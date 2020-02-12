With a chance to set school records Tuesday evening, Paulding took full advantage of its opportunity to make history in Tuesday’s trip to Defiance.
The Panthers tied a school record for wins and broke the program record with their 11th consecutive victory, overwhelming a shorthanded Defiance squad, 52-38.
After a sluggish start for both sides in a first period that saw the two teams combine for eight total points on 5-of-23 shooting combined, Paulding (18-3) took charge with a 21-11 advantage in the second as the Panthers utilized a tenacious press to force 10 turnovers by Defiance (10-10) in the period.
“We didn’t make a lot of shots, though I thought we got some real good shots out of what we’re trying to do,” said Panther coach Matt Arellano, whose squad tied the win total of the 1980-81 Panther team with one regular-season game remaining. “On film, we thought maybe we could turn them over so we wanted to turn that up and the girls did a heck of a job. We scrambled, we fought and we got loose balls and deflections. You can’t complain about that at all.”
Defiance (10-10) entered the game without the services of leading scorer and senior captain Carlee Smiddy (12.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg in 19 games), who missed the contest because of illness.
The Bulldogs fought valiantly in the paint, even outrebounding Paulding 34-32 on the night without Smiddy, but scoring was at a premium for much of the contest.
“Lots of our turnovers turned into layups for them and that doesn’t help,” said DHS coach Rafael Manriquez. “It’s similar to O-G. You want to make them work for baskets and they were able to take advantage of situations, especially in the second quarter. I thought we got some good looks and some good opportunities in the first there, we just didn’t get some stuff done and get shots to fall.”
It wasn’t enough against an aggressive Paulding squad that upped the tempo, led by the speed of leading scorer Chelsi Giesige, who poured in 23 points in the effort for the Panthers.
After a pair of DHS turnovers to start the second stanza, Giesige self-started the spark for the Panthers, hitting three straight shots to boost an 8-3 advantage to a 14-5 edge just 1:52 into the period. The Bulldogs were forced into turnovers on five straight possessions and, along with a bucket from Giesige and a pair of makes from senior Sierra McCullough, the deficit went from nine to 16 in the blink of an eye.
The Panthers swelled their lead to as much as 18 with 2:17 left in the second quarter when McCullough converted an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 27-9 Paulding.
“I’m super proud of our defensive effort,” lauded Arellano. “I thought our offense got started, Sierra McCullough had a huge 15 points, Chelsi with her 20-plus and her work defensively and Leigha (Egnor) did a great job on the boards. Katie Strayer gave us some super big minutes in the second half and just that energy was great.”
Added Giesige: “Well, we knew coming into this game that we had a chance to do something special, we all wanted to break that record. Our shots weren’t falling but we knew if we played good defense and played hard, that was what was going to do it for us tonight. We lost last year (to Defiance) at the buzzer so we had a grit coming into this game, we wanted to show them that we’re not losing this year.”
The Bulldogs showed bite in the second half, ripping off five straight points to start the quarter and trim a 29-14 deficit to 29-19.
Even down 18 early in the fourth quarter, Defiance found some fight as a pair of treys from senior Tenley Baldwin, three free throws from senior point guard Tammy Aguilera and a bucket from sophomore Olivia Moats trimmed the Panther advantage to just nine points at 47-38 with 3:10 to go.
Just four seconds later, however, Giesige drove to the bucket on the other end, drew a foul and drained both free throws. The Bulldogs were held scoreless for the remainder of the contest as Paulding took home a road triumph and an 11-game winning streak back to Panther country.
“We talked about it at halftime, rebounding the ball a little bit better and I thought we were able to do that,” said Manriquez, whose squad will round out the regular season Thursday at home against Wapakoneta in their league finale before an afternoon tip Saturday at home against Anthony Wayne. “We kept fighting to get back into it. We just needed a few more plays and them to miss a few more shots. If you take transition points away, I think it’s a pretty even game but they were able to capitalize off the turnovers.”
McCullough finished with 15 points while sophomore guard Janae Pease chipped in six points and six boards for Paulding, which can set a school record for wins with a victory Thursday at home against league rival Crestview.
Aguilera and Baldwin each netted nine points for Defiance, while Raelle Gonzales hauled in 10 rebounds.
PAULDING (52) — Parrett 2; McCullough 15; Pease 6; Egnor 5; C. Giesige 23; A. Giesige 1; Strayer 2; Estle 0. Totals 18-47 14-21 52.
DEFIANCE (38) - Moats 2; Garcia 2; Schlatter 0; Aguilera 9; Black 3; Baldwin 9; McKenzie 4; Gonzales 3; Maynard 4; Horvath 2. Totals 13-44 9-16 38.
Three-point goals: Paulding 4-13 (Pease 2, McCullough 2), Defiance 3-15 (Baldwin 3). Rebounds: Paulding 32 (Pease 6), Defiance 34 (Gonzales 10). Turnovers: Paulding 12, Defiance 22.
Paulding 8 21 10 13 — 52
Defiance 3 11 10 14 — 38
Reserves: Paulding, 39-24.
