ST. MARYS — Defiance stormed back from an early deficit, outscoring St. Marys 18-8 in the fourth quarter to seize a 41-34 Western Buckeye League victory over the Roughriders on Thursday.
Behind 11-of-12 free throw shooting – including 10 makes in the fourth quarter alone – and a 25-point, 10-rebound double-double from senior Carlee Smiddy, the Bulldogs (1-2, 1-0 WBL) had what it took to win in both teams’ league debuts.
“We talked about putting ourselves in a position to win late,” said DHS coach Rafael Manriquez, whose squad trailed by seven at halftime. “We did a good job of executing, especially at the free throw line. Hopefully a win like this gives us confidence heading into a busy month of games.”
Smiddy made 10 field goals and five freebies in the contest, the lone player to reach double figures for either side.
Defiance will hit the courts next at home on Monday as part of the Defiance Physical Therapy Classic in the nightcap against Archbold at approximately 7:30 p.m., following a matchup between Tinora and Ayersville.
DEFIANCE (41) — Moats 2; Shirk 0; Schlatter 4; Davis 2; Aguilera 2; Black 2; McKenzie 0; Gonzales 4; Smiddy 25. Totals 15-11-41.
ST. MARYS (34) — Caywood 9; Menker 5; Derringer 4; Cisco 7; Ruane 9. Totals 12-9-34.
Three-point goals: St. Marys — Caywood, Menker, Cisco. Rebounds: Defiance 27 (Smiddy 10). Turnovers: Defiance 16, St. Marys 18.
Defiance 7 6 10 8 — 41
St. Marys 10 10 6 8 — 34
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.