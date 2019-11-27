Eastwood 80, Archbold 52

ARCHBOLD — Eastwood used a 27-7 advantage in the third stanza to pull away to an 80-52 win over Archbold. 

Jamie Schmeltz tallied 27 points for Eastwood (1-0).

Kylie Sauder put in 17 points and Naomi Rodriguez chipped in 10 points for Archbold (1-1).

EASTWOOD (80) — Farmer 5; Haas 9; Sheets 2; Limes 3; Schmeltz 27; Luidhardt 7; Moenter 9; M. Souder 8; J. Souder 4; Abke 6. Totals 27-17-80.

ARCHBOLD (52) — Rodriguez 10; Gensler 6; McQuade 0; Borojevich 3; Sauder 17; Garrow 4; Ziegler 8; Phillips 3; Rupp 1. Totals 20-7-52.

Three-point goals: Eastwood - Schmeltz 3, M. Souder 2, Farmer, Haas, Limes, Luidhardt. Archbold - Sauder 3, Rodriguez, Phillips. Rebounds: Eastwood 42 (Abke, Schmeltz 6), Archbold 26 (Sauder 5). Turnovers: Eastwood 12, Archbold 31.

Eastwood  17 24 27 12 - 80

Archbold   15 13   7 17 - 52

Montpelier 55, Pettisville 30

MONTPELIER — Montpelier put three players in double figures in a 55-30 win over Pettisville. 

Ali Repp netted 14 points, Emily Fritsch garnered 12 points and Ariel Page added 10 for the Locos (2-0, 2-0 BBC).

Jessica McWatters had 13 points for Pettisville (0-3, 0-2 BBC).

PETTISVILLE (30) — McWatters 13; Balser1; Hartzler 1; Graber 5; Grieser 1; King 3; Borden 4; Beck 1. Totals 11-5-30.

MONTPELIER (55) — Bumb 4; Fritsch 12; Rose 6; Steffes 2; McCord 7; Page 10; Repp 14. Totals 21-7-55.

Three-point goals: Pettisville - McWatters 2, Graber. Montpelier - Fritsch 2, Rose 2, Repp 2.

Pettisville    9   6  10 5 - 30

Montpelier 12 14 21 8 - 55

Reserves: Montpelier, 32-28.

St. Marys 50, Kalida 31

KALIDA — St. Marys outscored Kalida 13-1 in the third quarter en route to a 50-31 win.

Kendall Dieringer put in 11 points and Carly Caywood added 10 points for St. Marys (2-0).

Grace Klausing had 10 points for Kalida (0-2).

ST. MARYS (50) — Dieringer 11; Caywood 10; Ruane 6; Tennant 6; Felver 5; Cisco 5; Will 3; Menker 2; Anthony 0; Bort 0; Lucas 0; McGlothen  0. Totals 18-11-50.

KALIDA (31) — Klausing 10; Rampe 8; Maag 6; Vennekotter 3; Smith 2; Erhart 2; Unverferth 0; Schmitz 0; Fortman 0; Recker 0; Siebeneck 0. Totals 11-5-31.

Three-point goals: St. Marys - Dierringer 2, Cisco. Kalida - Rampe 2, Maag 2. Rebounds: St. Marys 20 (Ruane 5), Kalida 24 (Klausing 11). Turnovers: St. Marys 8, Kalida 19.

St. Marys 10 13 14 13 - 50

Kalida      11   1 13   6 - 31

Reserves: St. Marys, 37-19. 

Stryker 41, Hilltop 39

STRYKER — Stryker jumped out to a 24-11 halftime lead, then held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback to squeak past Hilltop, 41-39. Hilltop outscored Stryker in the final quarter, 17-7.

Mallori Blevins paced Stryker (2-0, 1-0 BBC) with 13 points.

Alex Horton put in 12 points for Hilltop (0-3, 0-2 BBC).

HILLTOP (39) — Horton 12; La. Baker 2; Norden 4; Jermeny 3; B;renner 6; Barnum 4; Le. Baker 8. Totals 11-14-39.

STRYKER (41) — Myers 8; Cadwell 7; Fulk 3; Blevins 13; Woolace 7; Cox 3.  Totals 14-10-41.

Three-point goals: Hilltop - Horton 2, Brenner. Stryker - Cadwell, Fulk, Cox. 

Hilltop    6   5 11 17 - 39

Stryker 11 13 10  7 - 41

Reserves: Hilltop, 33-9.

Edon 41, North Central 20

EDON — Claire Radabaugh poured in 17 points to help Edon down North Central, 41-20.

Madison Brown had nine points for North Central (0-2, 0-2 BBC).

Edon improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the BBC.

NORTH CENTRAL (20) — Mad. Brown 9, Balser 2; Mak. Brown 0; Hickman 5; Westfall 0; Bonney 4; Siebeneck 0; Elser 0; Fenicle 0; Hollstein 0. Totals 5-10-20.

EDON (41) — Radabaugh 17; Towers 7; Mitchell 2; Bignell 0; Bloir 7; Briner 2; Warner 2; Kiess 2; Kaylor 0; Maier 2. Totals 14-11-41.

Three-point goals: Edon - Radabaugh, Towers. 

North Central   5   6 6 3 - 20

Edon               12 14 8 7 - 41

Reserves: Edon, 27-11.

Columbus Grove 67, Lima Shawnee 49

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Columbus Grove used a 27-13 in the second quarter to top Lima Shawnee, 67-49.

Kenzie King and Savanah Ridenour each netted 20 points, while Erin Downing chipped in 11 points for Grove (1-0).

Tessa Jordan collected 19 points and Kennedy Jensen added 10 points for Lima Shawnee (1-1).

COLUMBUS GROVE (67) — Downing 11; Utendorf 2; King 20; gladwell 14; Ridenoiur 20. Totals 24-5-67.

LIMA SHAWNEE (49) — Stahler 4; Jensen 10; Maxwell 1; Conrad 6; Jordan 19; Gearing 9. Totals 14-16-49.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - King 5, Gladwell 4, Ridenour 4, Downing. Lima Shawnee - Jensen 2, Jordan 2, Stahler. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 19 (Utendorf 5), Lima Shawnee 28. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 12, Lima Shawnee 24. 

Columbus Grove  15 27 13 12 - 67

Lima Shawnee     15 13   7 14 - 49

Reserves: Columbus Grove, 50-23.

Load comments