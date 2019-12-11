Thanks to hot shooting from the outside by Olivia Moats, and great play inside from tournament MVP Carlee Smiddy, the Defiance girls basketball team was able to roll to its 11th title in the history of the DPT Classic, and win the second in three years, with a convincing 50-31 decision over Tinora.
“We won it two years ago and the seniors were sophomores then,” stated Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. “Winning this is something the girls wanted to do. It was good for us to put two games together and win it.”
Moats, who led the Bulldogs in the championship game with 17 points, got the Bulldogs started by drilling a trey from each corner. She added a third as Defiance started on an 11-0 run and never looked back.
“We thought they (Tinora) might come out in a zone,” said Manriquez. “It was important to come out and hit some shots to take them out of it if we could. Olivia was just hot there. It gave us a good jump start.”
Moats was named to the all-tournament team.
“She was set up and able to knock down some shots,” Manriquez said of the guard who scored 11 points in the opening period. “That’s definitely something she can do. We’d like her to do it a little more. That was a good start for her.”
Tinora was able to pull within single digits at 21-12 after Aaliyah Hurtt knocked down a triple with 4:14 left in the half. From there, the Bulldogs closed on a 10-1 run to lead 31-13 at the half.
Smiddy, who followed up a 19-point game Monday with a 15-point effort to be named MVP, hammered away inside the paint for six of the points.
“I think our shots were falling and we grew confidence as a team,” said the MVP. “We pushed the ball up the floor, got good rebounds and did everything.”
Anna Frazer hit a couple from long range for Tinora in the third period, but Defiance put the game out of reach with a 7-0 run that saw Moats sandwich a triple around buckets from Smiddy.
“You have to pick your poison at that point,” Manriquez said of the strong inside-outside game the Bulldogs had. “We’re hitting shots from the outside and that you have to come out and guard and that’s when Carlee (Smiddy) and Raelle (Gonzales) got going inside. It was a best-case scenario for us.”
The tournament is the start of busy week for Defiance. The Bulldogs (3-2) will have a WBL contest at home Van Wert and will host Bryan Saturday.
“We still have to finish the week,” admitted Manriquez. “It’s a long week. We put together a few games in a row and want to continue to build.”
Tinora fell to 1-6. Hurtt was named to the all-tournament team.
In the consolation game, Archbold eventually pulled away from Ayersville, 61-27.
The Pilots were hanging around, trailing 9-8 in the opening frame, before the Bluestreaks went on a 16-2 run that engulfed the final minute-and-a-half of the first quarter and five minutes of the second.
“We did a nice job bouncing back after the Defiance loss,” said Archbold coach Brian Ziegler. “We came out with more intensity in the first quarter tonight.”
With the game put away, Archbold forced the Pilots into eight turnovers and outscored Ayersville 18-2 in the final period.
“We sustained our defensive effort throughout the game,” added the Archbold coach. “It allowed us to extend our big lead.”
Archbold’s Kylie Sauder and Abi Borojevich were named to the all-tournament team. Ayersville’s Kryshel Dales was also on the team.
ARCHBOLD (61) – Rodriguez 6; Hostetler 6; Gensler 3; McQuade 0; Borojevich 11; Rupp 4; Garrow 2; Sauder 14; Ziegler 6; Phillips 9. Totals 23-55 9-13 61.
AYERSVILLE (27) – Sheets 0; Dishop 4; Addington 0; Martin 0; Dockery 5; Froelich 12; Limbaugh 0; Dales 4; Okuley 2; Retcher 0; Vold 0; Mansfield 0. Totals 12-39 3-4 27.
Three-point goals: Archbold – Phillips 3, Hostetler 2, Borojevich. Rebounds: Archbold 29, Ayersville 31. Turnovers: Archbold 13, Ayersville 28.
Archbold 16 10 17 18 – 61
Ayersville 10 6 9 2 – 27
TINORA (31) – Meyer 1; Frazer 7; Norden 6; Harr 0; Nagel 0; Hurtt 8; Mueller 6; Okuley 3; Henry 0; Zachrich 0; Lieb 0. Totals 11-39 3-5 31.
DEFIANCE (50) – Moats 17; Shirk 0; Schlatter 2; Aguilera 3; Black 3; McKenzie 0; Gonzales 8; Smiddy 15; Maynard 2. Totals 18-49 10-13 50.
Three-point goals: Tinora – Norden 2, Hurtt 2, Mueller, Okuley. Defiance – Moats 4. Rebounds: Tinora 26, Defiance 33. Turnovers: Tinora 18, Defiance 10.
Tinora 2 11 11 7 — 31
Defiance 14 17 12 7 — 50
