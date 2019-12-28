BRYAN – Fairview battled back to force overtime, then outscored Paulding 5-2 in the extra session to open the Bryan Holiday Classic with a 52-49 win over Paulding.
Riley Mealer led the Apaches (6-3) with 20 points. Carrie Zeedyk added 14.
Chelsi Giesige had 20 points for Paulding (7-3).
Bryan will meet Fairview in Saturday’s championship game as the Bears pulled away from Stryker in the second half to post a 41-23 decision over the Panthers.
The Bears slowly went ahead in the second half, and finished off the Panthers with a 12-2 final stanza.
Shallyn Miley led Bryan (7-2) with 15 points.
Kalista Blevins had eight points for Stryker (4-5).
PAULDING (49) – C. Giesige 20, Egnor 9, McCullough 6, Pease 4, Estle 4, Parratt 3, A. Giesige 3.
FAIRVIEW (52) – Mealer 20, Zeedyk 14, Cline 6, Mavis 5, Marshall 5, Baker 2.
Paulding 13 7 18 9 2 — 49
Fairview 12 10 8 17 5 — 52
STRYKER (23) – Blevins 8, Myers 6, Woolace 4, Grice 3, Caldwell 2. Totals 9-2-23.
BRYAN (41) – Miley 15, Arnold 9, Semer 6, Long 3, Taylor 2, Cupp 2, Burdge 2, Antigo 2. Totals 18-2-41.
Stryker 5 7 9 2 — 23
Bryan 8 7 14 12 — 41
Ayersville Holiday Tournament
North Baltimore 43, Ayersville 30
Toledo Christian 50, Leipsic 46
AYERSVILLE – The Pilots hung around but could never take the lead as Ayersville dropped to the consolation game of the Ayersville Holiday Tournament with a 43-30 loss to North Baltimore.
The Pilots will play Leipsic in today’s consolation game, as the Vikings fell to Toledo Christian 50-46.
Taylor Addington led Ayersville (2-6) with 10 points.
NORTH BALTIMORE (43) – Lennard 13, Perez 7, Lee 8, Thomas 2, McCartney 7, Hagemyer 6. Totals 13-10-43.
AYERSVILLE (30) – Dishop 3, Addington 10, Dockery 7, Froelich 2, Dales 6, Okuley 2. Totals 12-3-30.
Three point goals: North Baltimore — Lennard 2, Perez 2, Lee 2, McCartney. Ayersville — Dishop, Addington, Dockery.
North Baltimore 10 11 4 18 — 43
Ayersville 9 6 1 14 — 30
Lima Bath McDonald’s Holiday Tourney
Minster 66, Delta 26
Lima Bath 70, Tinora 22
LIMA – Delta allowed 31 points in the opening period and never recovered as the Panthers fell to Minster 66-26 to kick off the Lima Bath McDonald’s Holiday Tournament.
Minster’s Ivy Wolf made 5 of 6 shots from behind the arc as she tallied 21 points in the win.
Brooklyn Green paced Delta (7-2) with 12 points.
In the second semifinal at Lima Bath, Tinora struggled from the start and fell to the host Wildkittens, 70-22.
Liv Mueller and Maggi Nagel each had six points for the Rams (1-9).
Chandler Clark pumped in 16 points for Bath (10-0). Elena Oliver added nine points and seven rebounds.
DELTA (26) – Rouleau 4, Bra. Wymer 2, Green 12, Bro. Wymer 5, Weber 2. Totals 9-6-26.
MINSTER (66) – I. Wolf 21, A. Wolf 5, Heuker 2, Hoying 10, Larger 5, K. Oldiges 2, Pohl 2, Mescher 14, Prenger 3, B. Oldiges 2. Totals 27-3-66.
Three-point goals: Delta (1-10) – Green 1-4, Rouleau 0-2, Bra. Wymer 0-1, Bro. Wymer 0-1, Culler 0-1, Weber 0-1. Minster (9-21) – I. Wolf 5-6, Hoying 2-5, Larger 1-2, A. Wolf 1-4, Schiesing 0-2. Rebounds: Delta 27 (Green 6), Minster 34 (A. Wolf, Schmiesing, Hoying, Mescher 3). Turnovers: Delta 14, Minster 5.
Delta 9 5 2 10 — 26
Minster 31 11 16 8 — 66
TINORA (22) — Mueller 6, Nagel 6, Frazer 3, Norden 3, Okuley 2, Harr 2.
LIMA BATH (70) — C. Clark 16, Oliver 9, M. Renner 9, Hardison 7, Dackin 5, Bolon 5, R. Clark 5, Christianson 3, L. Renner 2, Wilkerson 2, Hoehn 2.
Tinora 4 5 4 9 — 22
Lima Bath 16 15 28 11 — 70
Warrior Classic
Hilltop 67, Emmanuel Christian 26
TOLEDO – Hilltop reached the championship game of the girls Warrior Classic hosted by Emmanuel Christian with a 67-26 win over the hosts in the semifinals.
Morgan Norden led the Cadets (2-7) with 17 points. Kodi Brenner added 13.
Battle led the Warriors with 11 points.
Hilltop will face Whiteford (Mich.) in the championship game today at 4 p.m.
HILLTOP (67) – Maddox 8, Horton 5, La. Baker 2, Norden 17, Jermeny 2, Brenner 13, Barnum 8, Connolly 6, Le. Baker 4, Bailey 2. Totals 25-12-67.
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (26) – Battle 11, Young 10, J. Ramsey 1, Peacock 2, E. Ramsey 2. Totals 10-5-26.
Three-point goals: Hilltop – Brenner 3, Horton, Norden. Emmanuel Christian – Battle.
Hilltop 20 13 10 24 — 67
Emmanuel Christian 3 4 11 8 — 26
Queen of the Palms Tournament
Evergreen 43, First Baptist 35
NAPLES, Fla. — The Evergreen girls basketball team led 23-15 at the half and pushed the lead to double digits in the third period before holding on to defeat First Baptist Academy of Naples, 43-35 in the opening round of the Queen of the Palms tournament in Naples, Florida.
Jordan Lumbrezer led a balanced Viking attack with eight points. Bekah Bowser and Paige Radel each added seven points.
Evergreen (5-3) will take on Muhlenburg, Ky. in the semifinals Saturday at 3 p.m.
EVERGREEN (43) – Ni. Brand 6, Peluso 4, Na. Brand 4, Bowser 7, Radel 7, Foster 4, Keifer 3, Lumbrezer 8. Totals 18-5-43.
FIRST BAPTIST (35) – Munn 3, Casey 5, Baker 2, Mitchell 4, Pruitt 2, Stewart 9, Morris 10. Totals 11-10-35.
Three-point goals: Evergreen – Bowser, Radel. First Baptist – Stewart 3.
Evergreen 13 10 16 4 — 43
First Baptist 6 9 10 10 — 35
