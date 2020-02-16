Anthony Wayne had an answer for every Defiance run, including an 8-0 run in the entire third quarter, as the Bulldog girls basketball team closed the regular season with a 57-37 Saturday afternoon loss to the Generals.
“It’s a good tournament game,” Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez said of closing the season with Anthony Wayne. “They are good-sized kids, good athletes. We like playing them, because they are a similar style to how our league is.
“They played well this afternoon,” added the Defiance coach. “Sometimes on Saturday’s. that’s what you get. One side shows up and the other side doesn’t.”
Defiance will now carry an 11-11 record into the Division II sectional tournament.
The Bulldogs got the first bucket of the game, however the Generals answered with the next 10 points. Trying to play catch up. Defiance had the lead trimmed to 16-9 when Tammy Aguilera knocked down a triple with under two seconds in the opening period.
Defiance had the Anthony Wayne lead down to six on three occasions in the second stanza. Each time. The Generals came up with a play, led by Sam Schofield. After Joanna Schlatter scored back-to-back baskets for the Bulldogs, Schofield answered with a trey that pushed the Anthony Wayne lead out to 27-18.
It keyed an 8-2 run by Anthony Wayne to end the half, one that saw the Generals claim a 32-20 advantage.
“It was us not finding her in transition,” Manriquez said of the Schofield, who led the Generals with 18 points. “We just looked like we were sleeping today. We didn’t want to be out there. Hopefully we can get things turned around for Tuesday.”
The third period saw no one score until the 2:20 mark, when Peyton Miller hit a pair of free throws for Anthony Wayne. It started an 8-0 run, which took one minute, 17 seconds of game clock to complete.
“We were all looking around, looking for someone to do something,” Manriquez said of the third period. “Nobody really stepped up.”
The Bulldogs did find their stroke again in the final period. Carlee Smiddy and Kinley Maynard both scored on consecutive possessions, but by then the lead was 43-24. Maynard did most of her damage in the final stanza, when she scored nine of her team-high 11 points.
The baskets ended what was a 0 of 10 slump in the second half by the Bulldogs.
“We did show better signs in the fourth quarter,” admitted the Defiance coach. “We got some good minutes out of some young kids. Kinley Maynard played well today.”
Defiance held Anthony Wayne to two offensive rebounds in the contest, but the Generals finished 22 of 43 shooting for 51 percent. Defiance, with its struggles, finished 14 of 44 for 32 percent.
With the regular season now complete, Defiance will head to Spencerville to battle Elida (11-11) in a Division II sectional semifinal Tuesday. Elida won the first battle of the Bulldogs 42-36 at Elida on Jan. 16.
ANTHONY WAYNE (57) – Myers 5; Womack 0; Crandall 8; Boyer 0; H. Rybicki 6; Crossley 4; Schofield 18; Ragan 9; Miller 6; Pfundt 0; J. Rybicki 4; Schneider 0; Grabarczyk 0. Totals 22-43 7-8 57.
DEFIANCE (37) – Moats 3; Garcia 0; Schlatter 4; Aguilera 10; Black 0; Baldwin 3; Horvath 0; McKenzie 2; Maynard 11; Gonzales 0; Smiddy 4. Totals 14-44 5-6 37.
Three-point goals: Anthony Wayne – Schofield 3, Crandall 2, Ragan. Defiance – Aguilera 2, Baldwin. Rebounds: Anthony Wayne 23, Defiance 29. Turnovers: Anthony Wayne 7, Defiance 14.
Anthony Wayne 16 16 8 17 – 57
Defiance 9 11 0 17 – 37
Reserves: Anthony Wayne, 50-35.
