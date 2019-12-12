Fueled by a three game winning streak, Defiance girls basketball looks to maintain its momentum with two big home matchups on tap.
After winning their 11th Defiance Physical Therapy Classic title on Tuesday over Tinora, 50-31, the Lady Bulldogs (3-2, 1-0 WBL) will need to rebound quickly with a WBL contest with Van Wert (1-4, 0-1 WBL) looming tonight.
The Cougars enter tonight’s game looking for consistency after managing just one win so far, in the opener against Ottoville, 45-40. Despite their early record, Bulldog coach Rafael Manriquez is not allowing his team to take Van Wert lightly.
“They come in with a new coach and have some players back out this year after not playing last year,” he explained. “They have some very fast and quick girls who get up the floor and will be much better on the defensive side of the floor this year.”
Makenna Ashmore, Taylor Klingshirn and Emma Homan comprise the core of the Cougar offense and can cause problems for opponents.
“League games are always physical and you need to do the little things well to win on Thursday nights,” added Manriquez.
Defiance certainly did the ‘little things’ in the DPT Classic, something Manriquez believes they can build on as the schedule rolls on.
“Winning the DPT classic and three-straight games overall has really helped everyone relax a bit,” he admitted. “This week we shot the ball well in our two games which we hadn’t really done in the first three games and getting some more scoring out of different people has helped them find roles within the team.
“Overall we have gotten better each game and early in the season that is what your looking for. Hopefully we can continue that as we finish with these two games this week.”
One thing that really helped the Bulldogs against Archbold and Tinora during the DPT Classic was the ability to hit the three-pointer. Olivia Moats currently leads the team in that category making 7-of 26 attempts at a 27 percent clip.
“We shot the ball much better from the outside during the DPT classic,” explained Manriquez. “This really helped open up things inside and teams couldn’t just try to take our inside game away. We have also done a much better job of taking care of the basketball and if we can do that we can continue to put ourselves in position to win games.”
After Van Wert tonight, things don’t get any easier on Saturday when the Bulldogs welcome in a scrappy Bryan (4-1) squad that has won two in-a-row.
The Golden Bears only loss on the season came to Wayne Trace, 45-42, while recording wins against Edgerton, Maumee, Holgate and Ottawa Hills.
Led by longtime coach Todd Grosjean, Bryan presents matchup problems especially on defense according to Manriquez.
“The biggest challenge we will face against Bryan is how we handle their pressure,” he said. “They will get after you in the full court and half court making it hard to execute what you want to do offensively. We will need to take care of the basketball and match their intensity.”
Shallyn Miley, Kelly Miller and Brooklyn Lamberson have, early on, been the scoring threats for the Golden Bears. Against Edgerton, Miley led Bryan with 17 while Lamberson scored 16 and Miller chipped in with 13 points.
Defiance is led by DPT Classic MVP, Carlee Smiddy, who averages 15.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 2.4 apg. Moats delivers 6.4 ppg and 1.8 apg while Raelle Gonzalez averages 4.6 ppg and leads the team with six blocks.
Tammy Aguilera grabs 4.6 rebounds on average and assists 4.6 times per contest while Joanna Schlatter also averages 4 rpg.
The JV contest will tipoff tonight with Van Wert at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.
On Saturday, things will get started for the afternoon matinee at 2 p.m. beginning with the JV contest and the varsity will commence after.
