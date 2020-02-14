Up just four at the half after a 9-0 run to start the game, Fairview seized control in the second half on Thursday at Alan Moore Gymnasium, pulling away from host Tinora for a 58-44 Green Meadows Conference victory, its sixth straight to end the year.
Riley Mealer tallied 16 points and five boards for the league runner-up Apaches (17-5, 6-1 GMC) while Kiersten Cline had 12 points and Olivia Ricica neared a double-double with eight points and 11 caroms.
Tristen Norden drained four treys and led Tinora (3-19, 2-5 GMC) with 14 markers.
FAIRVIEW (58) — Mealer 16; Cline 12; Zeedyk 9; Ricica 8; Marshall 5; Smith 4; Mavis 4.
TINORA (44) — Norden 14; Mueller 9; Nagel 8; Frazer 6; Okuley 5; Meyer 1; Lieb 1.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Mealer 2, Zeedyk 2, Marshall. Tinora — Norden 4, Mueller 3, Okuley.
Fairview 14 17 11 16 — 58
Tinora 13 14 8 9 — 44
Reserves: Fairview, 44-31.
Ayersville 36, Holgate 27
HOLGATE — Ayersville earned a tie for third place in the GMC standings with a 36-27 road win over Holgate.
Neva Sheets netted 10 points, including a pair of triples, in the win for the Pilots (6-16, 4-3 GMC).
Justin Eis poured in 13 points to pace Holgate, which ends the regular season at 2-20 (1-6 GMC).
AYERSVILLE (36) — Sheets 10; Dishop 0; Addington 3; Martin 3; Froelich 8; Dales 6; Okuley 6. Totals 13-8-36.
HOLGATE (27) — Blaker 0; Izor 1; E. Willett 0; R. Willett 5; Schuller 2; Altman 2; Meyer 4; Clark 0; Eis 13. Totals 7-12-27.
Three-point goals: Ayersville — Sheets 2. Holgate — R. Willett. Turnovers: Ayersville 14, Holgate 25.
Ayersville 6 9 11 10 — 36
Holgate 7 7 5 8 — 27
Reserves: Ayersville, 23-16.
Antwerp 41, Edgerton 39
ANTWERP — Antwerp secured a winning record this season with a 41-39 home win over Edgerton in GMC action.
Heather Oberlin hit seven free throws in a team-best 19-point effort for the Archers (12-10, 4-3 GMC) while Karsyn Brumett drained three treys in an 11-point night.
Ally Cape’s 11 points paced Edgerton (6-16, 2-5 GMC) while Emma Siebenaler tallied 10.
EDGERTON (39) — Siebenaler 10; Picillo 6; Cape 11; McNalley 0; Leppelmeier 8; A. Schroeder 1; Smith 3; F. Herman 0. Totals 12-9-39.
ANTWERP (41) — Miller 0; Coppes 2; Reinhart 0; Schuette 3; DeVore 3; Gomez 3; Brumett 11; Brewer 0; Oberlin 19. Totals 13-10-41.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Cape 3, Picillo 2, Smith. Antwerp — Brumett 3, Gomez. Turnovers: Edgerton 11, Antwerp 7.
Edgerton 12 5 7 15 — 39
Antwerp 7 9 17 8 — 41
Patrick Henry 38,
Wauseon 37
WAUSEON — Patrick Henry came through late, rallying to defeat Wauseon 38-37 and thwart an outright title for the Indians.
Kayla Prigge hit three treys and finished with 14 points for PH (10-11, 3-4 NWOAL). Kenzie Vance chipped 12 for the Pats, which outscored Wauseon 14-3 in the final eight minutes.
Sydney Zirkle paced Wauseon (18-4, 5-2 NWOAL) with 15 points. Marisa Seiler added 12 as Wauseon earned its first league title since 2009.
PATRICK HENRY (38) - Sonnenberg 7; Nickels 3; Rosebrook 2; H. Meyer 0; K. Prigge 14; Fintel 0; Vance 12. Totals 11-10-38.
WAUSEON (37) — Wendt 0; Pelok 5; Raabe 0; Roush 1; Seiler 12; Carroll 0; Aeschliman 3; Zirkle 15; Meyer 1. Totals 12-10-37.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — K. Prigge 3, Sonnenberg, Nickels, Vance. Wauseon — Pelok, Seiler, Aeschliman.
Patrick Henry 11 7 6 14 — 38
Wauseon 17 11 6 3 — 37
Reserves: Wauseon, 26-18.
Archbold 43, Evergreen 28
ARCHBOLD — Naomi Rodriguez scored 13 points to lead Archbold past Evergreen 43-28 for a share of the NWOAL championship.
Kylie Sauder added 12 points for the Bluestreaks (13-8, 5-2 NWOAL).
Savannah Van Ostrand scored 12 points for the Vikings (10-12, 2-5 NWOAL), done in by 20 turnovers on the night..
EVERGREEN (28) — Ni. Brand 0; Van Ostrand 12; Na. Brand 2; Woodring 0; Bowser 4; Radel 5; Foster 0; Keifer 3; Lumbrezer 2; Sintobin 0. Totals 12-0-28.
ARCHBOLD (43) — Rodriguez 13; Hostetler 2; Gensler 0; McQuade 0; Borojevich 8; Garrow 2; Sauder 12; Ziegler 2; Phillips 4. Totals 18-5-43.
Three-point goals: Evergreen — Van Ostrand 2, Radel, Keifer. Archbold — Sauder 2. Rebounds: Evergreen 18 (Na. Brand 6), Archbold 19 (Ziegler, Rodriguez, Sauder 4). Turnovers: Evergreen 20, Archbold 7.
Evergreen 12 8 4 4 — 28
Archbold 13 5 13 12 — 43
Bryan 39, Lib. Center 32
LIBERTY CENTER — Bryan improved to 16-5 (5-2 NWOAL) on the regular season with a 39-32 victory over Liberty Center.
Shallyn Miley led the Golden Bears with 11 points.
Cassidy Chap scored 10 points for the Tigers (10-12, 0-7 NWOAL).
BRYAN (39) — Taylor 2; Semer 8; Miley 11; Grothaus 4; Zimmerman 2; Cupp 0; Lamberson 3; Arnold 7; Long 0; Antigo 2. Totals 10-12-39.
LIBERTY CENTER (32) — Armey 0; Hollenbaugh 3; Mohler 5; Long 2; Chapa 10; Young 6; Graber 3; Engler 3; Giesige 0. Totals 12-4-32.
Three-point goals: Bryan — Grothaus. Liberty Center — Mohler, Young, Graber, Engler.
Bryan 4 4 15 8 — 39
Liberty Center 7 7 7 11 — 32
Swanton 47,
Delta 45 (OT)
SWANTON — Swanton thwarted Delta from a share of the NWOAL crown, outlasting the rival Panthers 47-45 in overtime.
Aricka Lutz netted 13 points to pace Swanton (16-5, 4-3 NWOAL) while Morgan Pine had 11.
Reagan Rouleau put up 14 points for Delta, which finished the league slate at 4-3 (15-6 overall).
DELTA (45) - Ford 9; Rouleau 14; Bra. Wymer 6; Green 9; Bro. Wymer 7; K. Culler 0; Weber 0. Totals 15-8-45.
SWANTON (47) — Ar. Lutz 13; Pine 11; Nelson 5; Dohm 5; Av. Lutz 9; Waddell 0; Oakes 4; Sarvo 0. Totals 15-14-47.
Three-point goals: Delta — Ford 2, Rouleau 2, Bra. Wymer 2, Green. Swanton — Av. Lutz 2, Nelson. Turnovers: Delta 16, Swanton 11.
Delta 8 5 10 19 3 — 45
Swanton 6 13 12 11 5 — 47
Crestview 52, Paulding 50
PAULDING — Paulding came up heartbreakingly close to finishing the year on a 12-game win streak as league rival Crestview nipped the Panthers, 52-50.
Sisters Chelsi and Audrey Giesige each netted 11 points for the Panthers (18-4, 5-3 NWC), which tied a school record for wins in a season with 18.
Lexi Gregory tallied 14 points and eight boards for Crestview (12-9, 5-3 NWC) while Bailey Gregory and Olivia Cunningham tallied 13 and 11 points, respectively.
CRESTVIEW (52) — Wolford 0; B. Gregory 13; Etzler 5; L. Gregory 14; McCoy 9; Hammons 0; Cunningham 11. Totals 16-43 14-22 52.
PAULDING (50) — Parrett 5; McCullough 8; Pease 7; Egnor 2; C. Giesige 11; A. Giesgie 11; Strayer 2; Estle 4. Totals 20-49 0-0 50.
Three-point goals: Crestview 6-14 (Cunningham 3, B. Gregory, L. Gregory, Etzler), Paulding 10-27 (C. Giesige 3, A. Giesige 3, McCullough 2, Pease, Parrett). Rebounds: Crestview 25 (L. Gregory 8), Paulding 19 (Estle 5). Turnovers: Crestview 13, Paulding 14.
Crestview 13 11 11 17 — 52
Paulding 12 10 9 19 — 50
Stryker 47, Montpelier 31
STRYKER — Stryker pulled away from Montpelier in a 47-31 win that ended up netting both teams at least a share of the Buckeye Border Conference title.
Courtney Stewart hit three treys and netted 20 points to power the Panthers (13-9, 8-4) while Kalista Blevins chipped in 11 points in Stryker’s seventh straight victory.
Ariel Page’s 11 points paced the Locos (11-10, 8-4 BBC), which won the school’s first conference title in girls hoops since winning the 1999 NWOAL championship.
MONTPELIER (31) - Bumb 3; Fritsch 6; Rose 3; Steffes 0; McCord 0; Richmire 5; Page 11; Repp 3; Schlosser 0. Totals 12-2-31.
STRYKER (47) - Grice 0; Myers 6; Cadwell 3; Stewart 20; Dangler 0; Fulk 0; Blevins 11; Woolace 7; Ramon 0; Cox 0. Totals 13-16-47.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — Fritsch 2, Bumb, Rose, Page. Stryker — Stewart 3, Myers 2. Turnovers: Montpelier 18, Stryker 12.
Montpelier 6 9 6 10 — 31
Stryker 12 7 12 16 — 47
Reserves: Montpelier, 23-15.
Edon 55, Hilltop 41
WEST UNITY — Edon secured its share of the BBC championship, rallying from a 12-8 hole after one quarter to down Hilltop, 55-41.
Claire Radabaugh rained down 12 makes from the charity stripe in a 24-point night for the Bombers (9-12, 8-4 BBC), which made 21-of-32 as a team. Sydney Bignell put up 11 points while Riley Bloir added 10.
Morgan Norden’s 13 points paced the Cadets (6-16, 2-10 BBC) while Leanna Baker netted 11.
EDON (55) — Radabaugh 24; Bignell 11; Bloir 10; Briner 5; Henze 3; Kiess 2. Totals 15-21-55.
HILLTOP (41) — La. Baker 2; Norden 13; Jermeay 2; Brenner 7; Barnum 4; Le. Baker 11; J. Bailey 2. Totals 15-9-41.
Three-point goals: Edon — Bignell 2. Hilltop — Norden, Brenner.
Edon 8 13 19 15 — 55
Hilltop 12 10 12 7 — 41
Reserves: Hilltop, 40-22.
Fayette 50, Pettisville 23
PETTISVILLE — Fayette outrebounded Pettisville 33-19 and defeated the Blackbirds, 50-23.
Amber Gaona scored 12 points for the Eagles (12-10, 7-5 BBC).
Jess McWatters led the Blackbirds (3-18, 3-9 BBC) with eight points.
FAYETTE (50) — Bentley 9; Figgins 6; Gaona 12; Leininger 4; Fruchey 9; Robinson 8; Reinking 2. Totals 18-2-50.
PETTISVILLE (23) — McWatters 8; Hartzler 2; Grieser 6; Plank 1; King 4; Borden 2. Totals 10-2-23.
Three-point goals: Fayette — Bentley 3, Goona 2, Robinson 2, Figgins. Pettisville — McWatters. Rebounds: Fayette 33, Pettisville 19. Turnovers: Fayette 10, Pettisville 10.
Fayette 19 5 18 8 — 50
Pettisville 8 7 2 6 — 23
Reserves: Pettisville, 9-7.
Kalida 49, Continental 39
CONTINENTAL — Abby Wurth scored 21 points as Kalida defeated Continental, 49-39.
Grace Klausing chipped in with 10 points for the Wildcats (15-7, 5-2 PCL), which held Continental to four fourth-quarter points.
Catelyn Etter led the Pirates (11-11, 2-5 PCL) with 13 points while Madelyn Potts scored 12.
KALIDA (49) — Siebeneck 6; Klausing 10; Maag 5; Vennekotter 4; Rampe 3; Wurth 21.
CONTINENTAL (39) — Armey 6; Prowant 3; Hoeffel 3; Etter 13; Potts 12; Keller 2.
Three-point goals: Kalida — Maag, Rampe. Continental — Potts 3, Etter 3, Hoeffel, Prowant, Armey.
Kalida 13 6 19 11 — 49
Continental 7 11 17 4 — 39
Columbus Grove 80,
Allen East 18
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove had 11 players in the scoring column in a 80-18 victory over Allen East, securing the outright Northwest Conference title.
Savanah Ridenour and Kenzie King each scored 16 points for the Bulldogs (17-3, 8-0 NWC) while Abby Gladwell scored 11 and Angel Schneider 10.
ALLEN EAST (18) — Newland 6; Brinkman 2; Whitley 4; Tobe 2; Richardson 2; Miller 2. Totals 8-2-18.
COLUMBUS GROVE (80) — Schneider 10; Witteborg 7; Schafer 4; Fortman 4; Downing 3; Halker 4; Clement 2; Renner 0; Schroeder 3; King 16; Thompson 0; Gladwell 11; Ridenour 16. Totals 34-2-80.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove — King 4, Ridenour 2, Witteborg, Downing, Schroeder, Gladwell. Rebounds: Allen East 21, Columbus Grove 38 (Schafer 5, Ridenour 5). Turnovers: Allen East 27, Columbus Grove 7.
Allen East 6 4 5 2 — 18
Columbus Grove 27 11 24 18 — 80
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 24-0.
O-G 76, Kenton 34
KENTON — Ottawa-Glandorf secured its fifth straight outright Western Buckeye League title, winning its 37th straight league game with a 76-34 victory against Kenton.
Junior Kelsey Erford paced O-G (21-1, 9-0 WBL, No. 7 D-III) with 18 points while Anna Siefker hit five treys for 15 points and freshman Chloee Glenn added 13.
Sidney Plott’s 12 points paced the Wildcats, which fell to 8-14 (0-9 WBL) on the year.
KENTON (34) — Plott 12; Holland 0; Bays 5; Hildreth 2; Smith 10; Barrett 2; Harpel 3; Manns 0; Hugley 0.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (76) — Schroeder 0; Erford 18; Siefker 15; Haselman 0; Verhoff 2; Diller 0; Schimmoeller 9; Brinkman 6; Warnecke 2; Kaufman 5; Frey 4; Rich 2; Glenn 13.
Three-point goals: Kenton — Plott 3, Harpel. Ottawa-Glandorf — Siefker 5, Brinkman 2, Schimmoeller. Turnovers: Kenton 25, Ottawa-Glandorf 10.
Kenton 7 8 7 12 — 34
Ottawa-Glandorf 21 23 15 17 — 76
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 39-36.
Liberty-Benton 55, Leipsic 22
LEIPSIC — Liberty-Benton scored only 11 points in the second half but still defeated Leipsic 55-22 in Blanchard Valley Conference play.
Caitlin Elseser paced the Eagles (17-5, 9-0 BVC, No. 11 Division III) with 21 points.
Krysten Martinez scored eight points for the Vikings (11-11, 5-5 BVC).
LIBERTY-BENTON (55) — C. Elseser 21; Rhodes 9; Deeter 8; Ward 3; S. Elseser 3; Irwin 3; Kin 3; Recker 3; Willow 2. Totals 31-3-55.
LEIPSIC (22) — Martinez 8; Scheckelhoff 6; Hermiller 4; Berger 2; Haselman 2; Hermiller 0; Lnghals 0; Kirkendall 0; Giron 0. Totals 12-1-11.
Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton — Rhodes 3, Deeter 2, Ward, S. Elseser, Irwin, Kin, Recker. Leipsic — Martinez 2, Scheckelhoff. Rebounds: Liberty-Benton 22, Leipsic 16 (Berger 4). Turnovers: Liberty-Benton 12, Leipsic 20.
Liberty-Benton 16 28 0 11 — 55
Leipsic 6 9 0 7 — 22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.