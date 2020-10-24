Friday marked the first day of coaching and practice allowed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the state’s girls basketball programs ahead of the 2020-21 season.
For Defiance, the season marks the first as a head coach for former DHS assistant Nate Headley after the Bulldogs finished 12-12 as sectional runners-up last year.
For Napoleon, the 2020-21 season marks a new start after the bitter disappointment at the end of last year that saw a 27-0 season and spot in the state tournament ripped away by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, three of the five starters from last year’s regional champions are back for this season with hopes of finishing the job for head coach Corey Kreinbrink.
