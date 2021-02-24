Archbold 44, Evergreen 41

METAMORA — Archbold stormed back from an 18-3 deficit after the first quarter to earn a 44-41 Northwest Ohio Athletic League victory over Evergreen on Tuesday.

Kylie Sauder tallied 13 points for the Bluestreaks (12-11, 4-3 NWOAL) while Kiera Gensler added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Bekah Bowser hit a pair of treys and paced the Vikings (8-13, 0-6 NWOAL) with 13 points.

ARCHBOLD (44) - Gensler 8; Sauder 13; Garrow 2; Ziegler 5; Phillips 6; Rupp 5; Moyer 5. Totals 19-2-44.

EVERGREEN (41) - Foster 8; Woodring 2; Bowser 13; Schuster 9; Chamberlin 5; Lumbrezer 4. Totals 15-7-41.

Three-point goals: Archbold - Sauder, Ziegler, Phillips, Rupp. Evergreen - Bowser 2, Schuster, Chamberlin. Rebounds: Archbold 30 (Gensler 10), Evergreen 22. Turnovers: Archbold 17.

Archbold 3 14 17 10 - 44

Evergreen 18 9 5 9 - 41

