Bryan 75, Maumee 33
BRYAN — Bryan took a commanding 45-15 halftime lead and cruised by visiting Maumee, 75-33.
Shallyn Miley led Bryan (3-1) with 14 points while Delilah Taylor added 10 points.
MAUMEE (33) — Buchoff 7; Walborn 0; King 11; Owens 4; Roper 9; Szendler 2. Totals 12-2-33.
BRYAN (75) — Taylor 10; Miller 5; Semer 8; Miley 14; Zimmerman 4; Lamberson 2; Burdge 4; Arnold 9; Long 7; Antigo 8; Langindofer 3;Avery 1. Totals 32-8-75.
Three-point goals: Maumee - King 3, Buchoff. Bryan - Arnold 2, Miller.
Maumee 13 2 7 11 - 33
Bryan 26 19 15 15 - 75
Antwerp 48, Fayette 30
ANTWERP — After allowing 10 first-quarter points, Antwerp allowed just 20 the rest of the way in a 48-30 win over Fayette.
Astianna Coppes led the Archers (2-2) with a game high 20 points while Karsyn Brumett had 15 points.
Trista Fruchey paced Fayette (2-3) with 10 markers.
FAYETTE (30) — Bentley 7;Figgins 2; Bingman 2; Leininger 2; Robinson 5; Fruchey 10; Reinking 2. Totals 11-6-30.
ANTWERP (48) — Miller 1; A. Reinhart 0; Coppes 20; M. Reinhart 2; Schuette 2; DeVore 3; Gomez 0; Brumett 15; Oberlin 5. Totals 15-15-48.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Bentley, Robinson. Antwerp - Coppes, DeVore, Brumett.
Fayette 10 7 7 6 - 30
Antwerp 11 14 9 14 - 48
Whitmer 51, Delta 49
TOLEDO — Toledo Whitmer defeated visiting Delta 51-49 in non league action.
Brooklyn Green led Delta (3-1) with 15 points while Regan Rouleau and Braelyn Wymer each had 14 in Delta's first loss of the year.
DELTA (49) — Green 15; Rouleau 14; Wymer 14; Culler 4; Weber 2. Totals 14-22-49.
TOLEDO WHITMER (51) — Blood 13; Young 11; Jones 8; Ismail 7; Nelson 6; Haynes 4; Rivers 2. Totals 22-12-51.
Three-point goals: Delta - Wymer. Whitmer - Young 2, Blood, Jones, Ismail. Rebounds: Delta 16, Whitmer 17 . Turnovers: Delta 14, Whitmer 11.
Delta 10 13 11 15 - 49
Whitmer 10 4 20 17 - 51
Miller City 69, Pandora-Gilboa 28
PANDORA — Miller City's Abi Lammers dropped in a game high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Wildcats defeated Pandora-Gilboa 69-28 in PCL action.
Natalie Koenig also reached double figures for Miller City (4-0, 1-0 PCL) with 16 points.
Paige Fenstermaker led the Rockets with 12 points.
MILLER CITY (69) — Lammers 23; Kulman 2; Teders 7; C. Hermiller 7; Koenig 16; L. Hermiller 6; Reyna 6; Otto 2. Totals 28-10-69.
PANDORA- GILBOA (28) — Russell 4; Kinsinger 4; Miller 2; Newenschwander 2; Luttfring 4; Fenstermaker 12. Totals 12-3-28.
Three-point goals: Miller City - L. Hermiller 2, Lammers. Pandora-Gilboa - Fenstermaker.
Miller City 18 22 21 8 - 69
Pandora- Gilboa 8 6 6 8 - 28
Reserves: Miller City, 42-8.
Elida 36, Kalida 32
ELIDA — Elida held a slim 8-4 lead after the first quarter and that lead held up as the host Bulldogs squeaked out a 36-32 win over Kalida.
Kalida's Grace Klausing led all scorers with 17 points.
Ad. Freeman led Elida with 12 points.
KALIDA (32) — Klausing 17; Smith 8; Rampe 3; Maag 2; Vennekotter 2. Totals 14-7-32.
ELIDA (36) — Ad.Freeman 12; Reese 9; Makin 6; Am. Freeman 4;Johnson 2; Mitchell 2; Vincent 1. Totals 17-7-36.
Three-point goals: Kalida - Klausing 2, Rampe. Elida - Ad. Freeman 2, Makin 2, Reese. Rebounds: Kalida 30, Elida 27. Turnovers: Kalida 18, Elida 7.
Kalida 4 12 7 9 - 32
Elida 8 12 7 9 - 36
