Take away the first quarter between Defiance and Bath and the Bulldogs would likely have won Thursday night’s key Western Buckeye League battle.
Unfortunately, a 13-4 start doomed Defiance as the Wildkittens prevailed 39-32 at the Dawg Pound on Thursday night.
It wasn’t that the Bulldogs (7-6, 4-2 WBL) didn’t play good enough defense in the first quarter, but rather the offense stumbled out of the gate scoring just four points.
“We didn’t start the greatest but we kept it manageable and kept chipping away,” explained Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. “I thought we had a lot of looks that didn’t go down and would’ve made the game closer.”
But in the second, Defiance came out with a gameplan and outscored Bath (16-2, 5-1 WBL) 13-12, thanks to five quick points to begin the quarter by Olivia Moats. With just over a minute left in the first half, the Wildkittens held the 25-13 advantage before Defiance’s Raelle Gonzales hit a jumper and teammate Emalee McKenzie added one of her own to finish the second, 25-17 for Bath.
In the third, the Bulldogs again won the quarter by a score of 9-8, highlighted by a classic three-point play at the 4:10 mark to cut the Wildkitten lead to 28-22. A jumper by Kendall Black at 3:05 brought Defiance within four at 28-24 before Bath’s Esther Bolon dropped a heartbreaking three with 2:45 left making the score 31-24.
Carlee Smiddy cut the lead to five, 31-26, for the Bulldogs with 14.2 ticks in the third but Chandler Clark hit a runner with no time left to make it 33-26 in favor of the Wild Kittens.
The two teams battled in the fourth with Defiance faltering behind by 10 then rallying to make it 37-30 after Tammy Aguilera made a three-point play after being fouled on a layup and adding the ensuing free-throw with 2:48 remaining.
With 22.2 left, Clark hit one of two at the charity stripe for Bath extending the lead to 38-30 and the Bulldogs answered with a runner by Joanna Schlatter to make it 38-32 with 13 seconds left.
One final free-throw by Ruby Bolon would give the Wildkittens the 39-32 victory while icing the clock.
“We wanted to keep it a close game and we did that for the most part,” remarked Manriquez. “We were looking at a two or three possession game for most of it and you’ll take that against a team like Bath.”
Ruby Bolon and Madelyn Renner each scored eight points to lead Bath while Chandler Clark finished with seven.
Smiddy powered the Bulldog attack scoring 11 points including all four of Defiance’s points in the first quarter. Moats and Gonzales each finished with five down the stretch for the Bulldogs.
Defiance also won the rebounding battle 26-22 on the night and had just 12 turnovers to Bath’s 13. In fact, eight of Defiance’s turnover occurred in the first half, committing just four after halftime.
“Hopefully, we might get another shot at them (Bath) in the next few weeks,” admitted Manriquez. “Every game in the WBL has the tournament feel and most of the time we play the same teams again in the tournament.”
Defiance heads to Fairview on Saturday before jumping right back into the WBL schedule with Celina next Thurday.
After a tenacious effort by his team, Manriquez was pleased with their determination and what he sees heading into the final weeks of the regular season.
“Obviously, we would’ve like to win tonight but overall this was one of the better games we played in the last couple and I was pleased with the effort,” he concluded. “I think we just didn’t have some shots fall that we’re capable of making and that may have changed the outcome.”
Bath stays in the hunt for the WBL crown behind Ottawa-Glandorf.
LIMA BATH (39) — Dackin 3; Hardison 2; A. Renner 4; E. Bolon 5; R. Clark 2; C. Clark 7; M. Renner 8; R. Bolon 8. Totals 14-6-39.
DEFIANCE (32) — Moats 5; Shirk 0; Schlatter 2; Aguilera 2; Black 4; McKenzie 2; Gonzales 5; Smiddy 11. Totals 13-5-32.
Three-point goals: Lima Bath — Renner, Dackin, E. Bolon, R. Bolon. Defiance — Moats. Rebounds: Lima Bath 22, Defiance 26. Turnovers: Lima Bath 13, Defiance 12.
Lima Bath 13 12 8 6 — 39
Defiance 4 13 9 6 — 32
Reserves: Lima Bath, 37-35.
