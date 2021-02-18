ELIDA — The second time wasn’t the charm for Defiance on Wednesday evening as the Bulldogs were unable to add a second win over Elida to the tally in a 41-30 loss to the Allen County Bulldogs in a Division II sectional semifinal.
Defiance (4-19) defeated Elida 34-28 on Jan. 14 and appeared to have swung momentum following an early deficit. Elida (9-10) raced out to an early 13-5 lead as Defiance shot just 2-of-11 in the first period, but the visiting Bulldogs turned it up a notch defensively in the second stanza and held Elida scoreless (0-of-15 shooting).
“We didn’t get off to the start we wanted offensively,” noted DHS coach Nate Headley. “We were missing some easy ones inside and they frustrated us a little bit but we battled back and played really well defensively in the second quarter.”
Despite offensive struggles of its own, Defiance outscored Elida 6-0 in the second to trail by just two at half and the Blue Bulldogs battled back to take their first lead since 3-0 in the first quarter on a pair of Mira Horvath free throws midway through the stanza. An Olivia Moats 3-pointer gave Defiance a 22-20 advantage heading into the final quarter but the pairing of senior Brooke Reese and sophomore Addisyn Freeman were too much to overcome in the final eight minutes.
Reese scored nine of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter while Freeman, hassled much of the game defensively by Horvath, netted 10 of her 15 as Elida outscored Defiance 21-8 in the stanza.
“Credit both those girls for stepping up and making plays,” said Headley. “We were playing good defense and making them work for shots.”
Moats hit a pair of 3-pointers and paced Defiance with 10 points while Olivia Schlatter added seven.
The Bulldogs bow out at 4-19 but graduate just two seniors as Kendall Black and Schlatter depart.
“We knew going in we’d be young and this season would be a learning experience and that doesn’t change when you get into the tournament,” said Headley. “It’s a different feel … but just getting those experiences, competing in those games, can only help us going forward.
“I can’t say enough about our two seniors, we couldn’t have better examples as people, as players and leaders. They put the team first and I appreciate everything they’ve done for this program.”
Elida advances to the D-II sectional finals Saturday at 7 p.m. and will travel to D-II No. 1 Napoleon with a berth in districts on the line.
DEFIANCE (30) — Moats 10; Schlatter 7; Maynard 6; Horvath 6; Black 1. Totals 11-50 6-9 30.
ELIDA (41) — Reese 18; Freeman 15; Johnson 2; Lopez 2; Kuhn 1; Mitchell 3. Totlas 13-54 11-22 41.
Three-point goals: Defiance — Moats 2. Elida — Freeman 2, Kuhn, Reese. Turnovers: Defiance 12, Elida 10.
Defiance 5 6 11 8 — 30
Elida 13 0 7 21 — 41
