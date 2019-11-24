HICKSVILLE - Archbold was able to get enough offense to open the girls basketball season with a 43-28 win Saturday at Hicksville.

"It was a good win to start the season," said Archbold coach Brian Ziegler.

Naomi Rodriguez led a balanced Archbold (1-0) attack with 11 points. Harley Phillips added 10.

"We're still working on roles and lineups," added Ziegler. "We had a lot of different girls contribute to the win."

Kenzie Schroeder led Hicksville (0-1) with 10 points.

ARCHBOLD (43) - Rodriguez 11; Hostetler 2; Gensler 1; McQuade 2; Borojevich 9; Sauder 3; Garrow 3; Ziegler 2; Phillips 10. Totals 17-6-43.

HICKSVILLE (28) - Slattery 4; Schroeder 10; Villena 6; Smith 2; Bergman 1; Crall 4; Eicher 1. Totals 12-4-28.

Three-point goals: Archbold - Borojevich 2, Rodriguez. Rebounds: Archbold 19 (Garrow 5), Hicksville 27 (Schroeder 10). Turnovers: Archbold 18, Hicksville 21.

Archbold 10 11 15 7 - 43

Hicksville 7 8 10 3 - 28

Stryker 47, Holgate 41

STRYKER - In a game that was close most of the night, Stryker was able to hold off a late charge from Holgate to open the season with a 47-41 win over the Panthers.

Sage Woolace led the Panthers (1-0) with 16 points. Kalista Blevins added 10.

The Panthers went to the free throw line 39 times, making 22.

Justine Eis led Holgate (0-1) with 10 points.

HOLGATE (41) -

Blaker 6; E. Willett 2; R. Willett 7; Schuller 6; Altman 4; Meyer 6; Eis 10. Totals 14-12-41.

STRYKER (47) - Myers 5; Cadwell 8; Furk 8; Blevins 10; Woolace 16. Totals 11-22-47.

Three-point goals: Holgate - R. Willett. Stryker - Cadwell, Furk, Woolace. Turnovers: Holgate 23, Stryker 15.

Holgate 9 6 8 18 - 41

Stryker 12 8 11 16 - 47

Bryan 61, Ottawa Hills 32

OTTAWA HILLS - Nine players scored for Bryan as the Golden Bears opened the season with a long, but successful, trip to Ottawa Hills, beating the Green Bears 61-32.

McKendry Semer led Bryan (1-0) with 11 points. Shallyn Miley added 10.

Catherine Byrne led Ottawa Hills with nine points.

BRYAN (61) - Taylor 6; Miller 9; Semer 11; Miley 10; Zimmerman 2; Burdge 6; Arnold 6; Langenderfer 4; Long 7. Totals 24-7-61.

OTTAWA HILLS (32) - Greeley 3; Hopkins 5; Dewhirst 2; Byrne 9; Diesen 6; Westmeyer 4; Wilson 3. Totals 11-9-32.

Three-point goals: Bryan - Miller 3, Taylor 2, Arnold. Ottawa Hills - Hopkins.

Bryan 12 14 17 18 - 61

Ottawa Hills 6 5 2 19 - 32

Continental 47, Lincolnview 35

LINCOLNVIEW - Continental was able to bounce back from an opening night loss to get the win at Lincolnview, 47-35.

The Pirates trailed by one after one period, but rebounded to lead 27-20 at the half.

Kerri Prowant led the Pirates (1-1) with 13 points. Ady Armey and Catelyn Etter each added 10.

CONTINENTAL (47) - Armey 10; Prowant 13; Hoeffel 8; Potts 6.

LINCOLNVIEW (35) - Ebel 4; Bollenbacher 18; Docker 3; King 3; Mendenhall 7.

