Continental to four fourth-quarter points.

Catelyn Etter led the Pirates (11-11, 2-5 PCL) with 13 points while Madelyn Potts scored 12.

KALIDA (49) — Siebeneck 6; Klausing 10; Maag 5; Vennekotter 4; Rampe 3; Wurth 21.

CONTINENTAL (39) — Armey 6; Prowant 3; Hoeffel 3; Etter 13; Potts 12; Keller 2.

Three-point goals: Kalida — Maag, Rampe. Continental — Potts 3, Etter 3, Hoeffel, Prowant, Armey.

Kalida 13 6 19 11 — 49

Continental 7 11 17 4 — 39

Columbus Grove 80,

Allen East 18

COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove had 11 players in the scoring column in a 80-18 victory over Allen East, securing the outright Northwest Conference title.

Savanah Ridenour and Kenzie King each scored 16 points for the Bulldogs (17-3, 8-0 NWC) while Abby Gladwell scored 11 and Angel Schneider 10.

ALLEN EAST (18) — Newland 6; Brinkman 2; Whitley 4; Tobe 2; Richardson 2; Miller 2. Totals 8-2-18.

COLUMBUS GROVE (80) — Schneider 10; Witteborg 7; Schafer 4; Fortman 4; Downing 3; Halker 4; Clement 2; Renner 0; Schroeder 3; King 16; Thompson 0; Gladwell 11; Ridenour 16. Totals 34-2-80.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove — King 4, Ridenour 2, Witteborg, Downing, Schroeder, Gladwell. Rebounds: Allen East 21, Columbus Grove 38 (Schafer 5, Ridenour 5). Turnovers: Allen East 27, Columbus Grove 7.

Allen East 6 4 5 2 — 18

Columbus Grove 27 11 24 18 — 80

Reserves: Columbus Grove, 24-0.

O-G 76, Kenton 34

KENTON — Ottawa-Glandorf secured its fifth straight outright Western Buckeye League title, winning its 37th straight league game with a 76-34 victory against Kenton.

Junior Kelsey Erford paced O-G (21-1, 9-0 WBL, No. 7 D-III) with 18 points while Anna Siefker hit five treys for 15 points and freshman Chloee Glenn added 13.

Sidney Plott’s 12 points paced the Wildcats, which fell to 8-14 (0-9 WBL) on the year.

KENTON (34) — Plott 12; Holland 0; Bays 5; Hildreth 2; Smith 10; Barrett 2; Harpel 3; Manns 0; Hugley 0.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (76) — Schroeder 0; Erford 18; Siefker 15; Haselman 0; Verhoff 2; Diller 0; Schimmoeller 9; Brinkman 6; Warnecke 2; Kaufman 5; Frey 4; Rich 2; Glenn 13.

Three-point goals: Kenton — Plott 3, Harpel. Ottawa-Glandorf — Siefker 5, Brinkman 2, Schimmoeller. Turnovers: Kenton 25, Ottawa-Glandorf 10.

Kenton 7 8 7 12 — 34

Ottawa-Glandorf 21 23 15 17 — 76

Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 39-36.

Liberty-Benton 55, Leipsic 22

LEIPSIC — Liberty-Benton scored only 11 points in the second half but still defeated Leipsic 55-22 in Blanchard Valley Conference play.

Caitlin Elseser paced the Eagles (17-5, 9-0 BVC, No. 11 Division III) with 21 points.

Krysten Martinez scored eight points for the Vikings (11-11, 5-5 BVC).

LIBERTY-BENTON (55) — C. Elseser 21; Rhodes 9; Deeter 8; Ward 3; S. Elseser 3; Irwin 3; Kin 3; Recker 3; Willow 2. Totals 31-3-55.

LEIPSIC (22) — Martinez 8; Scheckelhoff 6; Hermiller 4; Berger 2; Haselman 2; Hermiller 0; Lnghals 0; Kirkendall 0; Giron 0. Totals 12-1-11.

Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton — Rhodes 3, Deeter 2, Ward, S. Elseser, Irwin, Kin, Recker. Leipsic — Martinez 2, Scheckelhoff. Rebounds: Liberty-Benton 22, Leipsic 16 (Berger 4). Turnovers: Liberty-Benton 12, Leipsic 20.

Liberty-Benton 16 28 0 11 — 55

Leipsic 6 9 0 7 — 22

