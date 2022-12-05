In night one of the Defiance Physical Therapy Classic, Ayersville was able outlast Tinora’s frenetic pace while Archbold was able to do the same against Defiance.
The Pilots (4-1) and Blue Streaks (5-1) will meet in the final following the consolation match between Defiance (0-4) and Tinora (2-3) which is set to start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 back at Defiance High School.
For Ayersville, a 41-36 victory over the Rams puts them back in the finals of the tournament for the first time since 2014. That 2014 appearance marked their fourth-straight appearance in the finals.
They got there by withstanding the pressure of Tinora, who wanted to turn the game into a track meet and successfully did so at times with a press and constantly pushing the ball up the floor on offense.
“I feel as though my girls are pretty well conditioned, we aren’t really a big team but we are quick and we are aggressive so you gotta use that speed to our advantage,” Tinora first-year head coach Andrew Thiel said.
On the scoreboard, the two squads went back and forth all night as neither team led by more than six in the entire game.
At the end of one Ayersville led 11-10 and after a bucket by Ally Schindler to start off the second quarter for the Pilots, Tinora found their rhythm going on a 7-0 run which was started via an Addison Lee hard drive. This was something Tinora, alongside finding shooters on the outside, tried to do offensively all night.
“Yeah Addison, Liv, Nova, Karli all feed the post inside really well and we are looking to get inside, really push the ball,” Thiel said. “We want them to guard us, we’ve got good shooters out on the perimeter and I want to show teams that we can take the ball inside as well.”
Down 17-13 though, Ayersville was able to go on a 7-0 run of their own as senior Neva Sheets knocked down one of her two threes in the run.
At the end of two Ayersville held onto their lead and led 20-19.
The third quarter started with senior Kaylee Dockery feeding the ball into the post and Schindler going up strong and finishing. Schindler had 10 points in the second half and led all scorers with 17 in the game.
Sheets was a big part of the first half as she led all scorers with eight but she hit a big fourth quarter three that gave her 11 in the game. Dockery scored five, all coming in the fourth quarter.
It was that scoring provided by their senior leaders that ultimately gave the Pilots in the end.
“I rely on them a lot, those three are my two seniors and a junior and we are pretty much guard oriented until I get more of my posts to get in there and keep working hard,” Nicely said.
The Pilots scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and they needed everyone of them after a third quarter that saw both teams go cold and the score knotted at 26.
A 15-10 run in the fourth quarter ultimately put the Pilots on top.
“We had nine or 10 possessions in the third quarter where we just couldn’t do anything,” Nicely said. “And I thought ‘oh my goodness, we are going to lose this sucker.’ But I give my girls a lot of credit, they battled and made some big shots when they had to.”
In the second game of the day, it was another game where one team wanted to play at a frenetic pace and this time it was Defiance as despite trailing 27-15 at halftime the Bulldogs put in a valiant second half effort before falling 43-36 to Archbold.
Both squads and specifically two players set the tone in the first quarter as Mira Horvath scored eight for Defiance and Leah McQuade 10 for Archbold, all in the first stanza. After that first quarter Archbold led 15-13.
The second quarter, however, is what ultimately did the Bulldogs in as they were only able to muster two points and trailed 27-15 at the half. Their offense was seldomly ever able to get going as they turned the ball over 28 times.
“They figured out our pressure a little bit, they got a couple of easy ones and then we backed off,” Defiance third-year head coach Nate Headley said. “They started pressuring us in the halfcourt and I think we just didn’t adjust to that right away. But we made some halftime adjustments and came out and played much better in the second half.”
The Bulldogs did come out with a fire in that second half, especially Alexa Garcia, who did not score in the first half, but scored 10 in the game all in the third quarter as she consistently drove to the basket and made tough layups.
She helped them out to a 5-0 run to start the third, but Sophie Rupp was able to stem the run, almost by herself as after scoring nine in the first half, Rupp scored all eight of Archbold’s third quarter points.
She went on an 8-2 run by herself that gave Archbold their largest lead of the contest at 35-22, but Defiance closed out the third quarter on a 7-0 run thanks to four from Gacia and an and-one conversion by Horvath.
Headed to the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs trailed by just six points.
“Our girls just play so hard. They do such a good job of being examples of how we never quit and never get down even when they made their little run at us,” Headley said. “That’s a tribute to our seniors being around.”
The fourth quarter started with no scoring from either side in the first two and a half minutes until Horvath came up with an offensive rebound, one of her 11 rebounds in the game, and kicked it out top to Elizabeth Hoffman who nailed a three. The triple cut the game to a one-possession lead.
Rupp knocked down a free throw and Carly Grime knocked down her second of two threes to extend the lead back to seven,but not before a 4-0 run by Kinley Maynard cut the lead back to three again.
Defiance just wasn’t able to find the points to overcome Archbold in the end though, as the Blue Streaks knocked down a few free throw, and Defiance saw a couple of foul calls go the other way.
For Archbold and head coach Brian Ziegler, a second half of just 16 points was not in the plans for them.
“We came out of halftime with a 12-point lead and some of our girls thought the game was over. Defiance played well, cut the lead down and it turned into a dogfight,” Ziegler said. “Give Defiance credit though, they changed up their defense and we started playing tentatively on offense.”
Rupp led the way for Archbold with 18 points and seven rebounds. Horvath ended the game with a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards.
This will be Archbold’s second-straight finals appearance.
TINORA (36) - Sines 3; Harr 0; Lee 9; Nagel 0; K. Okuley 2; Mueller 7; Schaffner 1; Durfey 0; N. Okuley 14. Totals: 10-2-10 36.
AYERSVILLE (41) - McGuire 0; Brown 2; Waldron 2; Killgallon 0; N. Sheets 11; Dockery 7; Schindler 17; Manon 0; Young 2. Totals: 11-2-13 41
Three-point goals: Tinora - N. Okuley 2. Ayersville - Sheets 2. Rebounds: Tinora 22 (Mueller 5), Ayersville 22 (Schindler 7). Turnovers: Tinora 13, Ayersville 14.
Tinora 10 9 7 10 - 36
Ayersville 11 9 6 15 - 41
ARCHBOLD (43) - Pedraza 0; Rupp 18; Perez 0; Thiel 7; Rodriguez 0; McQuade 11; C. Grime 7; Mello 0; N. Grime 0; Ruffer 0. Totals: 15-2-7 43.
DEFIANCE (36) - Kroeckel 0; Maynard 8; Brenner 0; Ramirez 0; Hoffman 5; Garcia 10; Horvath 13; McDonald 0. Totals: 11-1-15 - 36
Three-point goals: Archbold - C. Grime 2, Defiance - Hoffman. Rebounds: Archbold 17 (Rupp 7), Defiance 24 (Horvath 11). Turnovers: Archbold 20, Defiance 28.
Archbold 15 12 8 8 - 43
Defiance 13 2 14 7 - 36
