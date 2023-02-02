When it came down to it, Defiance girls basketball needed some late buckets to complete a comeback against Celina on Thursday night, but they didn't get them, instead falling 34-29 on their home floor.
Defiance (1-18, 0-8 WBL) were playing from behind right from the start, as even though they led after one quarter 9-8, senior and 13-points per game scorer Mira Horvath committed her third foul via a charge just before first quarter buzzer.
The result was a 12-3 second quarter beating that saw two of Defiance's three points come from Horvath, who entered the game for one offensive possession late in the quarter, then sat back down following a Defiance timeout. She had six in the first half.
"Obviously everyone knows that Mira is an important piece to our offense," Defiance head coach Nate Headley said. "We run a lot of what we do through her and if we were going to have a chance we needed her on the floor in the second half."
At the half, Celina led 20-12 and got that eight point lead with a putback from Peyton Bertke to give her six at the break.
Horvath came back out onto the floor to start the second half, immediately getting to the rim and scoring two. Celina answered with a two of their own but Horvath came right back down and scored another two, to give her 10 with seven minutes still remaining in the third quarter.
After Averie Lutz bucketed a two to give herself eight and push Celina's lead back to eight, the two squads went on a scoring drought before Defiance pushed back with a 4-0 run, the last three coming via a Horvath and-one, and cutting Celina's lead in half. The two traded two points to end the third quarter with Celina leading 26-22.
To this point, both teams were employing numerous looks on defense and electing to press their opponents as well. The result was 35 total turnovers total in a game that saw limited possessions thanks to both teams holding the ball for long periods of time on offense.
"That was one of the best games that I think we've had as far as communication goes," Headley said of his team's ability to force turnovers in the contest. "That is something that we have really been stressing to the girls in practice and I thought that they did a nice job with that."
Headed to the fourth quarter down four, Bertke scored her eighth point to start the scoring for Celina and stretch their lead to six, but Horvath responded with a bucket of her own to bring her total to 15.
But that's where her total would end on the night, as the senior continued to try and get to the rim but was unable to get some crucial shots late to fall.
Still, Defiance made their best efforts as Garica made a tough underhanded and-one, missing the foul shot to cut Celina's lead to six with under four minutes to play. But Lutz, who led Celina all night offensively pushed the lead back to four with another layup of her own. Garica finished with six on the night, Lutz a Celina-high 12.
Ultimately Horvath would foul out, with both of her fouls coming late in the fourth and the final one coming following a miss late down six. Olivia Brenner was able to cut the lead to three with under a minute to play with a tough and-one of her own, but it wasn't enough as Lutz sank her 11th and 12th points of the game to close the door on Defiance.
"We just told the girls in the locker room that it came down to us not being able to knock down those shots late," Headley said. "We had some open looks that didn't fall for us and sometimes that's just how it goes."
Defiance has just three games left to play in the season before they head to their sectional final contest against top-seeded Liberty Benton. They'll hit the road twice, first on Saturday against Findlay then next Tuesday vs. Paulding. Senior night will be at home next Thursday against Ottawa-Glandorf, who will be looking for an outright league title.
CELINA (34) - Rammel 0; Holstad 0; Kimmel 3; Dirksen 5; Baucher 4; Lutz 12; Billingsley 2; Bertke 8. Totals: 13-39 6-14 34.
DEFIANCE (29) - Hohenberger 0; Kroeckel 0; Brenner 3; Hoffman 1; Garcia 6; Horvath 15; McDonald 4. Totals: 11-31 6-15 29.
Three-point goals: Celina 2-11 (Lutz 1-3, Dirksen 1-5), Defiance 0-5. Rebounds: Celina 27 (Bertke 8), Defiance 25 (McDonald 6). Turnovers: Celina 15, Defiance 18.
Celina 8 12 6 8 - 34
Defiance 9 3 10 7 - 29
