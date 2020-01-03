OTTOVILLE — With the game tied after three quarters, Ottoville outscored Kalida 11-7 in the final stanza to claim a 42-38 win in Putnam County League girls hoops action on Thursday.

Nicole Knippen netted 23 points to lead Ottoville (7-3, 2-0 PCL).

McKayla Maag tallied 16 points and Grace Klausing added 11 for Kalida (5-5, 1-2 PCL).

KALIDA (38) — Maag 16; Klausing 11; Smith 4; Wurth 3; Siebeneck 2; Erhart 2; Rampe 0; Vennekotter 0. Totals 15-5-38.

OTTOVILLE (42) — Knippen 23; Kramer 8; Hoersten 5; Honigford 2; Thomas 2; Geise 2. Totals 13-10-42.

Three-point goals: Kalida — Maag 4, Klausing. Ottoville — Knippen 3, Kramer 2, Hoersten. Rebounds: Kalida 21 (Klausing 7), Ottoville 19 (Knippen 5). Turnovers: Kalida 16, Ottoville 14.

Kalida 6 8 17 7 — 38

Ottoville 14 7 10 11 — 42

