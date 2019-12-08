Bryan 75, Maumee 33

BRYAN — Bryan took a commanding 45-15 halftime lead and cruised by visiting Maumee, 75-33.

Shallyn Miley led Bryan (3-1) with 14 points while Delilah Taylor added 10 points.

MAUMEE (33) — Buchoff 7; Walborn 0; King 11; Owens 4; Roper 9; Szendler 2. Totals 12-2-33.

BRYAN (75) — Taylor 10; Miller 5; Semer 8; Miley 14; Zimmerman 4; Lamberson 2; Burdge 4; Arnold 9; Long 7; Antigo 8; Langindofer 3;Avery 1. Totals 32-8-75.

Three-point goals: Maumee - King 3, Buchoff. Bryan - Arnold 2, Miller.

Maumee 13 2 7 11 - 33

Bryan 26 19 15 15 - 75

Antwerp 48, Fayette 30

ANTWERP — After allowing 10 first-quarter points, Antwerp allowed just 20 the rest of the way in a 48-30 win over Fayette.

Astianna Coppes led the Archers (2-2) with a game high 20 points while Karsyn Brumett had 15 points.

Trista Fruchey paced Fayette (2-3) with 10 markers.

FAYETTE (30) — Bentley 7;Figgins 2; Bingman 2; Leininger 2; Robinson 5; Fruchey 10; Reinking 2. Totals 11-6-30.

ANTWERP (48) — Miller 1; A. Reinhart 0; Coppes 20; M. Reinhart 2; Schuette 2; DeVore 3; Gomez 0; Brumett 15; Oberlin 5. Totals 15-15-48.

Three-point goals: Fayette - Bentley, Robinson. Antwerp - Coppes, DeVore, Brumett.

Fayette 10 7 7 6 - 30

Antwerp 11 14 9 14 - 48

Whitmer 51, Delta 49

TOLEDO —  Toledo Whitmer defeated visiting Delta 51-49 in non league action.

Brooklyn Green led Delta (3-1) with 15 points while Regan Rouleau and Braelyn Wymer each had 14 in Delta's first loss of the year.

DELTA (49) — Green 15; Rouleau 14; Wymer 14; Culler 4; Weber 2. Totals 14-22-49.

TOLEDO WHITMER (51) — Blood 13; Young 11; Jones 8; Ismail 7; Nelson 6; Haynes 4; Rivers 2. Totals 22-12-51.

Three-point goals: Delta - Wymer. Whitmer - Young 2, Blood, Jones, Ismail. Rebounds: Delta 16, Whitmer 17 . Turnovers: Delta 14, Whitmer 11.

Delta 10 13 11 15 - 49

Whitmer 10 4 20 17 - 51

Miller City 69, Pandora-Gilboa 28

PANDORA — Miller City's Abi Lammers dropped in a game high 23 points  and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Wildcats defeated Pandora-Gilboa 69-28 in PCL action.

Natalie Koenig also reached double figures for Miller City (4-0, 1-0 PCL) with 16 points.

Paige Fenstermaker led the Rockets with 12 points.

MILLER CITY (69) — Lammers 23; Kulman 2; Teders 7; C. Hermiller 7; Koenig 16; L. Hermiller 6; Reyna 6; Otto 2. Totals 28-10-69.

PANDORA- GILBOA (28) — Russell 4; Kinsinger 4; Miller 2; Newenschwander 2; Luttfring 4; Fenstermaker 12. Totals 12-3-28.

Three-point goals: Miller City - L. Hermiller 2, Lammers. Pandora-Gilboa - Fenstermaker. 

Miller City 18 22 21 8 - 69

Pandora- Gilboa 8 6 6 8 - 28

Reserves: Miller City, 42-8.

Elida 36, Kalida 32

ELIDA — Elida held a slim 8-4 lead after the first quarter and that lead held up as the host Bulldogs squeaked out a 36-32 win over Kalida.

Kalida's Grace Klausing led all scorers with 17 points.

Ad. Freeman led Elida with 12 points.

KALIDA (32) — Klausing 17; Smith 8; Rampe 3; Maag 2; Vennekotter 2. Totals 14-7-32.

ELIDA (36) — Ad.Freeman 12; Reese 9; Makin 6; Am. Freeman 4;Johnson 2; Mitchell 2; Vincent 1. Totals 17-7-36.

Three-point goals: Kalida - Klausing 2, Rampe. Elida - Ad. Freeman 2, Makin 2, Reese. Rebounds: Kalida 30, Elida 27. Turnovers: Kalida 18, Elida 7.

Kalida 4 12 7 9 - 32

Elida 8 12 7 9 - 36

