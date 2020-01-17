ELIDA — The Defiance girls basketball team got off to a slow start, falling behind 9-4 after one period and 17-7 at the half, in an eventual 44-36 Western Buckeye League decision in a battle of the Bulldogs.

“We had a slow first half,” said Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. “We couldn’t get in a rhythm.”

Tammy Aguilera led the Blue-and-While Bulldogs with nine points. Carlee Smiddy added eight.

Defiance did heat up in the second half, but by then the damage was done.

“We were very timid,” added the Defiance coach. “We started slow and that put is behind the 8-ball.”

A pair of Freemans each hit double digits for host Elida in the victory as Amira Freeman tallied 16 points and freshman Addisyn Freeman poured in 15.

Defiance (4-1, 7-4) hosts Swanton Monday in a non-league tilt. Elida improves to 3-2 in the WBL and 8-6 overall.

DEFIANCE (36) — Moats 7; Schlatter 6; Aguilera 9; Gonzales 4; Smiddy 8. Totals 12-9-36.

ELIDA (44) — Mitchell 4; Am. Freeman 16; Vincent 3; Ad. Freeman 15; Reese 2; Makin 4. Totals 15-10-44.

Three-point goals: Defiance — Moats. Elida — Am. Freeman 2, Ad. Freeman 2.

Defiance 4 3 13 16 — 36

Elida 9 8 8 19 — 44

Reserves: Elida, 32-29.

