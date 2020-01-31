BRYAN — The host Bears rallied to force overtime, then outscored Delta 6-3 in the extra session to beat the Delta Panthers 48-45 in a NWOAL first place showdown.

The win by Bryan sets up a three-way tie for first place with Delta and Wauseon, who knocked off Swanton.

Shallyn Miley led Bryan (13-4, 4-1 NWOAL) with 16 points. Delilah Taylor added 14 points.

Brooklyn Green led Delta (13-4, 4-1 NWOAL) with 22 points.

DELTA (45) – Ford 0; Rouleau 8; Bra. Wymer 4; Green 22; Bro. Wymer 6; Culler 0; Weber 5. Totals 13-19-45.

BRYAN (48) – D. Taylor 14; Semer 2; Miley 16; Zimmerman 0; Cupp 0; Burdue 2; Arnold 8; Long 6. Antigo 6. Totals 17-7-48.

Three-point goals: Bryan – Taylor 4, Arnold 2, Antigo.

Delta 8 14 11 9 3 – 45

Bryan 12 9 9 12 6 – 48

Wauseon 43, Swanton 35

WAUSEON — Wauseon kept itself in the running for the NWOAL championship, keeping pace with league leaders Delta and Bryan with a 43-35 win over Swanton.

Marisa Seiler netted 13 points for Wauseon (14-3, 4-1 NWOAL) while Sydney Zirkle put up 10.

Aricka Lutz’s 12 tallies led the way in defeat for Swanton (11-5, 2-3 NWOAL).

SWANTON (35) - Truckor 3; Ar. Lutz 12; Pine 5; Nelson 5; Dohm 3; Av. Lutz 5; Waddell 0; Oakes 2. Totals 10-14-35.

WAUSEON (43) — Wendt 0; Pelok 6; Raabe 2; Seiler 13; Carroll 2; Aeschliman 6; Zirkle 10; Meyer 4. Totals 16-7-43.

Three-point goals: Swanton — Truckor. Wauseon — Seiler 2, Aeschliman 2.

Swanton 7 13 5 10 — 35

Wauseon 12 11 12 8 — 43

Reserves: Wauseon, 47-13.

Archbold 50,

Liberty Center 37

ARCHBOLD — Archbold pulled away in every quarter to post a 50-37 win over the Tigers.

Kylie Sauder pumped in 17 points to lead the Streaks (10-6, 3-2 NWOAL). Abi Borojovich had 12 points.

Alyssa Giesige led Liberty Center (8-10, 0-5 NWOAL) with 11 points.

LIBERTY CENTER (37) – Mohler 0; Chapa 8; Young 6; Graber 6; Engler 6; Giesige 11. Totals 13-9-37.

ARCHBOLD (50) – Rodriguez 7; Hostetler 1; Borojevich 12; Sauder 17; Garrow 4; Ziegler 9. Totals 21-6-50.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Graber 2. Archbold – Sauder 2. Rebounds: Liberty Center 16 (Giesige 6), Archbold 23 (Sauder 6). Turnovers: Liberty Center 12, Archbold 10.

Liberty Center 9 10 12 6 — 37

Archbold 13 13 9 15 — 50

Reserves: Archbold, 23-21.

Evergreen 41,

Patrick Henry 34

METAMORA — Evergreen sophomore Bekah Bowser set a new school record for three-pointers made in a season as the Vikings picked up a 41-34 home win over Patrick Henry.

Bowser, who set a record for triples in a game in a Saturday loss to Eastwood, added five more as a part of her game-high 29 points for the Vikings (9-10, 2-3 NWOAL).

Audrey Sonnenberg led Patrick Henry (8-8, 1-4 NWOAL) with 13 points.

PATRICK HENRY (34) – Sonnenberg 13; Nickels 0; Rosebrook 6; Meyer 0; VanDeBussche 0; Weber 0; Prigge 6; Fintel 2; Vance 7. Totals 15-3-34.

EVERGREEN (41) – Ni. Brand 3; VanOstrand 0; Na. Brand 0; Woodring 0; Bowser 29; Radel 4; Foster 0; Keifer 5; Lumbrezer 0. Totals 12-10-41.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry – Sonnenberg. Evergreen – Bowser 5, Ni. Brand, Keifer.

Patrick Henry 7 8 10 9 — 34

Evergreen 9 13 11 8 — 41

Antwerp 51, Tinora 44

Karsyn Brumett led three Archer players in double figures with 18 points as Antwerp left Alan R. Moore Gymnasium with a 51-44 win over Tinora.

Heather Oberlin had 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Archers (8-9, 2-3 GMC) while Asti Coppes had 14 points, including 10-of-12 from the free throw line..

Tristen Norden led Tinora (2-17, 1-4 GMC) with 15 points. Anna Frazer added 11.

ANTWERP (51) – Miller 0; Coppes 14; Reinhart 0; DeVore 3; Gomez 1; Brumett 18; Brewer 0; Oberlin 15. Totals 15-17-51.

TINORA (44) – Meyer 2; Frazer 11; Norden 15; Harr 1; Nagel 0; Mueller 6; Okuley 9. Totals 12-14-44.

Three-point goals: Antwerp – Brumett 3, DeVore. Tinora – Okuley 3, Norden 2, Mueller.

Antwerp 9 12 12 18 – 51

Tinora 12 11 11 10 – 44

Reserves: Antwerp, 29-24.

W. Trace 59, Holgate 26

HOLGATE — Wayne Trace stayed perfect in the GMC with a 59-26 win at Holgate.

Nine players scored in the win for the Raiders (14-3, 5-0 GMC), with Claire Sinn and Katrina Stoller leading the way with 13 points each.

Justine Eis led Holgate (2-16, 1-4 GMC) with nine points.

WAYNE TRACE (59) – C. Sinn 13; Katie Stoller 9; M. Sinn 6; Shepherd 5; Braham 4; Katrina Stoller 13; Daeger 3; Moore 2; S. Sinn 4; Maenle 0. Totals 24-9-59.

HOLGATE (26) – Boecker 0; Blaker 0; Izor 2; Wilhelm 0; E. Willett 3; Schuller 7; Altman 2; Meyer 0; Clark 3; Eis 9. Totals 11-3-26.

Three-point goals: Wayne Trace (2-12) – C. Sinn 1-2, Daeger 1-1. Holgate (1-8) – E. Willett 1-3. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 37 (Katie Stoller 9), Holgate 16 (Blaker, Schuller, Eis 3). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 18, Holgate 28.

Wayne Trace 25 13 11 10 — 59

Holgate 2 13 1 10 — 26

Edgerton 49, Hicksville 42

HICKSVILLE — Edgerton got off to a fast start, leading 28-11 at the half, in a 49-42 GMC win at Hicksville.

Ally Cape poured in 23 points – 16 in the first half – to lead Edgerton (5-13, 2-3 GMC). Emma Siebenaler added a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Kenzie Schroeder led Hicksville (6-11, 2-3 GMC) with 13 points. She also had a double-double, pulling down 10 rebounds.

EDGERTON (49) – Siebenaler 12; Picillo 8; Cape 23; McNally 2; Leppelmeier 3; Schroeder 0; Smith 0; F. Herman 0; A. Herman 0; Moreno 1. Totals 13-19-49.

HICKSVILLE (42) – Slattery 6; Phillips 2; Schroder 13; Villena 4; Smith 2; Bergman 5; Crall 8; Eicher 0; Monroe 2. Totals 15-10-42.

Three-point goals: Edgerton – Picillo 2, Cape 2. Hicksville – Slattery 2. Rebounds: Edgerton 28 (Siebenaler 11), Hicksville 31 (Schroeder 10). Turnovers: Edgerton 18, Hicksville, 23.

Edgerton 15 13 7 14 — 49

Hicksville 6 5 12 19 — 42

Reserves: Edgerton, 25-12.

Napoleon 36, Perrysburg 21

NAPOLEON — Napoleon secured its first-ever Northern Lakes League girls basketball state championship in school history, downing Perrysburg 36-21 on Thursday.

Taylor Strock’s 12 points led the way for the unbeaten Wildcats (18-0, 12-0 NLL, No. 2 Division II).

PERRYSBURG (21) — Stringfellow 2; Knowlton 0; Griggs 7; Thomas 3; Featherston 1; Wilhelms 2; Vaillant 2; Mitchell 2; Faris 2. Totals 6-8-21.

NAPOLEON (36) — Rieger 5; Bostelman 0; Lankenau 0; Chipps 0; S. Pedroza 2; Strock 12; E. Pedroza 5; Helberg 3; Ressler 6; Good 3. Totals 11-11-36.

Three-point goals: Perrysburg — Griggs. Napoleon — Rieger, E. Pedroza, Helberg.

Perrysburg 12 2 5 2 — 21

Napoleon 8 7 12 9 — 36

Reserves: Napoleon, 32-28.

Paulding 80, Ada 39

ADA — Paulding’s Chelsi Giesige came five points away from the single-game scoring record for the Panthers as Paulding exploded for an 80-39 win over host Ada.

Giesige ripped off 30 points to lead the Panthers (15-3, 4-2 NWC) to the win. Jalynn Parrett added 15 points and Janae Pease chipped in 10 in Paulding’s eighth consecutive victory.

PAULDING (80) — C. Giesige 30; Parrett 15; Pease 10; Egnor 7; A. Giesige 7; McCullough 4; Kuckuck 4; Manz 3; Bakle 0; Ankney 0; Strayer 0. Totals: 33-6-80.

ADA (39) — Sumner 18; Wills 16; Poling 3; Waugh 2; Jordan 0; Acheson 0. Totals: 15-8-39.

Three-point goals: Paulding — Pease 2; C. Giesige 2; Parrett; McCullough; Egnor; Manz. Ada — Sumner.

Paulding 28 18 15 19 — 80

Ada 8 11 11 9 — 39

Col. Grove 42, Bluffton 26

BLUFFTON — Columbus Grove clinched at least a share of the Northwest Conference championship, downing Bluffton 42-26.

Angel Schneider racked up 14 points and nine rebounds for the victorious Bulldogs (15-3, 6-0 NWC) while Savanah Ridenour tallied 12 points.

COLUMBUS GROVE (42) — Schneider 14; Witteborg 4; Schafer 2; Downing 5; King 3; Gladwell 2; Ridenour 12. Totals 14-45 12-17 42.

BLUFFTON (26) — Bischoff 0; B. Garmatter 0; L. Garmatter 2; White 7; Mittendorf 0; Stackhouse 3; Bricker 0; Scoles 0; Monday 0; Schaadt 14. Totals 11-46 3-7 26.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove 2-14 (Schneider, King), Bluffton 1-12 (White). Rebounds: Columbus Grove 35, Bluffton 29. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 10, Bluffton 11.

Columbus Grove 10 13 9 10 — 42

Bluffton 4 8 5 9 — 26

Reserves: Bluffton, 32-27.

Montpelier 39, Edon 36

MONTPELIER – Montpelier came back from a seven-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, rallying to take down Edon, 39-36.

With the win, Montpelier takes over the top spot in the BBC. Ali Repp led the Locos (11-7, 8-3 BBC) with 14 points. Ariel Page added 10.

Claire Radabaugh paced the Bombers (9-9, 7-3 BBC) with 13 points.

EDON (36) – Radabaugh 13; Towers 0; Bignell 8; Bloir 4; Briner 4; Kiess 0; Kaylor 7. Totals 12-10-36.

MONTPELIER (39) – Bumb 5; Fritsch 2; Rose 3; Steffes 2; McCord 3; Richmire 0; Page 10; Repp 14. Totals 14-6-39.

Three-point goals: Edon – Bignell 2. Montpelier – Repp 4, Rose.

Edon 9 11 10 6 — 36

Montpelier 12 6 8 13 — 39

Reserves: Edon, 28-8.

Stryker 47, Fayette 43

STRYKER — Stryker moved above .500 on the season, scoring a 47-43 home victory over Fayette.

Courtney Stewart led the Panthers (10-9, 6-4 BBC) with 16 points. Kalista Blevins and Sage Woolace each chipped in 12.

Amber Gaona paced Fayette (10-7, 6-4 BBC) with 16 points. Addisyn Bentley added 12.

FAYETTE (43) – Bentley 12; Figgins 5; Ganoa 16; Leininger 0; Robinson 2; Fruchey 8. Totals 13-12-43.

STRYKER (47) – Grice 0; Myers 0; Cadwell 4; Stewart 16; Fulk 3; Blevins 12; Woolace 12; Cox 0. Totals 15-14-47.

Three-point goals: Fayette – Gaona 4, Figgins. Stryker – Stewart 2, Fulk. Turnovers: Fayette 21, Stryker 22.

Fayette 12 9 9 13 — 43

Stryker 10 4 15 18 — 47

N. Central 44, Hilltop 37

WEST UNITY – After playing an even first half, North Central outscored Hilltop 19-12 in the second half to post 44-37 win over Cadets.

Madison Brown led the Eagles (7-13, 5-6) with 14 points.

Americus Maddox had eight points for Hilltop (4-13, 1-9).

NORTH CENTRAL (44) – Brown 14; Hickman 4; Westfall 7; Bonney 8; Fenicle 5; Burnett 6. Totals 14-13-44.

HILLTOP (37) – Maddox 8; La. Baker 2; Norden 4; Jermeay 2; Brenner 5; Barnum 7; Le. Baker 5; Bailey 4. Totals 14-8-37.

Three-point goals: North Central – Brown 2, Westfall. Hilltop – Barnum.

North Central 12 13 13 6 — 44

Hilltop 10 15 8 4 — 37

Reserves: Hilltop, 35-27.

O-G 51, Lima Shawnee 35

LIMA – Ottawa-Glandorf ran its WBL win streak to 35 straight games as the Titans handled Lima Shawnee, 51-35.

Kelsey Erford led four players in double digits for the Titans (17-1, 7-0 WBL) with 14 points. Chloee Glenn added 13, Erin Kaufman had 11 and Brianna Schimmoeller had 10.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (51) – Erford 14; Seifker 3; Schimmoeller 10; Kaufman 11; Glenn 13.

LIMA SHAWNEE (35) – Conrad 12; Gearing 5; Jordan 4; Fowler 3; Jensen 3; Stahler 2; Maxwell 2; Smith 2.

Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 17, Lima Shawnee 30.

Ottawa-Glandorf 16 16 12 7 — 51

Lima Shawnee 7 6 11 11 — 35

Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 19-18.

Leipsic 54, Cory-Rawson 43

LEIPSIC – The host Vikings outscored the Hornets 25-11 in the second half to claim the win in BVC action.

Whitney Langhals led Leipsic (10-7, 5-3 BVC) with 17 points.

CORY-RAWSON (43) – Chisholm 17; P. McVetta 8; Roth 7; Vekaryasz 5; Gillfillan 4; Cascaden 2; Peterson 0; L. McVetta 0; Reese 0. Totals 17-5-43.

LEIPSIC (54) – Langhals 17; Martinez 9; Giron 8; M. Hermiller 7; Berger 6; Scheckelhoff 5; Kirkendall 2; J. Hermiller 0. Totals 20-6-54.

Three-point goals: Cory-Rawson – P. McVetta 2, Chisholm, Roth. Leipsic – Langhals 3, Martinez 3, Giron 2. Rebounds: Cory-Rawson 24 (Chisholm 6), Leipsic 34 (M. Hermiller 13). Turnovers: Cory-Rawson 21, Leipsic 19.

Cory-Rawson 16 16 5 6 — 43

Leipsic 14 15 15 10 — 54

