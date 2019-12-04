SHERWOOD — Leading by just two points after three quarters, Fairview outscored Archbold 18-12 in the final frame to gain a 63-55 win.
Riley Mealer tallied 16 points to lead Farivew (2-1), while Carrie Zeedyk put in 12 points and Karrie Smith added 11 points.
Kylie Sauder netted 20 points and Abi Borojevich added 18 points for Archbold (1-3).
ARCHBOLD (55) — Rodriguez 7; Hostetler 3; Gensler 5; Borojevich 18; Sauder 20; Ziegler 0; Phillips 2. Totals 15-19-55.
FAIRVIEW (63) — Zeedyk 12; King 2; Maris 8; Smith 11; Cline 9; Marshall 5; Mealer 16. Totals 22-17-63.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Sauder 3, Borojevich 2, Hostetler. Fairview — Smith 2. Rebounds: Archbold 23 (Ziegler 7), Fairvew 21 (Cline 5). Turnovers: Archbold 16, Fairview 14.
Archbold 7 16 20 12 — 55
Fairview 14 13 18 18 — 63
Reserves: Fairview, 38-21.
Paulding 69, Hicksville 19
PAULDING — Paulding rolled past Hicksville easily, earning a 69-19 win to move to 3-0 on the year.
All 11 players that saw the floor also saw the scoring column for the Panthers, led by Chelsi Giesige’s 11 markers. Janae Pease added six markers and 10 rebounds in the win.
Kenzie Schroeder scored nine points to pace the Aces (0-3).
HICKSVILLE (19) — Slattery 0; Phillips 2; Schroeder 9; Villena 0; Smith 3; Bergman 0; Crall 5; Eicher 0; Monroe 0. Totals 7-4-19.
PAULDING (69) — Parrett 8; McCullough 8; Pease 6; Egnor 6; C. Giesige 11; Manz 3; Bakle 4; Ankney 5; A. Giesige 9; Strayer 2; Estle 8. Totals 25-12-69.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Schroeder. Paulding — Parrett, C. Giesige, Manz, Ankney, A. Giesige. Rebounds: Hicksville 21 (Crall 5), Paulding 26 (Pease 10). Turnovers: Hicksville 33, Paulding 10.
Hicksville 7 5 2 5 — 19
Paulding 23 9 17 20 — 69
Reserves: Paulding, 40-21.
Wayne Trace 45, Bryan 42
BRYAN — Claire Sinn netted 17 points and Miriam Sinn added 10 points for Wayne Trace, which nipped Bryan, 45-42.
Delilah Taylor led Bryan (2-1) with eight points.
With the win, Wayne Trace improves to 2-0.
WAYNE TRACE (45) — C. Sinn 17; M. Sinn 10; Kati. Stoller 0; Shepherd 0; Graham 3; Katr. Stoller 6; R. Stoller 9; Daeger 0. Totals 15-12-45.
BRYAN (42) — D. Taylor 8; Miller 6; Wheeler 0; Semer 7; Miley 6; Zimmerman 5; Lamberson 3; Burge 0; Arnold 0; Long 0; Antigo 7. Totals 15-10-42.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace C. Sinn, M. Sinn, Katr. Stoller. Bryan — Miller, Lamberson.
Wayne Trace 11 11 15 8 — 45
Bryan 7 11 18 6 — 42
Wauseon 68, Edgerton 46
WAUSEON — Chelsie Raabe poured in 20 points for Wauseon as the Indians pulled away for a 68-46 triumph against visiting Edgerton.
Sam Aeschliman added 15 points, including eight freebies, while Marisa Seiler and Sydney Zirkle chipped in 13 and 11 tallies, respectively, for Wauseon (3-0).
Ally Cape’s 20 points were tops for Edgerton, which slipped to 1-2.
EDGERTON (46) — Siebenaler 6; Picillo 2; Cape 20; McNalley 0; Leppelmeier 2; A. Schroeder 1; M. Smith 0; F. Herman 6; A. Herman 0; G. Schroeder 1; Moreno 8. Totals 13-13-46.
WAUSEON (68) — Barajas 0; Wendt 0; Smith 0; Pelok 5; Raabe 20; Rodriguez 0; Roush 2; Seiler 13; Hutchinson 0; Carroll 0; Aeschliman 15; Zirkle 11; Meyer 2; Osley 0. Totals 23-19-68.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Cape 3, F. Herman 2, Moreno 2. Wauseon — Seiler 2, Aeschliman.
Edgerton 10 11 13 12 — 46
Wauseon 23 18 11 16 — 68
Reserves: Wauseon, 36-9.
Liberty Center 39, Holgate 33
HOLGATE — Liberty Center outscored Holgate 17-8 in the final eight minutes to rally for a 39-33 win over its Henry County counterpart.
Cassidy Chapa hit seven free throws and led LC (3-1) with 15 points.
Justine Eis tallied 16 points to pace Holgate (0-3) while Olivia Blaker netted 11.
LIBERTY CENTER (39) — Perry 0; Hollenbaugh 4; Mohler 2; Long 3; Orr 0; Chapa 15; Young 5; Graber 2; Engler 8; Heath 0. Totals 13-13-39.
HOLGATE (33) — Blaker 11; Izor 0; E. Willett 0; R. Willett 0; Schuller 0; Altman 4; Meyer 0; Clark 2; Eis 16. Totals 9-13-33.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Blaker 2.
Liberty Center 9 6 7 17 — 39
Holgate 5 5 15 8 — 33
Napoleon 67, Springfield 19
NAPOLEON — Napoleon improved to 3-0 on the young season with a lopsided 67-19 Northern Lakes League win over Springfield.
Caely Ressler and Sophie Chipps each tallied a dozen points for the Wildcats (2-0 NLL), which rolled to a 20-7 lead after one quarter and a 43-12 halftime advantage. Taylor Strock added 10 markers.
Mia Rose scored 11 points in the loss for the Blue Devils (1-1, 1-1 NLL).
SPRINGFIELD (19) — Hodges 0; Carruthers 0; L. Hiser 0; Swiller 4; Cunningham 2; Rose 11; Breiding 0; Bernal 0; Winslow 2; Costell 0; Johnson 0. Totals 7-4-19.
NAPOLEON (67) — Rieger 4; Bostelman 4; Lankenau 5; Durham 0; Chipps 12; S. Pedroza 7; Hopkins 0; Strock 10; E. Pedroza 9; Helberg 4; Ressler 12. Totals 26-9-67.
Three-point goals: Springfield — Rose. Napoleon — Ressler 2, Chipps, S. Pedroza, Strock, E. Pedroza.
Springfield 7 5 3 4 — 19
Napoleon 20 23 16 8 — 67
Reserves: Napoleon, 42-17.
North Central 49, Montpelier 48
PIONEER — Madison Brown of North Central (1-3, 1-2 BBC) led a well-balanced attack with 16 points as the Eagles outlasted Montpelier 49-48 in BBC action.
Ariel Page and Chelsea McCord each scored 16 points for the Locos (2-1, 2-1 BBC).
MONTPELIER (48) — Fritsch 1; Steffes 0; McCord 16; Richmire 4; Page 16; Repp 9. Totals 17-10-48.
NORTH CENTRAL (49) — Brown 16; Balser 9; Hickman 6; Westfall 5; Bonney 9; Siebeneck 2; Hollstein 2. Totals 21-5-49.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — Repp 3. North Central — Balser,Westfall.
Montpelier 17 6 10 15 — 48
North Central 14 16 8 11 — 49
Pettisville 37, Stryker 36
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville picked up its first win of the season by nipping Stryker, 37-36.
Jessica McWatters led Pettsiville (1-3, 1-2 BBC) with 10 points.
Sage Woolace had 12 points for Stryker (2-1, 2-1 BBC).
STRYKER (36) — Grice 5; Myers 3; Cadwell 5; Blevins 3; Fulk 8; Woolace 12. Totals 11-9-36.
PETTISVILLE (37) —McWatters 10; Hartzler 8; Graber 9; King 2; Borden 8. Totals 14-7-37.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Fulk 2, Grice, Myers, Woolace. Pettisville — Mcwatters, Graber. Rebounds: Stryker 30, Pettisville 28. Turnovers: Stryker 14, Pettisville 18.
Stryker 7 5 14 10 — 36
Pettisville 7 9 9 12 — 37
Reserves: Stryker won.
Fayette 48, Edon 28
FAYETTE — Fayette outscored Edon 16-2 in the third quarter en route to a 48-28 BBC win.
Trista Fruchey netted 20 points and Jensyn Robinson chipped in 11 points for Fayette (2-1, 2-0 BBC).
Claire Radabaugh and Kerrin Towers each tallied six points for Edon (2-3, 2-1 BBC).
EDON (28) — Radabaugh 6; Towers 6; Mitchell 0; Bignell 2; Bloir 4; Briner 2; Warner 0; Kiess 4; Kaylor 2; Maier 2. Totals 10-8-28.
FAYETTE (48) — Bentley 5; Figgins 4; Bingman 0; Brown 0; Gaona 4; Leininger 4; Robinson 11; Fruchey 20; Reinking 0. Totals 20-5-48.
Three-point goals: Fayette — Robinson 3.
Edon 10 6 2 10 — 28
Fayette 9 18 16 5 — 48
Ottoville 43, Fort Jennings 31
FORT JENNINGS — Ottoville outscored Ft. Jennings 30-13 in the first and third quarters to earn a 43-31 Putnam County League triumph.
Tori Thomas netted 14 points and Elise Kramer added 12 points for Ottoville (3-1, 1-0 PCL).
Kristen Luersman put in 16 points and Jessie Foust collected 10 rebounds for the Musketeers (0-5, 0-1 PCL).
OTTOVILLE (43) — Thomas 14; Kramer 12; Hoersten 8; Geise 2; Wannemacher 2. Totals 43.
FORT JENNINGS (31) — Luersman 16; Foust 9; Von Sossan 2; Dickman 2; Fitzpatrick 2. Totals 12-7-31.
Three-point goals: Ottoville — Thomas 2, Hoersten 2, Kramer.
Ottoville 16 5 14 8 — 43
Fort Jennings 7 8 6 10 — 31
Columbus Grove 58, Continental 18
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove outpointed Continental in every quarter, including 22-2 in the final frame, to earn a 58-18 win.
Erin Downing put in 12 points and Kenzie King chipped in 10 points for Grove (2-1, 1-0 PCL).
Catelyn Etter led Continental (2-2, 0-1 PCL) with six points.
CONTINENTAL (18) — Armey 4; Prowant 3; Hoeffel 3; Etter 6; Potts 2. Totals 7-3-18.
COLUMBUS GROVE (58) — Schneider 9; Downing 12; Utendorf 3; Renner 2; Schroeder 3; King 10; Thompson 2; Gladwell 9; Ridenour 8. Totals 23-3-58.
Three-point goals: Continental — Etter. Columbus Grove — Downing 4, King 2, Utendorf, Schroeder, Gladwell. Rebounds: Continental 21, Columbus Grove 38 (Schneider 12). Turnovers: Continental 22, Columbus Grove 16.
Continental 3 6 7 2 — 18
Columbus Grove 14 13 9 22 — 58
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 51-3.
Delphos Jefferson 66, Antwerp 27
DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson seized a 36-15 halftime lead and rolled past Antwerp, 66-27.
Heather Oberlin tallied eight points to pace the Archers (1-2), which scored 16 points over the final three quarters.
Aly Lindeman's 18 points paced Jefferson, which improved to 2-1.
ANTWERP (27) - Miller 1; A. Reinhart 0; Coppes 6; Recker 0; M. Reinhart 0; Schuette 1; DeVore 2; Gomez 0; Brumett 7; Brewer 2; Oberlin 8. Totals 8-10-27.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (66) - Buzard 11; Stewart 12; Lindeman 18; Deuel 9; Mawhorr 6; McGue 4; Bridges 2; Teman 0; Marques 2; Brinkman 2. Totals 22-18-66.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - Brumett. Delphos Jefferson - Stewart 2, Buzard, Lindeman. Turnovers: Antwerp 11, Delphos Jefferson 8.
Antwerp 11 4 5 7 - 27
Del. Jefferson 19 17 18 12 - 66
Kalida 38, Coldwater 32
COLDWATER — Kalida outscored Coldwater in all four quarters, edging the Cavaliers, 38-32.
Grace Klausing tallied 14 points and four boards in the win for the Wildcats (1-2), which won despite being out-rebounded 31-18.
Kate Leichty had 18 points in the loss for Coldwater (1-1).
KALIDA (38) - Klausing 14; Maag 6; Smith 6; Siebeneck 5; Erhart 4; Rampe 3; Vennekotter 0; Fortman 0. Totals 12-32 10-13 38.
COLDWATER (32) - Leichty 18; Gilliland 4; Harlamert 4; Giere 2; May 2; Siefring 2; Dues 0; Rismiller 0; Bruns 0; Laugers 0. Totals 13-43 4-12 32.
Three-point goals: Kalida 4-13 (Klausing, Maag, Siebeneck, Rampe), Coldwater 2-8 (Leichty 2). Rebounds: Kalida 18 (Klausing, Vennekotter, Maag 4), Coldwater 31 (Gilliland 12). Turnovers: Kalida 12, Coldwater 13.
Kalida 9 10 6 13 - 38
Coldwater 8 8 4 12 - 32
Reserves: Coldwater, 34-33.
