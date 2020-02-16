MILLBURY — Bryan ended the regular season with a loss as the Bears made the trip to Lake and fell to the Flyers on Saturday, 56-40.

McKendry Semer led Bryan (16-6) with nine points in the loss.

BRYAN (40) — Taylor 6; Semer 9; Miley 8; Grothaus 2; Zimmerman 5; Lamberson 5; Long 4; Antigo 1. Totals 17-5-40.

LAKE (56) - Ayers 4; St. John 25; Bomyea 3; Enright 4; Robinson 8; Vorst 6. Totals 22-6-56.

Three-point goals: Bryan — Lamberson. Lake — St. John 2, Robinson 2, Bomyea.

Bryan 9 13 9 9 — 40

Lake 23 6 14 13 — 56

Swanton 63,

Northwood 41

SWANTON — Despite being held to a single point in the final period, Swanton closed the regular season with a 63-41 win at home over Northwood.

Kara Truckor hit three shots from the perimeter and led the Bulldogs (17-5) with 11 points. Aricka Lutz was right behind with 10 points.

NORTHWOOD (41) - Bowen 4; Nagel 0; Wilson 15; M. Smith 6; Barber 6; Turmer 4; Handy 4; Grains 0; Wauford 2; G. Smith 0. Totals 16-5-41.

SWANTON (63) - Truckor 11; Sullivan 0; Hendricks 1; Floyd 0; Ar. Lutz 10; Pine 7; Nelson 9; Dohm 5; Eitniear 0; Av. Lutz 9; Pelland 0; Oakes 6; Sarvo 5. Totals 22-11-63.

Three-point goals: Northwood — M. Smith 2, Barber 2. Swanton — Truckor 3, Nelson 2, Ar. Lutz, Av. Lutz, Oakes.

Northwood 7 8 7 19 — 41

Swanton 17 22 23 1 — 63

Montpelier 67,

MVCD 29

MONTPELIER — Ariel Page reached double digits in each half as Montpelier closed the regular season with a 67-29 win at home against Maumee Valley.

Page finished with 24 points to lead the Locos (12-10), who snapped a three-game skid. Nine players scored in the win for Montpelier.

MAUMEE VALLEY (29) - Papocchia 4; Lee 0; Francisco 2; L. Williams 3; Gokula 0; Villa 4; M. Williams 4; Saini 0; Waweru 0; Lumsden 12. Totals 8-13-29.

MONTPELIER (67) - Bumb 6; Fritsch 6; Rose 8; Steffes 0; McCord 8; Bexten 2; Richmire 6; Engles 0; Page 24; Repp 5; Schlosser 2. Totals 29-4-67.

Three-point goals: Montpelier — Rose 2, Bumb, Bexten, Repp.

MVCD 3 12 8 6 — 29

Montpelier 11 22 17 17 — 67

Columbus Grove 65,

Pandora-Gilboa 26

PANDORA — Angel Schneider led Columbus Grove with 17 points and nine rebounds as the Bulldogs wrapped up the PCL title with a 65-26 win at Pandora-Gilboa.

Kenzie King added 15 points for Columbus Grove (18-3, 7-0 PCL).

Lacie Fenstermaker led the Rockets (2-20, 0-7 PCL) with nine markers.

COLUMBUS GROVE (65) — Schneider 17; Witteborg 4; Downing 9; Halker 3; Renner 2; King 15; Gladwell 9; Ridenour 6. Totals 27-7-65.

PANDORA-GILBOA (26) - Augsberger 5; Russel 3; Kinsinger 2; Miller 2; Dysert 2; Luttfing 3; Fenstermaker 9. Totals 10-3-26.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove — Downing, Halker, King, Gladwell. Pandora-Gilboa — Augsburger, Luttfing, Fenstermaker. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 37, Pandora-Gilboa 34. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 10, Pandora-Gilboa 20.

Col. Grove 15 23 18 9 — 65

P-G 2 15 6 3 — 26

Reserves: Columbus Grove, 44-1.

