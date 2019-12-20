It wasn’t smooth, it wasn’t pretty, and at times is was plain chaotic.
But due to swarming defense, opportunistic team contributions and a sterling night at the charity stripe, Defiance’s Western Buckeye League battle against the visiting Lady Indians of Shawnee ended up all sunshine for the host Bulldogs.
Down 18-16 at the break, the Lady Bulldogs got busy with an 11-4 third-quarter that weighed heavily into a 39-31 victory, marking a sixth straight triumph to carry them into a long holiday break with a 6-2 record and a 3-0 foothold among the WBL leaders.
Led by 5-10 senior Carlee Smiddy’s 14 points and 11 more from sophomore shooter Olivia Moats, Defiance put on a free throw clinic that treated the home fans in the “Dawg Pound” to a perfect 12-of-12 display en route to finishing out the calendar year with a growing win streak.
“We settled in when we needed to,” said Defiance head coach Rafael Manriquez. “I thought the girls settled in fine when we made our run towards the end of the third quarter to get us a little lead and then were able to kind of stretch that out and put ourselves in a position to win. And we made our free throws tonight ... 12-of-12 from the free throw line. We’ll take it.”
After falling behind to a Shawnee squad desperate for a win with an upset-minded roster, they Lady ‘Dogs emerged from the intermission re-energized and ready to take back the momentum before ultimately taking the game.
The Indians caused a bit of havoc with their height over the first two stanzas, most notably by turning up the heat with 6-0 senior Trinity Gearing. Held to just a single bucket in the first quarter, Gearing got loose for a pair of consecutive inside deuces in the opening minute of the second that quickly turned a 10-10 tie into a 14-10 Shawnee lead.
Meanwhile, senior guard Aaliyah Fowler disrupted the hosts with a bevy of steals contributing to 12 Defiance turnovers and a slim Shawnee halftime edge.
“If we would have played (the whole game) like we did in the first half, it would have been a different game,” said Shawnee coach Rachel Rumbaugh, whose Lady Indians slipped to 1-6 on the season and 0-3 in the WBL. “We were definitely using our size. Getting in the paint was working for us, and as soon as they doubled us we weren’t able to find an available person, which hurt us.”
Smiddy and a host of other Bulldogs cranked up the defensive pressure after the break, especially in the post on Gearing, and what followed was a scoreless affair in which neither team was able to mount an offensive attack through the entire first four minutes and change of the third period.
Having committed just eight turnovers in the entire first half, Shawnee suddenly found itself on the receiving end of a Bulldog blitz that racked up nine total miscues in the third chapter. Steals by Moats, Smiddy and senior Emalee McKenzie kept the visitors blanked on the scoreboard, but whiffing on their first seven shots of the quarter with four turnovers of their own kept the score locked at 18-16 midway through until before a Hailee Conrad baseline jumper stretched the Indians’ lead to six points at the 3:48 mark.
But then through some 3-ball intervention, a Moats triple broke the scoring drought and started a flood to wind out the quarter.
Smiddy took it from there, adding eight points of thunder and lightning — four via jumpers and four from the line — that pushed the hungry hosts back out to a 27-22 lead with eight minutes to go.
“It feels really good just because of the fact that we’re at six games in a row now, going off of last year only winning a total of six games,” said Smiddy, who was a perfect 6-of-6 from the stripe. “Shawnee’s a really good team ... they’re aggressive, they payed hard. I think going in at halftime knowing we were only down two, I think that showed us that we can still play with them and we can still run with them.”
And, as it turned out, run away from them.
While the third was a rough one offensively for Defiance — which only mustered a 3-of-12 shooting effort from the floor — only allowing Shawnee to get off five total shots in the midst of the turnover tirade kept the Indians on ice until the ‘Dogs could find their offensive rhythm.
“We were very inconsistent,” said Rumbaugh. “You just can’t come out in the second half ... we were kind of like a roller-coaster, you know. You’ve got to come out to play, and we did not do that.”
Two consecutive buckets by Gearing got the Lady Indians back on the ride in the fourth, clipping the Defiance lead to just 27-26 with 7:15 left to play. But a baseline jumper by McKenzie sparked a red-hot 12-0 spurt that saw senior Tammy Aguilera and 6-0 junior Kendall Black get into the freebie action as the hosts pulled away to a 39-26 landslide that was too much to overcome.
Gearing was held to just 13 points as the lone Indian reaching double digits.
“I thought we got good contributions out of everyone,” said Manriquez, whose Bulldogs return to action on Jan. 7 at Wauseon. “My girls all came in and played well tonight, and that was what we talked about ... just putting a game together and trying to win one more before break. Now we can kind of rest up and see where it goes from there.”
SHAWNEE (31) — Stahler 0; Jensen 0; Maxwell 4; Conrad 6; Fowler 8; Jordan 0; Gearing 13. Totals 14-38 1-4 31.
DEFIANCE (39) — Moats 11; Shirk 0; Schlatter 4; Aguilera 4; Black 2; McKenzie 4; Gonzales 0; Smiddy 14. Totals 12-35 12-12 39.
Three-point goals: Shawnee — Fowler 2. Defiance — Moats 3. Rebounds: Shawnee 20 (Gearing 6), Defiance 28 (Smiddy 7). Turnovers: Shawnee 21, Defiance 22.
Shawnee 10 8 4 9 — 31
Defiance 10 6 11 12 — 39
Reserves: Defiance, 34-27.
