SHERWOOD -- Fairview took full advantage of the program’s opportunity to secure at least a share of its first Green Meadows Conference championship in 16 years on Thursday night, blanketing visiting Ayersville with 10 forced turnovers and a 20-2 advantage en route to a 58-27 home win.
The victory spurs the Apaches to 6-0 in the Green Meadows Conference standings, one game clear of Wayne Trace in the loss column. The Raiders’ conference game with Holgate on Thursday was postponed by the winter weather.
For the 15-3 Apaches, their sixth straight victory came with a balanced showing in the first quarter on the offensive end as six different players netted points while a suffocating defensive effort held the Pilots (8-11, 4-2 GMC) off the scoreboard until the final two minutes of the first quarter as the team committed 10 turnovers against a stingy mix of halfcourt defense and pressure.
“I thought we came out and played pretty well defensively,” said Fairview coach Russ Zeedyk of the stellar start. “We talked about it before the game, we had to be focused and ready to go. It was big being able to get another league win and confirm we’d get a share of the league title.
“We shot it pretty well from the field and that always gets you going. Any time the shots are falling and things are going your way, it can snowball and you even start shooting better.”
The Apaches led just 7-0 with 2:45 left in the opening quarter before catching fire. Sophomore Paige Ricica hit a triple off a Fairview offensive rebound to boost the lead to 10-0 before a longball from Carrie Zeedyk. Buckets from Allison Rhodes and Zeedyk kept the advantage up before Zeedyk capped off a 10-point opening stanza with another trifecta with 12 ticks to go.
Up 20-2 after one quarter, both teams struggled to find a rhythm in the second, turning the ball over four times each to start the period.
Zeedyk struck again from distance in the late goings of the quarter to put Fairview back up 28-8, countering a quick 4-0 run from Pilot freshman forward Taylor Craft.
In all, seven different players found the scoring column for the Apaches. Zeedyk finished with 16 points and four longballs to lead the Black and Gold while freshman Kelly Crites was a stellar 8-of-10 from the charity stripe in a 12-point showing. Ricica added nine markers.
“Give (Ayersville) credit, they’re a young team but they’ve got some really athletic players,” noted Zeedyk. “They made us really work and made some plays against us.”
Trailing 52-15 after three periods, Ayersville senior Kaylor Martin scored all seven of her points in the fourth period, finishing tied with Craft as leading scorer for Ayersville, which finished with 22 turnovers as a team.
The Apaches will have a pair of home challenges in the next week, hosting Division II Toledo Central Catholic on Saturday at 1 p.m. before taking on Buckeye Border Conference leader Montpelier on Tuesday. Fairview can nab the conference championship outright and earn the program’s 14th GMC crown with a victory at Hicksville on Thursday, Feb. 11 to cap the regular season.
“We’re excited about Toledo Central Catholic coming in on Saturday, we know they’ll be a battle,” added Zeedyk. “You want to get prepared against some good teams, after all the farther you go in the tournament, the better teams you play.”
Ayersville will return to action Tuesday at home with Continental before hosting Wayne Trace to end the regular season on Feb. 11.
AYERSVILLE (27) - Okuley 4; Schindler 6; Craft 7; Sheets 3; Martin 7. Totals 8-10-27.
FAIRVIEW (58) - Smith 4; Crites 12; Cline 7; C. Zeedyk 16; P. Ricica 9; Rhodes 8; Mavis 2. Totals 22-8-58.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Sheets. Fairview - C. Zeedyk 4, Cline, P. Ricica. Turnovers: Ayersville 22, Fairview 7.
Ayersville 2 6 7 12 - 27
Fairview 20 10 22 6 - 58
Reserves: Fairview, 21-8 (two quarters).
