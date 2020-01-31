CELINA — Defiance’s defense stepped up in a big way Thursday evening in Western Buckeye League action as the Bulldogs held host Celina scoreless for nearly 12 minutes and stifled the Mercer County Bulldogs in WBL action, 43-21.
Defiance forced 23 Celina turnovers en route to the victory, which moved them to 8-7 (5-2 WBL) on the year. The Bulldogs seized control with a 21-0 run that stretched the entirety of the second quarter and 3:43 of the third period.
“They were battling some injuries but obviously holding them scoreless in the second was big for us,” explained Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. “It was a big momentum shift for us. We wanted to go out in that third quarter and extend that lead.”
Defiance was also aided by a balanced scoring effort. No DHS player scored more than seven points but nine different players found the scoring column, led by seven points each from Tammy Aguilera and Carlee Smiddy.
“We haven’t had a lot of games where we’ve had a lot of kids contribute scoring like that,” noted Manriquez, whose squad got six points each from Raelle Gonzales, Emalee McKenzie and Tenley Baldwin and five from Joanna Schlatter. “Hopefully we gain some momentum from that.”
Taylor Klingshirn hit three buckets and a 3-pointer for a game-high nine points in the loss for Celina (4-12, 3-4 WBL).
The schedule continues to challenge the Bulldogs with a trip to Maumee on Saturday before a Tuesday trip to the “House of Heat” against Patrick Henry and a trip to “The Supreme Court” on Thursday against league-leading Ottawa-Glandorf and its 35-game WBL win streak.
“We’ve been in every game for the most part. A lot of our games have been tournament-like games,” added Manriquez. “They don’t get any easier but hopefully we can put things together and continue to learn.”
DEFIANCE (43) — Moats 3; Garcia 0; Schlatter 5; Aguilera 7; Black 2; Baldwin 6; McKenzie 6; Maynard 1; Gonzales 6; Smiddy 7; Horvath 0. Totals 16-7-43.
CELINA (21) — M. Lutz 2; Henry 0; Howell 1; Dirksen 0; Burns 0; Harris 3; Klingshirn 9; A. Lutz 3; Bertke 0; Homan 2; Billingsley 1; Burns 0. Totals 8-2-21.
Three-point goals: Defiance — Baldwin 2, Schlatter, Moats. Celina — Harris, Klingshirn, A. Lutz. Turnovers: Defiance 12, Celina 23.
Defiance 8 9 18 8 — 43
Celina 4 0 4 13 — 21
