HAMLER — Defiance was in a tough spot. Down by two points – and coming off 10 straight misses from the free throw line – something needed to be done.
Enter Raelle Gonzales. She stopped the run with a make with 4:52 to play, and it carried the Bulldogs as Defiance was able to leave the House of Heat in Patrick Henry with a 34-33 win on Tuesday.
“We didn’t give up and the girls kept battling,” said Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez after the win. “We didn’t make a lot of free throws, but we made four big ones to take the lead. We made plays when we needed to.”
Tammy Aguilera and Carlee Smiddy were able to finish the job. Aguilera canned a pair from the line with 42 seconds left to put Defiance up 32-31, then after Kayla Prigge tied the game for the Patriots, Smiddy sealed it with what turned out to be the game winners with 26.1 seconds on the clock.
“They were able to take a breath and knock down some free throws,” Manriquez said of the late makes from the line. “They are the ones always practicing free throws.”
Patrick Henry did have a couple of chances before the clock ran out. Audrey Sonnenberg made one free throw with 17 seconds left, plus the Patriots got the ball back on a miss by Defiance. Running the clock down, Patrick Henry took a chance on a final shot from long range that was off the mark as the horn sounded.
Defiance clamped down on the Patriots in the final period. Turning to a half court trapping defense, the Bulldogs forced the Patriots into nine turnovers in the final period, plus they went 0 from 5 from the floor.
“We talking on the bench and we wanted to speed them up,” said Manriquez. “It was kind of making them uncomfortable. We didn’t want them to sit out there and hold the ball. We were trying to get them to play fast and miss and we would get the rebounds.”
The Bulldogs slowly took advantage. Entering the period down by six, the lead was cut in half when Aguilera knocked down a triple from the corner. Gonzales made it a one point game when she was fouled on a shot with 5:40 left.
Patrick Henry managed one point during the rally, a free throw from Sonnenberg.
“Hats off to Defiance and their pressure,” said Patrick Henry coach Justin Sonnenberg. “We saw them fight their way back in the game against Bryan and they are scrappy. They picked up the pressure and we didn’t handle it.
“The pressure took us out of our offense,” admitted coach Sonnenberg. “We had too many turnovers late and it turned into too many easy opportunities for them at the other end. We executed early and got some good looks, but even with the good looks we didn’t shoot it well. We have to just handle the pressure, attack and still execute an offense.”
Defiance had chances, but they could not find the mark from the line. The Bulldogs missed its last four free throws of the third period and six of the fourth before Gonzales hit one.
Aguilera did everything needed to keep Defiance in the early part of the contest. She scored the first four points for the Bulldogs, then added the first four of the second stanza to give Defiance a 10-9 lead. Patrick Henry countered with a 7-0 run, with Sonnenberg contributing five of the points.
The senior guard for Defiance kept going in the second half. With the Patriots beginning to pull away, she picked up a free throw and scored off a steal to keep the Bulldogs in the game. It kick started an 8-0 run, but Patrick Henry ended the run when Sonnenberg and Prigge scored for a 28-22 lead heading into the final period.
Aguilera finished the game with a career high 19 points.
“She single-handily kept us in the game,” admitted Manriquez. “When we needed to, we had extra people make a play. Tammy played really well for us. That’s a sign of a senior stepping up when they need to. We were excited to see that. I don’t know if we need 19 every night, but we’ll take 12.”
Patrick Henry had 11 turnovers through the first three quarters and finished with 20 in the game. The Patriots also enjoyed a 38-28 edge in rebounds.
“Overall, I feel like our girls improved in a lot of areas,” said the Patrick Henry coach. “We haven’t been playing very well and we took a step forward, despite losing tonight.”
With the free throw troubles, Defiance finished 9 of 26 from the stripe.
Sonnenberg led the Patriots with 12 points.
Defiance improved to 10-7 with the win and heads to Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 7, D-III) Thursday. Patrick Henry fell to 8-10, marking the Patriots’ fifth loss in a row.
DEFIANCE (34) – Moats 0; Schlatter 0; Aguilera 19; Black 0; McKenzie 0; Maynard 4; Gonzales 5; Smiddy 6. Totals 11-33 9-26 34.
PATRICK HENRY (33) – Sonnenberg 12; Nickels 3; Rosebrook 8; Meyer 2; Van De Bussche 0; Weber 0; Prigge 4; Fintel 2; Vance 2. Totals 11-41 8-16 33.
Three-point goals: Defiance – Aguilera 2, Maynard. Patrick Henry – Sonnenberg 2, Nickels. Rebounds: Defiance 28, Patrick Henry 38. Turnovers: Defiance 16, Patrick Henry 20.
Defiance 6 8 8 12 - 34
Patrick Henry 7 12 9 5 - 33
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 26-13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.