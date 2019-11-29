BRYAN — Bryan remains unbeaten on the young season with a 47-35 victory over visiting Holgate in area girls basketball action on Tuesday night.
Shallyn Miley led Bryan (2-0) with 15 points off seven made free throws. Brooke Lamberson chipped in eight points off two made three-pointers and two free throws. The Lady Bears was 14-20 from the charity stripe in the game.
Raena Willett had a game high 19 points in the defeat for Holgate (0-2).
HOLGATE (35) - R. Willett 19; Blaker 7; Izor 6; Meyer 2; Eis 1; E. Willett 0; Schuller 0; Altman 0. Totals: 13-5-35.
BRYAN (47) - Miley 15; Lamberson 8; Taylor 6; Miller 6; Antigo 4; Zimmerman 3; Arnold 3; Burdge 0; Long 0. Totals: 13-14-47.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Izor 2; Blaker; R. Willett. Bryan — Taylor 2; Lamberson 2; Miller; Zimmerman; Arnold.
Holgate 10 8 10 7 — 35
Bryan 8 10 22 7 — 47
Ottawa-Glandorf 81, Tinora 29
Anna Siefker nailed a team record tying eight three-pointers and Ottawa-Glandorf forced 42 turnovers and held a 40-20 rebound advantage to rout host Tinora 81-29.
Siefker finished with 24 points and added six rebounds for the Lady Titans (2-0). Brianna Schimmoeller contributed 15 points. Peyton Warnecke had seven points and a team-high eight rebounds and Chloe Glenn had seven points and seven boards.
Liv Mueller scored eight points in the defeat for the Lady Rams (0-2).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (81) - Siefker 24; Schimmoeller 15; Warnecke 7; Glenn 7; Kaufman 6; Erford 5; Diller 5; Rich 4; Verhoff 4; Haselman 2; Frey 2.
TINORA (29) - Mueller 8; Norden 6; Meyer 5; Frazer 4; Okuley 3; Zachrich 2; Harr 1.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf — Siefker 8. Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 40 (Warnecke 8); Tinora 20. Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 22; Tinora 42.
Ottawa-Glandorf 24 20 25 12 — 81
Tinora 3 13 5 8 — 29
Reserves: Tinora, 35-31.
Patrick Henry 43,
Ayersville 25
HAMLER — Patrick Henry forced 23 turnovers and grabbed 38 team rebounds to power to a 43-25 season opening win over visiting Ayersville.
Kayla Prigge scored a game high 14 points to lead Patrick Henry (1-0). Carisa Rosebrook added 13 points from two three-pointers to help the Lady Patriots to victory.
Kaylee Dockery had a team high nine points in the losing effort for Ayersville (0-1).
AYERSVILLE (25) - Dockery 9; Addington 7; Froelich 5; Dales 4; Sheets 0; Dishop 0; Martin 0; Limbaugh 0; Retcher 0; Okuley 0. Totals: 8-7-25.
PATRICK HENRY (43) - K. Prigge 14; Sonnenberg 13; Rosebrook 6; Fintel 4; Meyer 2; Seedorf 2; Vance 2; Nickels 0; Meyer 0; VanDeBuscche 0; M. Prigge 0; Weber 0; Bostelman 0; Johnson 0. Totals: 19-3-43.
Three-point goals: Ayersville — Dockery; Froelich. Patrick Henry — Sonnenberg 2. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 38 (Seedorf 8). Turnovers: Ayersville 23; Patrick Henry 14.
Ayersville 2 9 6 8 — 25
Patrick Henry 12 10 12 9 — 43
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 31-27, OT.
Continental 35,
Hicksville 32
HICKSVILLE — Continental improved over .500 on the young season with a narrow 35-32 triumph over host Hicksville.
Maddi Potts connected on three tres to lead Continental (2-1) to the win with nine points. Addy Armey also made a three-pointer to go with her nine tallies for the Lady Pirates.
Kenzie Schroeder was the team leader in the loss for Hicksville (0-2) with 16 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and two assists.
CONTINENTAL (35) - A. Armey 9; Potts 9; Etter 6; Hoeffel 5; K. Prowant 4; Keller 2; J. Armey 0; J. Prowant 0. Totals: 10-11-35.
HICKSVILLE (32) - Schroeder 16; Smith 6; Slattery 4; Eicher 4; Crall 2; Phillips 0; Villena 0; Monroe 0. Totals: 14-3-32.
Three-point goals: Continental — Potts 3; A. Armey. Hicksville — Schroeder. Rebounds: Continental 17; Hicksville 23 (Schroeder 8). Turnovers: Continental 16; Hicksville 24.
Continental 14 9 7 5 — 35
Hicksville 8 9 8 7 — 32
Reserves: Hicksville, 20-5.
Fairview 63,
Delphos Jefferson 46
SHERWOOD — Fairview breezed to a 63-46 victory over visiting Delphos Jefferson to claim their season opener.
Carrie Zeedyk carried the Lady Apaches (1-0) with 16 points and added three steals. Riley Mealer recorded 15 points and four rebounds while Kiersten Cline had 10 points with six rebounds, four steals and three assists for Fairview.
Delphos Jefferson (0-2) was outscored in all but one quarter in the defeat.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (46) - No statistics.
FAIRVIEW (63) - Zeedyk 16; Mealer 15; Cline 10; Marshall 9; Ricica 4; Mavis 4; Smith 3; Baker 2; King 0; Rhodes 0.
Delphos Jefferson 10 16 6 14 — 46
Fairview 15 12 17 19 — 63
Paulding 50, Antwerp 37
PAULDING — Paulding utilized an 18-12 turnover advantage and scored 18 points in the second quarter to defeat visiting Antwerp 50-37 to remain undefeated on the young season.
Chelsi Giesige had a team high 12 points in the win for Paulding (2-0). Janae Pease and Kalyn Strahley both chipped in eight points apiece in the win for the Lady Panthers.
Karsyn Brumett recorded a team best 12 points in the loss for Antwerp (1-1). Astianna Coppes added eight markers for the Lady Archers.
ANTWERP (37) - Brumett 12; Coppes 8; Oberlin 7; DeVore 5; Gomez 3; Miller 2; A. Reinhart 0; M. Reinhart 0; Schuette 0; Brewer 0. Totals: 11-12-37.
PAULDING (50) - C. Giesige 12; Pease 8; Strahley 8; Parrett 7; A. Giesige 6; Estle 4; McCullough 3; Egnor 2. Totals: 19-10-50.
Three-point goals: Antwerp — Brumett 2; Gomez. Paulding — Pease 2. Turnovers: Antwerp 18; Paulding 12.
Antwerp 10 6 8 13 — 37
Paulding 8 18 12 12 — 50
Wauseon 48,
Anthony Wayne 34
WHITEHOUSE — Wauseon claimed the season opener with a 48-34 victory over host Anthony Wayne.
Marisa Seiler led the Lady Indians (1-0) with 17 points while Sam Aeschliman added 15 points. Seiler and Aeschliman both made two three-pointers apiece in the win.
Sam Schofield had a game high 18 points in the losing effort for the Lady Generals (0-1).
WAUSEON (48) - Seiler 17; Aeschliman 15; Pelok 6; Raabe 6; Carroll 2; Zirkle 2; Barajas 0; Wendt 0; Smith 0; Roush 0; Meyer 0; Osley 0. Totals: 17-10-48.
ANTHONY WAYNE (34) - Schofield 18; J. Rybicki 7; Pfundt 3; Womack 2; Crandall 2; H. Rybicki 2; Boyer 0; Corssley 0; Ragan 0; Miller 0. Totals: 15-2-34.
Three-point goals: Wauseon — Seiler 2; Aeschliman 2. Anthony Wayne — Schofield 2.
Wauseon 15 11 13 9 — 48
Anthony Wayne 6 7 10 11 — 34
Eastwood 80, Archbold 52
ARCHBOLD — Eastwood used a 27-7 advantage in the third stanza, to pull away to an 80-52 win over Archbold.
Jamie Schmeltz tallied 27 points for Eastwood (1-0).
Kylie Sauder put in 17 points and Naomi Rodriguez chipped in 10 points for Archbold (1-1).
EASTWOOD (80) — Farmer 5; Haas 9; Sheets 2; Limes 3; Schmeltz 27; Luidhardt 7; Moenter 9; M. Souder 8; J. Souder 4; Abke 6. Totals 27-17-80.
ARCHBOLD (52) — Rodriguez 10; Gensler 6; McQuade 0; Borojevich 3; Sauder 17; Garrow 4; Ziegler 8; Phillips 3; Rupp 1. Totals 20-7-52.
Three-point goals: Eastwood — Schmeltz 3, M. Souder 2, Farmer, Haas, Limes, Luidhardt. Archbold — Sauder 3, Rodriguez, Phillips. Rebounds: Eastwood 42 (Abke, Schmeltz 6), Archbold 26 (Sauder 5). Turnovers: Eastwood 12, Archbold 31.
Eastwood 17 24 27 12 — 80
Archbold 15 13 7 17 — 52
Montpelier 55, Pettisville 30
MONTPELIER — Montpelier put three players in double figures, in a 55-30 win over Pettisville.
Ali Repp netted 14 points, Emily Fritsch garnered 12 points and Ariel Page added 10 points for the Locos (2-0, 2-0 BBC).
Jessica McWatters had 13 points for Pettisville (0-3, 0-2 BBC).
PETTISVILLE (30) — McWatters 13; Balser1; Hartzler 1; Graber 5; Grieser 1; King 3; Borden 4; Beck 1. Totals 11-5-30.
MONTPELIER (55) — Bumb 4; Fritsch 12; Rose 6; Steffes 2; McCord 7; Page 10; Repp 14. Totals 21-7-55.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — McWatters 2, Graber. Montpelier — Fritsch 2, Rose 2, Repp 2.
Pettisville 9 6 10 5 — 30
Montpelier 12 14 21 8 — 55
Reserves: Montpelier, 32-28.
St. Marys 50, Kalida 31
KALIDA — St. Marys outscored Kalida 13-1 in the third quarter, en route to a 50-31 win.
Kendall Dieringer put in 11 points and Carly Caywood added 10 points for St. Marys (2-0).
Grace Klausing had 10 points for Kalida (0-2).
ST. MARYS (50) — Dieringer 11; Caywood 10; Ruane 6; Tennant 6; Felver 5; Cisco 5; Will 3; Menker 2; Anthony 0; Bort 0; Lucas 0; McGlothen 0. Totals 18-11-50.
KALIDA (31) — Klausing 10; Rampe 8; Maag 6; Vennekotter 3; Smith 2; Erhart 2; Unverferth 0; Schmitz 0; Fortman 0; Recker 0; Siebeneck 0. Totals 11-5-31.
Three-point goals: St. Marys — Dierringer 2, Cisco. Kalida — Rampe 2, Maag 2. Rebounds: St. Marys 20 (Ruane 5), Kalida 24 (Klausing 11). Turnovers: St. Marys 8, Kalida 19.
St. Marys 10 13 14 13 — 50
Kalida 11 1 13 6 — 31
Reserves: St. Marys, 37-19.
Stryker 41, Hilltop 39
STRYKER — Stryker jumped out to a 24-11 halftime lead, then held off a furious fourth quarter comeback to squeak past Hilltop, 41-39. Hilltop outscored Stryker in the final quarter, 17-7.
Mallori Blevins paced Stryker (2-0, 1-0 BBC) with 13 points.
Alex Horton put in 12 points for Hilltop (0-3, 0-2 BBC).
HILLTOP (39) — Horton 12; La. Baker 2; Norden 4; Jermeny 3; B renner 6; Barnum 4; Le. Baker 8. Totals 11-14-39.
STRYKER (41) — Myers 8; Cadwell 7; Fulk 3; Blevins 13; Woolace 7; Cox 3. Totals 14-10-41.
Three-point goals: Hilltop — Horton 2, Brenner. Stryker — Cadwell, Fulk, Cox.
Hilltop 6 5 11 17 — 39
Stryker 11 13 10 7 — 41
Reserves: Hilltop, 33-9.
Edon 41, N. Central 20
EDON — Claire Radabaugh poured in 17 points to help Edon down North Central, 41-20.
Madison Brown had nine points for North Central (0-2, 0-2 BBC).
Edon improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the BBC.
NORTH CENTRAL (20) — Mad. Brown 9, Balser 2; Mak. Brown 0; Hickman 5; Westfall 0; Bonney 4; Siebeneck 0; Elser 0; Fenicle 0; Hollstein 0. Totals 5-10-20.
EDON (41) — Radabaugh 17; Towers 7; Mitchell 2; Bignell 0; Bloir 7; Briner 2; Warner 2; Kiess 2; Kaylor 0; Maier 2. Totals 14-11-41.
Three-point goals: Edon — Radabaugh, Towers.
North Central 5 6 6 3 — 20
Edon 12 14 8 7 — 41
Reserves: Edon, 27-11.
Columbus Grove 67,
Lima Shawnee 49
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Columbus Grove used a 27-13 in the second quarter to top Lima Shawnee, 67-49.
Kenzie King and Savanah Ridenour each netted 20 points, while Erin Downing chipped in 11 points for Grove (1-0).
Tessa Jordan collected 19 plints and Kennedy Jensen added 10 points for Lima Shawnee (1-1).
COLUMBUS GROVE (67) — Downing 11; Utendorf 2; King 20; gladwell 14; Ridenoiur 20. Totals 24-5-67.
LIMA SHAWNEE (49) — Stahler 4; Jensen 10; Maxwell 1; Conrad 6; Jordan 19; Gearing 9. Totals 14-16-49.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove — King 5, Gladwell 4, Ridenour 4, Downing. Lima Shawnee — Jensen 2, Jordan 2, Stahler. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 19 (Utendorf 5), Lima Shawnee 28. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 12, Lima Shawnee 24.
Columbus Grove 15 27 13 12 — 67
Lima Shawnee 15 13 7 14 — 49
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 50-23.
