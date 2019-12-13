It wasn’t always pretty, especially when Defiance was just 2-6 from the charity stripe at one point in the final quarter and committed nine turnovers in the second half.
But the Bulldogs got a key bucket from Raelle Gonzales and two free throws from Joannna Schlatter in the final 16 seconds to prevail over Van Wert, 42-32.
Most importantly, Defiance (4-2 overall) claimed its fourth straight win and is 2-0 in the WBL.
Senior Carlee Smiddy led Defiance with 15 points while Gonzales added nine points.
For Van Wert (1-5, 0-2 WBL), Kyra Welch tallied 14 points and Sofia Houg added 11 points.
“Give credit to the girls, we didn’t win four games in a row at any point last year,” said Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. “Carlee had a good night for us and had four key buckets in the third quarter. She is averaging about 15 points a game for us and is playing like a senior.”
Smiddy’s fourth bucket of the quarter gave Defiance it’s largest lead at 36-22. But Van Wert’s Carly Smith banked in a three-pointer at the third quarter buzzer to cut Defiance’s lead to 36-25.
“That was (a lack of) execution on our part,” Manriquez said. “We took a jump shot with 16 seconds left instead of six seconds (left) and that enabled them to get that three.”
Van Wert furthered its comeback chances by hitting four free throws and a Kyra Welch jumper to cut Defiance’s lead to 37-31.
But Gonzales then stopped the bleeding with a layup, getting past Van Wert’s full court press. That put Defiance up, 39-31.
“I leaked out past their defense and at that point, just wanted to take my time and made sure I made the layup,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales sat out a good share of the game because of foul trouble. But she helped Defiance’s cause by netting seven points in the first half.
After Welch hit one of two free throws to cut Defiance’s lead to 39-32, Schlatter nailed the coffin shut with her two free throws with 16 seconds left.
Defiance scored the first two baskets of the game to take a 4-0 lead and ended up leading the entire game. An Olivia Moats three-pointer and two field goals from Kendall Black propelled Defiance to a 14-5 lead after one quarter.
Gonzales then scored on two straight layups to put Defiance up, 18-5. The closest Van Wert would get in the quarter was 10 points, as Defiance took a 22-12 halftime lead.
Van Wert cut Defiance’s deficit to 24-17 in the third, on Kyra Welch’s three-pointer. Schlatter answered with a trey of her own and Smiddy then went to work. Her first bucket of the quarter put Defiance up 29-17.
Smiddy then scored Defiance’s final seven points of the quarter, putting Defiance up 36-25 after three quarters.
Defiance hosts Bryan on Saturday at 2 p.m.
VAN WERT (32) — Young 1; Welch 14; Smith 3; Clouse 2; Rickard 1; Houg 11. Totals 9-12-32.
DEFIANCE (42) — Moats 3; Shirk 0; Garcia 0; Schlatter 6; Aguilera 5; Black 4; McKenzie 0; Gonzales 9; Smiddy 15. Totals 15-10-42.
Three-point goals: Van Wert — Welch, Smith. Defiance — Moats, Schlatter. Rebounds: Van Wert 37 (Houg 10), Defiance 28 (Schlatter 6). Turnovers: Van Wert 21, Defiance 16.
Van Wert 5 7 13 7 — 32
Defiance 14 8 14 6 — 42
Reserves: Van Wert, 52-30.
