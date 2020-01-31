BRYAN — The host Bears rallied to force overtime, then outscored Delta 6-3 in the extra session to beat the Delta Panthers 48-45 in a NWOAL first place showdown.
The win by Bryan sets up a three-way tie for first place with Delta and Wauseon, who knocked off Swanton.
Shallyn Miley led Bryan (13-4, 4-1 NWOAL) with 16 points. Delilah Taylor added 14 points.
Brooklyn Green led Delta (13-4, 4-1 NWOAL) with 22 points.
DELTA (45) – Ford 0; Rouleau 8; Bra. Wymer 4; Green 22; Bro. Wymer 6; Culler 0; Weber 5. Totals 13-19-45.
BRYAN (48) – D. Taylor 14; Semer 2; Miley 16; Zimmerman 0; Cupp 0; Burdue 2; Arnold 8; Long 6. Antigo 6. Totals 17-7-48.
Three-point goals: Bryan – Taylor 4, Arnold 2, Antigo.
Delta 8 14 11 9 3 – 45
Bryan 12 9 9 12 6 – 48
Wauseon 43, Swanton 35
WAUSEON — Wauseon kept itself in the running for the NWOAL championship, keeping pace with league leaders Delta and Bryan with a 43-35 win over Swanton.
Marisa Seiler netted 13 points for Wauseon (14-3, 4-1 NWOAL) while Sydney Zirkle put up 10.
Aricka Lutz’s 12 tallies led the way in defeat for Swanton (11-5, 2-3 NWOAL).
SWANTON (35) - Truckor 3; Ar. Lutz 12; Pine 5; Nelson 5; Dohm 3; Av. Lutz 5; Waddell 0; Oakes 2. Totals 10-14-35.
WAUSEON (43) — Wendt 0; Pelok 6; Raabe 2; Seiler 13; Carroll 2; Aeschliman 6; Zirkle 10; Meyer 4. Totals 16-7-43.
Three-point goals: Swanton — Truckor. Wauseon — Seiler 2, Aeschliman 2.
Swanton 7 13 5 10 — 35
Wauseon 12 11 12 8 — 43
Reserves: Wauseon, 47-13.
Archbold 50,
Liberty Center 37
ARCHBOLD — Archbold pulled away in every quarter to post a 50-37 win over the Tigers.
Kylie Sauder pumped in 17 points to lead the Streaks (10-6, 3-2 NWOAL). Abi Borojovich had 12 points.
Alyssa Giesige led Liberty Center (8-10, 0-5 NWOAL) with 11 points.
LIBERTY CENTER (37) – Mohler 0; Chapa 8; Young 6; Graber 6; Engler 6; Giesige 11. Totals 13-9-37.
ARCHBOLD (50) – Rodriguez 7; Hostetler 1; Borojevich 12; Sauder 17; Garrow 4; Ziegler 9. Totals 21-6-50.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Graber 2. Archbold – Sauder 2. Rebounds: Liberty Center 16 (Giesige 6), Archbold 23 (Sauder 6). Turnovers: Liberty Center 12, Archbold 10.
Liberty Center 9 10 12 6 — 37
Archbold 13 13 9 15 — 50
Reserves: Archbold, 23-21.
Evergreen 41,
Patrick Henry 34
METAMORA — Evergreen sophomore Bekah Bowser set a new school record for three-pointers made in a season as the Vikings picked up a 41-34 home win over Patrick Henry.
Bowser, who set a record for triples in a game in a Saturday loss to Eastwood, added five more as a part of her game-high 29 points for the Vikings (9-10, 2-3 NWOAL).
Audrey Sonnenberg led Patrick Henry (8-8, 1-4 NWOAL) with 13 points.
PATRICK HENRY (34) – Sonnenberg 13; Nickels 0; Rosebrook 6; Meyer 0; VanDeBussche 0; Weber 0; Prigge 6; Fintel 2; Vance 7. Totals 15-3-34.
EVERGREEN (41) – Ni. Brand 3; VanOstrand 0; Na. Brand 0; Woodring 0; Bowser 29; Radel 4; Foster 0; Keifer 5; Lumbrezer 0. Totals 12-10-41.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry – Sonnenberg. Evergreen – Bowser 5, Ni. Brand, Keifer.
Patrick Henry 7 8 10 9 — 34
Evergreen 9 13 11 8 — 41
Antwerp 51, Tinora 44
Karsyn Brumett led three Archer players in double figures with 18 points as Antwerp left Alan R. Moore Gymnasium with a 51-44 win over Tinora.
Heather Oberlin had 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Archers (8-9, 2-3 GMC) while Asti Coppes had 14 points, including 10-of-12 from the free throw line..
Tristen Norden led Tinora (2-17, 1-4 GMC) with 15 points. Anna Frazer added 11.
ANTWERP (51) – Miller 0; Coppes 14; Reinhart 0; DeVore 3; Gomez 1; Brumett 18; Brewer 0; Oberlin 15. Totals 15-17-51.
TINORA (44) – Meyer 2; Frazer 11; Norden 15; Harr 1; Nagel 0; Mueller 6; Okuley 9. Totals 12-14-44.
Three-point goals: Antwerp – Brumett 3, DeVore. Tinora – Okuley 3, Norden 2, Mueller.
Antwerp 9 12 12 18 – 51
Tinora 12 11 11 10 – 44
Reserves: Antwerp, 29-24.
W. Trace 59, Holgate 26
HOLGATE — Wayne Trace stayed perfect in the GMC with a 59-26 win at Holgate.
Nine players scored in the win for the Raiders (14-3, 5-0 GMC), with Claire Sinn and Katrina Stoller leading the way with 13 points each.
Justine Eis led Holgate (2-16, 1-4 GMC) with nine points.
WAYNE TRACE (59) – C. Sinn 13; Katie Stoller 9; M. Sinn 6; Shepherd 5; Braham 4; Katrina Stoller 13; Daeger 3; Moore 2; S. Sinn 4; Maenle 0. Totals 24-9-59.
HOLGATE (26) – Boecker 0; Blaker 0; Izor 2; Wilhelm 0; E. Willett 3; Schuller 7; Altman 2; Meyer 0; Clark 3; Eis 9. Totals 11-3-26.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace (2-12) – C. Sinn 1-2, Daeger 1-1. Holgate (1-8) – E. Willett 1-3. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 37 (Katie Stoller 9), Holgate 16 (Blaker, Schuller, Eis 3). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 18, Holgate 28.
Wayne Trace 25 13 11 10 — 59
Holgate 2 13 1 10 — 26
Edgerton 49, Hicksville 42
HICKSVILLE — Edgerton got off to a fast start, leading 28-11 at the half, in a 49-42 GMC win at Hicksville.
Ally Cape poured in 23 points – 16 in the first half – to lead Edgerton (5-13, 2-3 GMC). Emma Siebenaler added a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Kenzie Schroeder led Hicksville (6-11, 2-3 GMC) with 13 points. She also had a double-double, pulling down 10 rebounds.
EDGERTON (49) – Siebenaler 12; Picillo 8; Cape 23; McNally 2; Leppelmeier 3; Schroeder 0; Smith 0; F. Herman 0; A. Herman 0; Moreno 1. Totals 13-19-49.
HICKSVILLE (42) – Slattery 6; Phillips 2; Schroder 13; Villena 4; Smith 2; Bergman 5; Crall 8; Eicher 0; Monroe 2. Totals 15-10-42.
Three-point goals: Edgerton – Picillo 2, Cape 2. Hicksville – Slattery 2. Rebounds: Edgerton 28 (Siebenaler 11), Hicksville 31 (Schroeder 10). Turnovers: Edgerton 18, Hicksville, 23.
Edgerton 15 13 7 14 — 49
Hicksville 6 5 12 19 — 42
Reserves: Edgerton, 25-12.
Napoleon 36, Perrysburg 21
NAPOLEON — Napoleon secured its first-ever Northern Lakes League girls basketball state championship in school history, downing Perrysburg 36-21 on Thursday.
Taylor Strock’s 12 points led the way for the unbeaten Wildcats (18-0, 12-0 NLL, No. 2 Division II).
PERRYSBURG (21) — Stringfellow 2; Knowlton 0; Griggs 7; Thomas 3; Featherston 1; Wilhelms 2; Vaillant 2; Mitchell 2; Faris 2. Totals 6-8-21.
NAPOLEON (36) — Rieger 5; Bostelman 0; Lankenau 0; Chipps 0; S. Pedroza 2; Strock 12; E. Pedroza 5; Helberg 3; Ressler 6; Good 3. Totals 11-11-36.
Three-point goals: Perrysburg — Griggs. Napoleon — Rieger, E. Pedroza, Helberg.
Perrysburg 12 2 5 2 — 21
Napoleon 8 7 12 9 — 36
Reserves: Napoleon, 32-28.
Paulding 80, Ada 39
ADA — Paulding’s Chelsi Giesige came five points away from the single-game scoring record for the Panthers as Paulding exploded for an 80-39 win over host Ada.
Giesige ripped off 30 points to lead the Panthers (15-3, 4-2 NWC) to the win. Jalynn Parrett added 15 points and Janae Pease chipped in 10 in Paulding’s eighth consecutive victory.
PAULDING (80) — C. Giesige 30; Parrett 15; Pease 10; Egnor 7; A. Giesige 7; McCullough 4; Kuckuck 4; Manz 3; Bakle 0; Ankney 0; Strayer 0. Totals: 33-6-80.
ADA (39) — Sumner 18; Wills 16; Poling 3; Waugh 2; Jordan 0; Acheson 0. Totals: 15-8-39.
Three-point goals: Paulding — Pease 2; C. Giesige 2; Parrett; McCullough; Egnor; Manz. Ada — Sumner.
Paulding 28 18 15 19 — 80
Ada 8 11 11 9 — 39
Col. Grove 42, Bluffton 26
BLUFFTON — Columbus Grove clinched at least a share of the Northwest Conference championship, downing Bluffton 42-26.
Angel Schneider racked up 14 points and nine rebounds for the victorious Bulldogs (15-3, 6-0 NWC) while Savanah Ridenour tallied 12 points.
COLUMBUS GROVE (42) — Schneider 14; Witteborg 4; Schafer 2; Downing 5; King 3; Gladwell 2; Ridenour 12. Totals 14-45 12-17 42.
BLUFFTON (26) — Bischoff 0; B. Garmatter 0; L. Garmatter 2; White 7; Mittendorf 0; Stackhouse 3; Bricker 0; Scoles 0; Monday 0; Schaadt 14. Totals 11-46 3-7 26.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove 2-14 (Schneider, King), Bluffton 1-12 (White). Rebounds: Columbus Grove 35, Bluffton 29. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 10, Bluffton 11.
Columbus Grove 10 13 9 10 — 42
Bluffton 4 8 5 9 — 26
Reserves: Bluffton, 32-27.
Montpelier 39, Edon 36
MONTPELIER – Montpelier came back from a seven-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, rallying to take down Edon, 39-36.
With the win, Montpelier takes over the top spot in the BBC. Ali Repp led the Locos (11-7, 8-3 BBC) with 14 points. Ariel Page added 10.
Claire Radabaugh paced the Bombers (9-9, 7-3 BBC) with 13 points.
EDON (36) – Radabaugh 13; Towers 0; Bignell 8; Bloir 4; Briner 4; Kiess 0; Kaylor 7. Totals 12-10-36.
MONTPELIER (39) – Bumb 5; Fritsch 2; Rose 3; Steffes 2; McCord 3; Richmire 0; Page 10; Repp 14. Totals 14-6-39.
Three-point goals: Edon – Bignell 2. Montpelier – Repp 4, Rose.
Edon 9 11 10 6 — 36
Montpelier 12 6 8 13 — 39
Reserves: Edon, 28-8.
Stryker 47, Fayette 43
STRYKER — Stryker moved above .500 on the season, scoring a 47-43 home victory over Fayette.
Courtney Stewart led the Panthers (10-9, 6-4 BBC) with 16 points. Kalista Blevins and Sage Woolace each chipped in 12.
Amber Gaona paced Fayette (10-7, 6-4 BBC) with 16 points. Addisyn Bentley added 12.
FAYETTE (43) – Bentley 12; Figgins 5; Ganoa 16; Leininger 0; Robinson 2; Fruchey 8. Totals 13-12-43.
STRYKER (47) – Grice 0; Myers 0; Cadwell 4; Stewart 16; Fulk 3; Blevins 12; Woolace 12; Cox 0. Totals 15-14-47.
Three-point goals: Fayette – Gaona 4, Figgins. Stryker – Stewart 2, Fulk. Turnovers: Fayette 21, Stryker 22.
Fayette 12 9 9 13 — 43
Stryker 10 4 15 18 — 47
N. Central 44, Hilltop 37
WEST UNITY – After playing an even first half, North Central outscored Hilltop 19-12 in the second half to post 44-37 win over Cadets.
Madison Brown led the Eagles (7-13, 5-6) with 14 points.
Americus Maddox had eight points for Hilltop (4-13, 1-9).
NORTH CENTRAL (44) – Brown 14; Hickman 4; Westfall 7; Bonney 8; Fenicle 5; Burnett 6. Totals 14-13-44.
HILLTOP (37) – Maddox 8; La. Baker 2; Norden 4; Jermeay 2; Brenner 5; Barnum 7; Le. Baker 5; Bailey 4. Totals 14-8-37.
Three-point goals: North Central – Brown 2, Westfall. Hilltop – Barnum.
North Central 12 13 13 6 — 44
Hilltop 10 15 8 4 — 37
Reserves: Hilltop, 35-27.
O-G 51, Lima Shawnee 35
LIMA – Ottawa-Glandorf ran its WBL win streak to 35 straight games as the Titans handled Lima Shawnee, 51-35.
Kelsey Erford led four players in double digits for the Titans (17-1, 7-0 WBL) with 14 points. Chloee Glenn added 13, Erin Kaufman had 11 and Brianna Schimmoeller had 10.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (51) – Erford 14; Seifker 3; Schimmoeller 10; Kaufman 11; Glenn 13.
LIMA SHAWNEE (35) – Conrad 12; Gearing 5; Jordan 4; Fowler 3; Jensen 3; Stahler 2; Maxwell 2; Smith 2.
Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 17, Lima Shawnee 30.
Ottawa-Glandorf 16 16 12 7 — 51
Lima Shawnee 7 6 11 11 — 35
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 19-18.
Leipsic 54, Cory-Rawson 43
LEIPSIC – The host Vikings outscored the Hornets 25-11 in the second half to claim the win in BVC action.
Whitney Langhals led Leipsic (10-7, 5-3 BVC) with 17 points.
CORY-RAWSON (43) – Chisholm 17; P. McVetta 8; Roth 7; Vekaryasz 5; Gillfillan 4; Cascaden 2; Peterson 0; L. McVetta 0; Reese 0. Totals 17-5-43.
LEIPSIC (54) – Langhals 17; Martinez 9; Giron 8; M. Hermiller 7; Berger 6; Scheckelhoff 5; Kirkendall 2; J. Hermiller 0. Totals 20-6-54.
Three-point goals: Cory-Rawson – P. McVetta 2, Chisholm, Roth. Leipsic – Langhals 3, Martinez 3, Giron 2. Rebounds: Cory-Rawson 24 (Chisholm 6), Leipsic 34 (M. Hermiller 13). Turnovers: Cory-Rawson 21, Leipsic 19.
Cory-Rawson 16 16 5 6 — 43
Leipsic 14 15 15 10 — 54
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.