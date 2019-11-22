The tip of this year’s girls basketball season is close enough to hear the shoes squeaking if you listen close enough, and Defiance High School’s “Dawg Pound” will be the setting for one of the area’s most prolific season-opening rivalries tonight.
That is when and where Defiance will play host to Napoleon in the 54th meeting between the Maumee River rivals; a series in which Napoleon holds a historical and recent edge over their friendly foes.
Reaching way back in time since the ’Cats and ’Dogs began tangling, Napoleon enters Friday’s fracas with a 31-22 edge over Defiance in the all-time record book. Reining it in to the past six years since DHS coach Rafael Manriquez and Napoleon mentor Corey Kreinbrink simultaneously took over their respective programs, it is the Ladycats holding a 4-2 edge as winners of the last three.
While last year saw the usual regular season opener moved to a mid-February closer due to a scheduling snafu, this season is right back to business as usual, with the annual rivalry once again a November staple and all the plank planets back in line.
“The series has gone back and forth since Corey and I have taken over the two programs,” noted Manriquez. “The game is always hard fought and the girls leave it all on the floor, which is what makes this first game of the year so exciting. Last year we had to move the game to February because of a band trip, but now having this game back as the first game again brings some added pressure to start the season off well.”
Both Defiance and Napoleon are bringing back several familiar faces from last year’s squads that went in entirely different directions. While the Lady ’Dogs struggled through a 6-17 season that came to an early end in the D-II sectional semis, the Wildcats’ 20-6 campaign included a second trip to the D-II regional level in as many years.
But what’s past counts for little in the present, and that’s why both squads want to set an early tone for the schedule to come.
And then, of course, there’s just that little bit of extra motivation when facing a longtime rival.
“Any time you play in a rivalry game, there are added emotions. This being the first game of the season just seems to accelerate those emotions,” said Kreinbrink. “While it certainly is the first game of many throughout the season, any time Napoleon and Defiance get together it feels a little different.
Last year’s battle – which was more of a tourney kickstart than a season lead-in – proved to be all Napoleon, as the Ladycats handily handed Defiance a 44-18 loss that held the Bulldogs to single-digit scoring in each quarter of play.
Napoleon’s combustible combo of Shae Pedroza and Taylor Strock chipped in with 10 points each while Defiance was topped by eight points off the pine by Raelle Gonzales in the post. Pedroza and Strock – respectively returning for their senior and junior seasons – also came up with four steals each, contributing at large to a defensive effort responsible for 28 Defiance turnovers.
“The focus has been on ‘US’ all preseason and really trying to improve from where we were last year,” said Manriquez. “We want to play better than we did a year ago against them, but the focus for this game is doing things better and correcting mistakes in game so they do not continue.
“Defensively we want to try and play solid defense and make them earn every point. No easy layups or uncontested shots, and then rebound the basketball,” he asserted. “Offensively we need to take care of the basketball and be confident to shoot the ball when we have an opportunity.”
Friday’s clash with a skilled Napoleon squad will give the Lady Bulldogs a very tough test right from the tip as well as a good opportunity to hammer out its lineups. With a plan to put up to 12 players on the floor per game to determine what works in any given situation, Manriquez enters the season with the benefit of a very senior-heavy roster leading the way with experience.
As for the opener, tentative starters include seniors Tammy Aguilera (5-4) and Trinity Shirk (5-4) alongside promising sophomore Olivia Moats (5-6) at the guard positions, with senior Jo Schlatter (5-7) potentially claiming one of those spots by game time.
Experience will also be a factor at the forward positions, as the senior duo of Jordan Davis (5-7) and Carlee Smiddy (5-10) are projected to get starting nods.
A very deep Defiance bench will provide quality minutes for 5-7 senior guards Emalee McKenzie and Tenley Baldwin in addition to 5-7 junior exchange student Ruusu “Rose” Juonala of Finland. In the post, Gonzales (5-10, Sr.) and Kendall Black (6-0, Jr.) will provide valuable size while Selena Garcia (5-6, Sr.) brings back more experience.
“Defiance will be a team that plays hard and is well coached” said Kreinbrink. “They will take advantage of mistakes, so it will be important for us to focus on details and execution throughout the game. Carlee Smiddy is someone who is used to making plays around the rim and Olivia Moats has proven to be a very capable shooter on the perimeter.”
In addition to having to contend with the return of Pedroza (5-5) and Strock (5-7), Defiance will also be tasked with handling an offensively and defensively adept starting lineup consisting of 5-11 junior Caely Ressler, 5-8 senior Cait Good and 5-9 junior Kalli Helberg – all contributors to the Ladycats’ past two district championship seasons.
While Pedroza earned first team Northern Lakes League status last year, Ressler’s second-team status and Strock’s third-team nod all served as testaments to their abilities in an extremely tough conference.
“Our main goal this season is to come in each day and work to get better throughout the season,” said Kreinbrink. “The kids understand that in order to take steps forward in our league, and at the end of the season, we will need to continue to improve and execute at a high level on both ends of the court. It will be good to see where we are at with some of those areas.
Similar to the Lady Bulldogs, Napoleon’s bench runs long with experience and skill, with seniors Stevie Rieger (5-9), Aliza Lankenau (5-4) and Emily Bostelman (5-4) all slated to get premium minutes. Meanwhile, the Ladycats have the added asset of dangerous returning sophomore Emma Pedroza (5-7) in the tank alongside freshman newcomer Sophie Chipps (5-6), who is expected to split time between JV and varsity action.
“Corey does a great job over there and we know that they will play very hard and be sound defensively,” concluded Manriquez of Napoleon. “The challenging part about playing Napoleon is their length defensively, and they have multiple girls that can score in a variety of ways.
“It starts on the defensive end, where you need to take care of the basketball or else they will get lots of extra chances and make easy lay-ups,” he said. “Offensively they have three to four guards who can shoot it but also get to the basket, and the Good girl inside is a physical presence inside and adds another dimension to deal with. Trying to take something or someone away from them is hard and you need to catch them on an off night.”
