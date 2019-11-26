EDON — Antwerp’s Karsyn Brumett drained three shots from long range, finishing with 18 points for the Archers in a 47-31 win over host Edon on Monday.
Heather Oberlin tallied 10 points on five buckets for the Archers (1-0), which outscored Edon 23-14 in the final two periods.
Kerrin Towers’ nine points were tops for the Bombers, which fell to 1-1.
ANTWERP (47) - Miller 3; Coppes 6; M. Reinhart 0; Schuette 0; DeVore 2; Gomez 8; Brumett 18; Brewer 0; Oberlin 10. Totals 16-12-47.
EDON (31) - Radabaugh 8; Towers 9; Mitchell 0; Bignell 0; Bloir 0; Briner 2; Warner 4; Kiess 8; Kaylor 0; Maier 0. Totals 9-8-31.
Three-pointers: Antwerp — Brumett 3. Edon — Radabaugh 2, Kiess 2, Towers. Turnovers: Antwerp 13, Edon 10.
Antwerp 13 11 9 14 — 47
Edon 9 8 3 11 — 31
L. Center 56, Hilltop 37
LIBERTY CENTER — Samantha Graber and Cassidy Chapa each reached double figures as Liberty Center tallied a 56-37 victory over Hilltop.
Engler led all scorers with 15 points and four treys while Chapa tallied 13 markers for the victorious Tigers (1-1).
Leanna Baker paced Hilltop (0-2) with 10 markers.
HILLTOP (37) — Maddox 2; Horton 2; La. Baker 2; Norden 5; Brenner 7; Jermeay 0; Barnum 7; Le. Baker 10; Jones 0; Connolly 0. Totals 15-7-37.
LIBERTY CENTER (56) — McClure 0; Perry 3; Mohler 4; Hollenbaugh 4; Young 4; Heath 0; Engler 5; Graber 15; Long 2; Chapa 13; Orr 6. Totals 21-11-56.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Graber 4, Chapa, Mohler, Perry.
Hilltop 10 2 8 17 — 37
Liberty Center 17 22 7 10 — 56
Reserves: Liberty Center, 45-31.
