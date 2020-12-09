Getting better in the second half was a common theme between the two winners as the 31st annual DPT Classic wrapped up Tuesday Defiance.
In the championship game it was Archbold – who trailed by five at the half – who came out and set the tone early in the second half to claim a 47-32 win over Defiance to reclaim the title.
“I thought we came out tired, it was the first time we played back-to-back (nights),” said Archbold coach Brian Ziegler. “With was about two days of who we had with us today. I’m proud of the girls that we had with us this week.”
One of those players was Karsyn Hostetler who set the pace. She opened the second half with three treys in succession, putting Archbold back in front and back on top of the tournament.
“It was huge,” Ziegler said of the start of the second half. “Karsyn wasn’t named to the all-tournament team, but I told the girls in the locker room if she doesn’t hit the 3’s and get us some momentum, this (the win) doesn’t happen.”
Hostetler – who had been held scoreless in the first half – added one final dagger. Kinley Maynard opened the final period with a stepback triple for Defiance to cut the Archbold lead down to a single point. Hostetler answered with her final triple, which sparked a closing run of 14-0 by the Streaks.
“She had a huge game,” added Ziegler of Hostetler.
The combination of Addi Ziegler and Kylie Sauder took over from there. Ziegler knocked down a triple of her own before Sauder added a pair of baskets.
“We knew they were going to come out and hit some shots,” Defiance coach Nate Headley said of the second half of the game. “That was a momentum shift. We did hit some shots to hang around and keep it close until the fourth.”
Archbold’s defense did a solid job of keeping Defiance away from the basket. The Bulldogs went 1 of 8 shooting in the final period, plus committed six turnovers. Defiance made just three shots and turned the ball over 14 times in the second half.
“I thought we pressured well and rotated well,” Ziegler said of the Archbold defense.
It was a far cry from what the Bulldogs were able to do early in the game. After a 7-6 opening frame, Sauder fueled a 7-1 run for Archbold to put the Streaks up 13-10 halfway through the second period.
“She gives us 100 percent every night,” lauded Ziegler. “She go-go-go’s and doesn’t come out of the game. She’s a leader out there for us.”
The final four minutes saw Defiance go on a run. A big 10-0 run, with Kendall Black scoring six of the points, put the Bulldogs ahead 20-13.
Defiance found some magic working inside. Black scored all of her points in the paint, while Maynard ended the run with a putback.
“We were trying to stay and patient as we could,” Headley said of Defiance in the first half. “We were taking what they were giving us.”
Sauder ended the run with a bucket before the half ended when she caught a lob headed up the court and put it in with nine seconds left.
In the consolation game, Tinora opened the second half on a 10-0 run to get away from Ayersville in what turned into a 50-30 romp by the Rams.
After fighting through a first half where they shot 6 of 31, Tinora was able to find a rhythm from the start of the second half. Tristen Norden, who led the Rams with 13 points in the win, started the offense with a pair of baskets. Kylee Okuley chipped in a trey plus a basket off a turnover.
“The kids came out and played an excellent third quarter,” said Tinora coach Kyle Tietje.
Tinora’s defense stepped up and forced nine Ayersville turnovers in the third period. The Pilots finished with 22 turnovers in the game.
“I’m proud of the girls for the way they adjusted to the physicality of the game,” added Tietje.
Both teams went on runs to keep the game close in the first half. First up was Ayersville, who used a 9-0 run over a three-minute span in the opening period, to take an 11-4 lead with 3:36 left in the first. Kaylee Dockery and Taylor Craft each had two baskets in the run.
Tinora got back in the game thanks to a 10-1 run. It started in the final 30 seconds of the opening frame, when Anna Gray made a pair of free throws and Kylee Okuley hit a 3. Madeline Zachrich added a triple after a free throw from Ayersville.
Along with Sauder, who was the MVP, Archbold’s Ziegler was named to the all-tournament team. Maynard, Mueller and Kacee Okuley were also named to the all-tournament team.
TINORA (50) – Meyer 4; Norden 13; Harr 0; Wachtman 3; Nagel 0; Mueller 10; Ky. Okuley 10; Ka. Okuley 2; Gray 2; Zachrich 3; Lee 0. Totals 18-53 7-12 50.
AYERSVILLE (30) – Sheets 2; McGuire 0; Pahl 0; Martin 4; Dockery 5; Manon 4; Okuley 8; Young 0; Craft 7. Totals 13-41 4-8 30.
Three-point goals: Tinora – Mueller 2, Ky. Okuley 2, Norden, Gray, Zachrich. Rebounds: Tinora 35, Ayersville 34. Turnovers: Tinora 17, Ayersville 22.
Tinora 12 7 18 13 – 50
Ayersville 15 3 4 8 – 30
ARCHBOLD (47) – Hageman 2; Rupp 0; Hostetler 12; Mello 0; Grime 0; Garrow 2; Sauder 24; Ziegler 7; Rodriguez 0. Totals 19-52 2-7 47.
DEFIANCE (32) – Moats 10; Wahl 0; Schlatter 3; Black 6; Bloomfield 0; Maynard 11; Hoffman 2; Medina 0; Hovath 0; Weaver 0. Totals 12-36 5-6 32.
Three-point goals: Archbold – Hostetler 4, Sauder 2, Ziegler. Defiance – Moats 2, Maynard. Rebounds: Archbold 27, Defiance 35. Turnovers: Archbold 10, Defiance 23.
Archbold 6 9 18 14 – 47
Defiance 7 13 9 3 — 32
