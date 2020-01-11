Ayersville trailed at halftime, 27-25, but outscored Tinora 29-18 in the second half, to claim a 54-45 win.

Kryshel Dales led Ayersville (4-8, 2-0 GMC) with 13 points, while Kacee Okuley had 12 points and Kaylee Dockery chipped in 10 points.

Tristen Norden netted 16 points for Tinora (1-12, 0-2 GMC).

AYERSVILLE (54) — Dishop 0; Addington 8; Martin 3; Dockery 10; Froelich 6; Limbaugh 2; Dales 13; Okuley 12. Totals 21-11-54.

TINORA (45) — Meyer 7; Frazer 3; Norden 16; Harr 1; Nagel 0; Hurtt 7; Mueller 4; Lieb 0; Okuley 7. Totals 16-7-45.

Three-point goals: Ayersville — Dales. Tinora — Norden 2, Okuley 2, Meyer, Mueller.

Ayersville 12 13 15 14 — 54

Tinora 7 20 8 10 — 45

Reserves: Ayersville, 23-11.

Fairview 59, Edgerton 35

FAIRVIEW — Michelle Marshall hit four three pointers and finished with 18 points as Fairview outscored Edgerton, 59-35.

Kiersten Cline added 12 points for the Apaches (8-4, 2-0 GMC).

Faith Herman led the Bulldogs (2-10, 0-2 GMC) with nine points.

EDGERTON (35) — Siebenaler 2; Picillo 3; Cape 8; McNally 1; Leppelmeier 2; T. Smith 0; A. Schroeder 0; M. Smith 0; F. Herman 9; A. Herman 5; G. Schroeder 0; Moreno 5. Totals 11-11-35.

FAIRVIEW (59) — Zeedyk 9; King 1; Baker 0; Mavis 2; Smith 0; Rhodes 4; Cline 12; Marshall 18; O. Ricica 7; Mealer 6; P. Ricica 0. Totals 23-9-59.

Three-point goals: Edgerton — Herman 2. Fairview — Marshall 4.

Edgerton 10 9 7 9 — 35

Fairview 11 14 12 12 — 59

Hicksville 31, Holgate 29

HOLGATE – Hicksville outscored Holgate 14-7 in the final period to score a 31-29 win in GMC action.

Kenzie Schroeder led the Aces (4-8, 1-1) with 14 points. Avery Slattery chipped in 10.

Reana Willett led Holgate (1-12, 1-1) with 16 points.

HICKSVILLE (31) – Slattery 10; Phillips 2; Schroeder 14; Villena 0; Smith 2; Bergman 3; Crall 0; Monroe 0. Totals 12-3-31.

HOLGATE (29) – Blaker 3; Izor 1; Willett 16; Schuller 1; Altman 0; Meyer 4; Eis 4. Totals 10-4-29.

Three-point goals: Hicksville – Slattery 3, Schroeder. Holgate – Willett 4, Blaker.

Hicksville 5 6 6 14 – 31

Holgate 1 13 8 7 — 29

W. Trace 61, Antwerp 32

ANTWERP — Wayne Trace jumped out to a 42-15 lead at the half and cruised past Antwerp, 61-32.

Claire Sinn led the Raiders (9-3, 2-0 GMC) with 19 points while Katrina Stoller scored 11 and Rachel Stoller added 10.

Asti Coppes paced the Archers (3-7, 0-2 GMC) with eight points.

WAYNE TRACE (61) — C. Sinn 19; K. Stoller 6; M. Sinn 3; Shepherd 9; Graham 3; K. Stoller 11; R. Stoller 10; Moore 0; S. Sinn 0; Troth 0; A. Stoller 0. Totals 24-3-61.

ANTWERP (32) — Miller 0; A. Reinhart 0; Coppes 8; Recker 0; M. Reinhart 3; Schuette 5; Devore 0; Gomez 5; Brumett 7; Brewer 2; Oberlin 2. Totals 9-11-32.

Three-point goals: Wayne Trace — C. Sinn 4, Stoller 2, M. Sinn, Graham, K. Stoller, R. Stoller. Antwerp — Schuette, Brumett.

Wayne Trace 23 19 14 5 — 61

Antwerp 4 11 6 17 — 32

Napoleon 67, Maumee 25

MAUMEE — Shae Pedroza scored her 1,000th career point and Napoleon stayed unbeaten at 13-0, with a 67-25 win over Maumee. It’s the first time in 27 years and the third time overall that a Napoleon girls player hit the 1,000 point barrier.

Pedroza and Caely Ressler each scored 12 points and Taylor Strock added 11 points for the Lady Kats (13-0, 8-0 NLL).

Brynn Brown netted 13 points for Maumee (1-11, 1-7 NLL).

NAPOLEON (67) — S. Rieger 2; Bostelman 4; Lankenau 3; Durham 0; S. Pedroza 12; Chipps 6; Hopkins 3; Strock 11; E. Pedroza 6; Helberg 2; Rausch 0; Ressler 12; Good 6. Totals 28-6-67.

MAUMEE (25) — Bischoff 0; Westrick 3; So. King 2; Owens 2; Sy. King 0; L. Williams 0; Brown 13; Roper 5. Totals 9-6-25.

Three-point goals: Napoleon — Lankenau, Chipps, S. Pedroza, Hopkins, Strock. Maumee — Roper.

Napoleon 27 12 6 22 — 67

Maumee 7 5 9 4 — 25

Reserves: Napoleon, 41-9.

Delta 42, Patr. Henry 25

HAMLER – Delta took a 12-2 lead after one quarter and held on to the lead the rest of the night as the Panthers went into the “House of Heat” and left with a 42-25 Northwest Ohio Athletic League decision over the Patriots.

Brooklyn Green led Delta (10-2, 2-0) with 17 points. Braelyn Wymer added 10.

McKenzie Vance paced Patrick Henry (7-4, 1-1) with seven points.

DELTA (42) – Rouleau 6; Bra. Wymer 10; Green 17; Bro. Wymer 4; Culler 5. Totals 15-7-42.

PATRICK HENRY (25) – Sonnenberg 0; Nickels 4; Rosebrook 6; Meyer 4; Van Den Bussche 0; Weber 2; Fintel 2; Vance 7. Totals 12-1-25.

Three-point goals: Delta (5-12) – Bra. Wymer 2-5, Green 2-3, Culler 1-3, Rouleau 0-1. Patrick Henry (0-6). Rebounds: Delta 21 (Green 5), Patrick Henry 30 (Sonnenberg 9). Turnovers: Delta 12, Patrick Henry 22.

Delta 12 15 11 4 – 42

Patrick Henry 2 6 7 10 – 25

Wauseon 48, Archbold 45

WAUSEON — Wauseon held off a late charge by Archbold for a 48-45 win.

Sydney Zirkle paced the Indians (10-3, 1-1 NWOAL) with 17 while Sam Aeschliman scored 14 points.

Abi Borojevich led the Bluestreaks (7-5, 1-1 NWOAL) with 17 while Kylie Sauder scored 11 points.

ARCHBOLD (45) — Rodriquez 8; Hostetler 2; Borojevich 17; Rupp 0; Sauder 11; Ziegler 4; Moyer 0; Phillips 3. Totals 17-7-45.

WAUSEON (48) — Pelok 6; Raabe 2; Roush 0; Seiler 2; Carroll 0; Aeschliman 14; Zirkle 17; Meyer 7. Totals 20-5-48.

Three-point goals: Archbold — Borojevich 3, Phillips. Wauseon — Aeschliman 2, Zirkle.

Archbold 15 13 5 12 — 45

Wauseon 6 16 16 10 — 48

Reserves: Wauseon, 32-19.

Evergreen 39,

Liberty Center 32

METAMORA – In a game that was close the whole way, Evergreen was able to stay in front and claim a 39-32 win over Liberty Center in NWOAL action.

Savannah VanOstrand led Evergreen (7-6, 1-1) with eight points.

Alyssa Giesige had 10 points for Liberty Center (6-6, 0-2).

LIBERTY CENTER (32) – Armey 0; Hollenbaugh 2; Mohler 0; Long 4; Orr 0; Chapa 4; Young 5; Graber 3; Engler 2; Giesige 10; Heath 2. Totals 10-11-32.

EVERGREEN (39) — Ni. Brand 6; VanOstrand 8; Peluso 7; Na. Brand 0; Woodring 3; Bowser 7; Foster 2; Keifer 3; Lumbrezer 3. Totals 11-14-39.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center Graber. Evergreen – Ni. Brand, Bowser, Keifer.

Liberty Center 9 9 6 8 — 32

Evergreen 9 12 9 9 – 39

Bryan 57, Swanton 42

BRYAN – Up by a point after one period, Bryan pulled away with a 17-4 second period en route to a 57-42 NWOAL win by the Bears.

Addie Arnold led Bryan (10-3, 2-0) with 19 points. McKendry Semer added 10.

Morgan Pine tallied 13 points to lead Swanton (6-4, 0-2). Frankie Nelson added 10.

SWANTON (42) – Taylor 3; Truckor 0; Sullivan 0; Hendricks 0; Ar. Lutz 8; Pine 13; Nelson 10; Dohm 0; Av. Lutz 6; Waddell 0; Oakes 2; Sarvo 0. Totals 15-6-42.

BRYAN (57) – D. Taylor 0; Miller 6; Wheeler 0; Semer 10; Miley 6; Zimmerman 4; B. Taylor 0; Lamberson 4; Burdue 4; Arnold 19; Long 2; Antigo 2; Alspaugh 0. Totals 20-11-57.

Three-point goals: Swanton – Nelson 3, Taylor, Ar. Lutz, Av. Lutz. Bryan – Arnold 3, Miller, Zimmerman, Lamberson.

Swanton 9 4 14 15 – 42

Bryan 10 17 13 17 – 57

Hilltop 44, Stryker 31

WEST UNITY — Alex Horton and Kodi Brenner each netted 12 points to help lead Hilltop past Stryker, 44-31.

Hilltop improved to 4-9 overall and 1-7 in the BBC.

Mallori Blevins had 12 points for Stryker.

STRYKER (31) — Wickerman 3; Myers 6; Dangler 2; Fulk 4; Blevins 12; Woolace 4. Totals 10-8-31.

HILLTOP (44) — Horton 12; Baker 8; Norden 8; Brenner 12; Baker 4. Totals 15-12-44.

Three-point goals: Stryker — Myers, Fulk, Woolace. Hilltop — Horton, Baker.

Stryker 7 7 8 9 — 31

Hilltop 15 13 8 8 — 44

Reserves: Hilltop, 15-7.

Edon 45, N. Central 17

PIONEER – The Bombers kept the Eagles off the scoreboard over the first eight minutes of the contest, and Edon pulled away from that poimt, winning in the BBC 45-17.

Claire Radabaugh led Edon (8-5, 7-1) with 17 points.

Madison Brown bucketed six points for the Eagles (5-7, 4-4).

EDON (45) – Radabaugh 17; Towers 0; Bignell 2; Bloir 9; Briner 4; Hickman 0; Warner 4; Kiess 1; Kaylor 8; Maier 0; Heinze 0. Totals 16-13-45.

NORTH CENTRAL (17) – Mad. Brown 6; Balser 2; Mak. Brown 0; Hickman 0; Westfall 0; Bonney 4; Siebeneck 0; Elser 0; Fenicle 2; Hollstein 3; Burnett 0. Totals 6-4-17.

Three-point goals: North Central – Hollstein.

Edon 11 12 8 14 – 45

North Central 0 2 6 17 – 17

Reserves: North Central, 32-18.

Montpelier 47, Pettisville 46

PETTISVILLE — Chelsea McCord hit a putback at the buzzer to stun Pettisville as Montpelier prevailed for a 47-46 win.

Ariel Page led the Locomotives (7-5, 5-3 BBC) with 17 points while Ali Repp added 14 and McCord finished with 11 points.

Mikayla Graber scored 19 points to lead the Blackbirds (2-10, 2-6 BBC) while Jessica McWatters added 16.

MONTPELIER (47) — Bumb 2; Fritsch 1; Rose 0; Steffes 0; McCord 11; Richmire 2; Page 17; Repp 14; Schlosser 0. Totals 18-7-47.

PETTISVILLE (46) — McWatters 16; Balser 0; Hartzler 3; Graber 19; Sauder 0; Grieser 0; King 3; Borden 5. Totals 14-11-46.

Three-point goals: Montpelier — Repp 4. Pettisville — McWatters 5, Graber 2.

Montpelier 8 13 12 14 — 47

Pettisville 10 13 9 14 — 46

Load comments