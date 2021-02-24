Archbold 44, Evergreen 41
METAMORA — Archbold stormed back from an 18-3 deficit after the first quarter to earn a 44-41 Northwest Ohio Athletic League victory over Evergreen on Tuesday.
Kylie Sauder tallied 13 points for the Bluestreaks (12-11, 4-3 NWOAL) while Kiera Gensler added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Bekah Bowser hit a pair of treys and paced the Vikings (8-13, 0-6 NWOAL) with 13 points.
ARCHBOLD (44) - Gensler 8; Sauder 13; Garrow 2; Ziegler 5; Phillips 6; Rupp 5; Moyer 5. Totals 19-2-44.
EVERGREEN (41) - Foster 8; Woodring 2; Bowser 13; Schuster 9; Chamberlin 5; Lumbrezer 4. Totals 15-7-41.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Sauder, Ziegler, Phillips, Rupp. Evergreen - Bowser 2, Schuster, Chamberlin. Rebounds: Archbold 30 (Gensler 10), Evergreen 22. Turnovers: Archbold 17.
Archbold 3 14 17 10 - 44
Evergreen 18 9 5 9 - 41
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.